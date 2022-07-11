 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best anti-Prime Day tech deals happening at Target

Deals on headphones, Apple devices, and more

Not an Amazon Prime member or a fan of Amazon in general? Fret not because plenty of retailers are offering competing Prime Day sales this week, including Target. Even better: you don’t need to buy any sort of membership in order to participate. Starting today, July 11th, and running until July 13th, Target is hosting its “Target Deal Days” event, offering discounts on Apple products, headphones, and all sorts of tech. As an added plus, the retailer is also offering free, contactless pick-up — no membership is required.

There’s a lot to choose from, but we’ve curated a list of the very best deals available right now at Target. If you do want to check out what other kinds of great deals are going on at Amazon, however, be sure to browse through our comprehensive guide to the best early Prime Day deals.

Earbuds and headphones deals

TV and streaming stick deals

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Smart display deals

Google Nest Hub (second-gen, 2021)

  • $55
  • $100
  • 46% off

The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a 7-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip.

Speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Boom 3

  • $130
  • $150
  • 14% off

Few portable speakers have enjoyed the same popularity as the Ultimate Ears Boom 3. With 360-degree sound, a waterproof construction, and easy controls, it’s not surprising this Bluetooth speaker has stuck around for so long.

Tablet deals

Gaming deals

Other deals

