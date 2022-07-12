The best Prime Day 2022 gaming deals

Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, and with it comes a variety of excellent deals on gaming hardware and accessories, not to mention games. This year, you can even grab some cool odds and ends to round out your gaming setup at home, whether you’re looking to personalize your peripherals or elevate the production of your Twitch stream.

While it’s still a bit ambitious to expect discounts on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we’re definitely keeping our ears to the ground for restocks of the console at Amazon and other retailers.

Virtual reality deals

We can wholeheartedly recommend picking the Meta Quest 2 for its ease of use and accessibility, but Amazon has also discounted the HTC Vive for anyone planning to keep their headset tethered to a PC.

Controller deals

Gaming mouse deals

The Razer Basilisk V3, the latest in the popular Basilisk lineup from Razer, is currently discounted to $49.99, down from its usual price of $69.99.

Priced at $169.99 at launch, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed has been discounted to $91.19, a solid deal for this bundle that includes an RGB-equipped charging dock.

The battery-operated Razer DeathAdder V2X Hyperspeed is discounted to $42.74, down from its regular price of $59.99. The current discount makes this the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the mouse, which is the latest mouse in the DeathAdder lineup.

The wireless Logitech G502 Lightspeed is currently on sale for $89.99 ($60 off), its best price to date. The G502 features a 25K DPI optical sensor and can be fitted with adjustable weights, allowing for better control.

The battery-powered Logitech G305 Lightspeed is matching its lowest price since the holidays on Amazon right now. Normally $49.99, the lightweight mouse is currently discounted to just $28.49.

Gaming headset deals

All of the vibrant colorways of the Logitech G435 are currently discounted to $49.99, down from their usual price of $79.99. The current sale price matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the gaming headset, which offers Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz compatibility.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed $47

$80

$47 at Amazon

$50 at GameStop

The Razer Barracuda X, the latest lifestyle and gaming headset from Razer, is on sale right now for $59.99, the best price ever for what is typically a $99.99 headset. The Barracuda X can wirelessly pair with a PC, PlayStation, or a docked Nintendo Switch with its 2.4Ghz wireless dongle but also includes wired USB-C connectivity for Android devices.

The Razer Kaira Pro is currently matching its best price since March on Amazon. Normally priced at $149.99, the Xbox-compatible wireless headset has been discounted to $89.99 and can also be used with mobile devices.

The aviation-style Razer BlackShark V2 Pro normally costs $179.99 but is on sale for $139.99. The lightweight gaming headset features a removable boom mic and can connect via 2.4Ghz wireless or using the included 3.5mm audio cable, allowing it to be used wirelessly with a PC, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch but can also be used wired with Xbox consoles.

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro $140

$180

$140 at Amazon

Originally priced at $79.99, the wired model of the wired Razer Kraken has been discounted to $37.99, its lowest price to date. This headset is compatible with any platform that has a 3.5mm audio jack, which typically means PCs, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch.

The wired model of the lightweight HyperX Cloud II is discounted to $57.99, down from its usual price of $99.99. This matches the best price we’ve seen on the excellent gaming headset that’s compatible with all current consoles that have a 3.5mm audio jack.

The adorable Razer Kraken Kitty — which sports RGB-enabled cat ears — is currently discounted to $99.99, down from its original price of $149.99. Why does it have cat ears? Because the internet, that’s why.

Logitech’s G535 gaming headset is on sale for $79.99 on Amazon, matching the headset’s best price ever. The G535 costs $149.99 at full price, making this a substantial discount for the wireless headset.

The wireless Logitech G Pro X is now on sale for $142.49 instead of $229.99, which clears the best price we’ve seen for the esports-inspired headset by a wide margin.

Gaming keyboard deals

A slick gaming keyboard with RGB lighting is the centerpiece of any gaming setup. Luckily, Amazon has discounted a variety of layouts and configurations so you can grab a keyboard that’s as unique as you are.

The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL with its linear optical switches is currently discounted to $74.99, close to the best price ever for the $129.99 keyboard.

The wireless Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is on sale for $104.49 on Amazon, down from its original price of $199.99. The compact keyboard uses a 65 percent layout and can be equipped with linear or clicky switches.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed $104

$200

$104 at Amazon

$110 at Best Buy

Video game deals

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for anyone who is looking to fill out their backlog of digital titles. Thankfully, Amazon has discounted a number of games for consoles and, at least in some cases, PC.

The best gaming monitor deals for Prime Day

The Samsung Odyssey G9 is an absolute giant of a gaming monitor, spanning a whopping 49 inches on the diagonal. Normally, this curved gaming monitor costs $1,499.99 but is currently on sale for $1,099.99, its lowest price to date. In addition to a resolution of 5120 x 1440, the G9 also sports a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. If that wasn’t enough, the monitor is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync technology, ensuring that it maintains a smooth frame rate without placing additional strain on your hardware. Read our review.

Samsung Odyssey G9 $1,100

$1,500

$1,100 at Amazon

Miscellaneous gaming deals for Prime Day

We called the PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar for Nintendo Switch our best carrying case for the Nintendo Switch thanks to its durability and affordability. Right now, you can grab one for yourself for $17.99 instead of its usual asking price of $29.99.

PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar $18

$30

$18 at Amazon