The best Prime Day 2022 gaming deals

Some of the best prices ever on gaming tech

By Alice Newcome-Beill

The best deals on games and accessories you can find on Prime Day
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Amazon Prime Day is finally upon us, and with it comes a variety of excellent deals on gaming hardware and accessories, not to mention games. This year, you can even grab some cool odds and ends to round out your gaming setup at home, whether you’re looking to personalize your peripherals or elevate the production of your Twitch stream.

While it’s still a bit ambitious to expect discounts on next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, we’re definitely keeping our ears to the ground for restocks of the console at Amazon and other retailers.

Virtual reality deals

We can wholeheartedly recommend picking the Meta Quest 2 for its ease of use and accessibility, but Amazon has also discounted the HTC Vive for anyone planning to keep their headset tethered to a PC.

Controller deals

Gaming mouse deals

Gaming headset deals

  • All of the vibrant colorways of the Logitech G435 are currently discounted to $49.99, down from their usual price of $79.99. The current sale price matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the gaming headset, which offers Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz compatibility.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed

  • $47
  • $80
  • 41% off

Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game.

  • The Razer Barracuda X, the latest lifestyle and gaming headset from Razer, is on sale right now for $59.99, the best price ever for what is typically a $99.99 headset. The Barracuda X can wirelessly pair with a PC, PlayStation, or a docked Nintendo Switch with its 2.4Ghz wireless dongle but also includes wired USB-C connectivity for Android devices.
  • The Razer Kaira Pro is currently matching its best price since March on Amazon. Normally priced at $149.99, the Xbox-compatible wireless headset has been discounted to $89.99 and can also be used with mobile devices.
  • The aviation-style Razer BlackShark V2 Pro normally costs $179.99 but is on sale for $139.99. The lightweight gaming headset features a removable boom mic and can connect via 2.4Ghz wireless or using the included 3.5mm audio cable, allowing it to be used wirelessly with a PC, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch but can also be used wired with Xbox consoles.
  • Originally priced at $79.99, the wired model of the wired Razer Kraken has been discounted to $37.99, its lowest price to date. This headset is compatible with any platform that has a 3.5mm audio jack, which typically means PCs, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch.
  • The wired model of the lightweight HyperX Cloud II is discounted to $57.99, down from its usual price of $99.99. This matches the best price we’ve seen on the excellent gaming headset that’s compatible with all current consoles that have a 3.5mm audio jack.

Gaming keyboard deals

A slick gaming keyboard with RGB lighting is the centerpiece of any gaming setup. Luckily, Amazon has discounted a variety of layouts and configurations so you can grab a keyboard that’s as unique as you are.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed

  • $104
  • $200
  • 48% off

This wireless gaming keyboard is the first 65 percent keyboard from Razer. Capable of pairing with devices via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless, the BlackWidow V3 Mini can last for up to 200 hours on a single charge without the RGB lighting engaged and is rechargeable via USB-C.

Video game deals

Amazon Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for anyone who is looking to fill out their backlog of digital titles. Thankfully, Amazon has discounted a number of games for consoles and, at least in some cases, PC.

The best gaming monitor deals for Prime Day

Miscellaneous gaming deals for Prime Day

