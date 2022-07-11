The best anti-Prime Day tech deals happening at Best Buy

Best Buy, along with a host of other retailers, is getting in on the action to take a bite out of Amazon Prime Day. The retailer’s ongoing “Black Friday in July” promotion is bringing sweeping discounts on a wide array of awesome tech, including laptops, gaming keyboards, and noise-canceling headphones. The event runs from now through Wednesday, July 13th — the same Prime Day ends — so it’s worth checking back here if Amazon doesn’t have what you’re looking for. It’s also worth noting that Best Buy has a generous price-matching policy, so if you prefer to buy from a brick-and-mortar retailer but see a better price elsewhere, it’s worth looking into.
We’ll continue to update this page with new deals as they become available, in addition to letting you know when stock for a particular product dries up.
The best laptop deals at Best Buy
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, one of our top picks for the best gaming laptop you can buy, is currently discounted to $1,479.99, down from its usual price of $1,849.99. This AMD-equipped laptop is lightweight, features excellent battery life, and still manages to pack in a powerful RTX 3070 GPU. Read our review.
The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth, but, at this price, it is an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The Envy x360 is an amazing application of AMD hardware in HP’s compact and sturdy 2-in-1 form factor. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 5 5700U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.
- The HP Pavilion x360 isn’t going to blow anyone away with its hardware, but the laptop is far more attractive at its discounted price of $529.99 ($300 off). The 14-inch convertible features a 1080p touchscreen display powered by an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card. Read our review.
- The foldable, 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i is currently on sale for $1,149.99 instead of its usual price of $1,449.99. The 1080p touchscreen display is supplemented by an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Read our review.
The best gaming deals at Best Buy
Keyboard deals
- The 65 percent Razer Blackwidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed is on sale for $129.99 (normally $199.99) and is available with either linear or clicky switches.
- The massive Corsair K100 is discounted to $194.99 (normally $229.99). This is an excellent price for Corsair’s optical switch keyboard.
- The Corsair K70 RGB Pro is down to $119.99, the lowest price ever for this full-size keyboard, which typically costs $169.99.
Headset deals
- The wireless Logitech G Pro X is now on sale for $179.99 instead of $229.99, which brings the esports-inspired headset extremely close to its best price ever.
- The wireless model of HyperX’s comfortable Cloud II is currently on sale for $109.99, down from its usual price of $149.99. The current discount brings the versatile headset down to its lowest price to date. Read our review.
Mice deals
- For players who aren’t satisfied with just two buttons, there’s the Steelseries Aerox 9 Wireless, which is currently discounted to $90, the lowest price we’ve seen for what is typically a $149.99 wireless mouse. The Aerox 9 sports an 18K DPI sensor and a whopping 12 macro buttons on its side.
Smartwatch and wearable deals
- The Fitbit Versa 3 is on sale for $169.99 instead of $229.95 and offers an essential suite of fitness tracking and smartwatch features in an attractive form factor.
- If you want access to more extensive fitness tracking metrics, the Fitbit Sense is also on sale for $179.95 instead of $299.95. This represents the lowest price we’ve seen for the capable wearable.
- The Fitbit Charge 5 is currently discounted to $109.95 ($40 off), one of its better prices to date. The wearable provides valuable information on things like blood oxygen levels and caloric burn, in addition to things like step counts and heart rate. Read our review.
- The 44mm, LTE Apple Watch SE is currently on sale for $329 instead of the usual price of $359, which matches the best price we’ve seen for this configuration of the Apple wearable. You can also find the 44mm version with GPS for $279, as opposed to $309. Read our review.
- The 41mm and 45mm versions of the Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE are on sale right now for $429 (normally $499) and $459 (normally $529), respectively. The current discounts match the lowest prices we’ve seen for either size of Apple’s flagship wearable. Read our review.
- You can also pick up the GPS-only version of the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 for $329 (normally $399) and $359 (normally $429), respectively, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen for either configuration of the Apple Watch Series 7.
Tablet deals
- The 256GB, Wi-Fi-equipped configuration of the last-gen iPad Air is on sale for $599.99 instead of the typical price of $749.99. You can also get the 64GB model with Wi-Fi for $449.99 instead of $599.99. Read our review.
Headphone and earbud deals
The aesthetics of the Apple AirPods Max may not appeal to everyone, but they’re still one of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones, especially for anyone in the Apple ecosystem. Normally $549, Apple’s luxe headphones are on sale at Best Buy right now for $449.99. The AirPods Max offer balanced sound quality and immersive spatial audio support, in addition to effective noise cancellation. While the carrying case remains a travesty to functional design and the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack forces you to purchase a separate cable, these drawbacks aren’t enough to detract from these otherwise excellent headphones. Read our review.
- The Jabra Elite 7 Pros are a sturdy pair of noise-canceling earbuds that normally cost $199.99 but are on sale for $139.99 right now at Best Buy. The 7 Pros may not have Jabra’s trademark multipoint Bluetooth support but are still an excellent choice for anyone that spends a substantial amount of time in voice chat. Read our review.
- The Sony Linkbuds S normally cost $199.99 but are discounted to just $158 at the moment. In addition to their comfortable fit and excellent mic quality, the Linkbuds S also feature support for the LDAC codec for lossless audio playback and can dynamically switch between ambient and noise-cancellation modes. Read our review.
- You can also find Apple’s Airpods Pro with Magsafe charging on sale for $179.99 ($40 off), which matches the lowest price ever for the excellent pair of earbuds. Read our review.
TV deals
- The 43-inch TCL 4-series TV, normally $399.99, is on sale for just $249.99 right now. While its refresh rate is restricted to 60Hz, the 4-series manages to provide a surprising amount of features for a relatively low price.
- The $829.99 LG UP7070 is also discounted to $649.99, one of the best prices we’ve seen for the 4K LED. While it may lack built-in voice assistant support, it is compatible with Apple’s Airplay 2, allowing you to easily sync playback with other iOS devices.
- If you’re in the market for a new OLED, the 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S is on sale for $799.99, down from its usual price of $1,299.99. The A9S features built-in support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision.
- The LG’s 65-inch C1, one of our favorite TVs for gaming, is on sale for $1,599.99 instead of $1,799.99, which is one of its lowest prices to date. The brilliant OLED sports a 120Hz refresh rate and is AMD FreeSync compatible — a pair of features that are difficult to find in a display this big.
- With the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, you never have to miss out on essential viewing again. The compact streaming device is currently available for $29.99 at Best Buy, the best price ever for the pocket-sized, $49.99 gadget. Read our review.
And a whole bunch of other stuff
- The Razer Iskur X gaming chair normally goes for $399.99 but is discounted to $249.99 right now at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date for the Iskur X and is worth looking into for anyone who is in the market for a budget-friendly gaming chair.
- Normally $149.99, Best Buy has discounted the Satechi USB-C Monitor Stand Hub to just $99.99. This stand is large enough to handle even the largest of monitors and, as the name implies, features an integrated USB-C hub that provides additional connectivity for Thunderbolt-compatible laptops.
- The Ember Mug 2 is a clever little device that’s capable of keeping your beverage at an ideal temperature. Normally the 14-ounce version of the Ember Mug would cost $149.99, but it’s currently on sale at Best Buy for $119.99.
- The iRobot Roomba s9 Plus, the flagship model of the Roomba fleet, is currently on sale with the Braava Jet m6 robot mop for $1,249.99. The discounted bundle typically costs $1,449.99, making this a great way to save on a pair of helpful robotic assistants.
While the price tag certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, any discount on the Sony Alpha A7 III is worth looking into. Normally, this bundle that pairs the Alpha A7 with a 28-70mm lens costs $2,199.99, but it’s currently on sale for $1,999.99 at Best Buy. The A7 III has been supplanted by the A7 IV that features a higher-resolution touchscreen display, but this older model still has the majority of the selling points, but at a reduced price.
The Sony Alpha A7 III is an excellent choice for still photography but is equally capable of capturing high-speed action shots thanks to its 10fps continuous shooting. While the Alpha A7 III does support internal storage with SD cards, it can also stream its images wirelessly to a compatible smartphone, PC, or TV, thanks to its NFC connectivity. It also supports 4K HDR video when tethered to a separate capture device either via HDMI or USB-C.