The best Prime Day 2022 tablet deals

Amazon and other retailers are offering some excellent discounts on Android and Apple tablets during Prime Day 2022, and we’re going to tell you about them. We’ll continue to keep this page updated as deals become available or as specific devices sell out. If you’re looking to save on more than just tablets, you should definitely check out our Prime Day hub summarizing all of the best tech deals you can find right now or keep tabs on our live blog for up-to-the-minute information on new and interesting sales.

The best Amazon tablet deals

The best Android tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $600

$700

15% off Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 features a revised unibody design with an 11-inch LED screen, an eight-core processor, four speakers, and fast-charging via USB-C. $600 at Best Buy

The best iPad deals

The 256GB, Wi-Fi-equipped configuration of the last-gen iPad Air is on sale for $599.99 instead of the typical price of $749.99. Read our review.

2020 iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) $379

$599

37% off The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top of the device. $379 at Walmart

If you don’t need as much storage, the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is available at such a steep discount that it’s almost in base-model iPad territory in terms of pricing. You can get it at Walmart right now for $379 ($220 off its original price) in silver, space gray, or sky blue. It may not have the M1 CPU like the newer model, but its A14 Bionic is still very speedy. Read our review .

. Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is on sale for $409 ($90 off) at Walmart. In some ways, it’s like an 8.3-inch iPad Pro with USB-C charging and gesture controls, one that lacks a 3.5-millimeter audio jack. Sadly, the 2021 Mini doesn’t normally get much cheaper than this, as it doesn’t have much competition in this space. Read our review.

2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) $409

$500

19% off Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. $409 at Walmart

Here’s the most affordable iPad deal: you can buy the latest 10.2-inch iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $309 instead of $329. Despite its standing as the low-tier iPad, it’s still a fast tablet that boasts a 12MP wide-angle front-facing camera with support for Center Stage to keep you in frame during video calls.