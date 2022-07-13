The best Prime Day 2022 tablet deals

Amazon and other retailers are offering some excellent discounts on Android and Apple tablets during Prime Day 2022, and we’re going to tell you about them. We’ll continue to keep this page updated as deals become available or as specific devices sell out. If you’re looking to save on more than just tablets, you should definitely check out our Prime Day hub summarizing all of the best tech deals you can find right now or keep tabs on our live blog for up-to-the-minute information on new and interesting sales.
The best Amazon tablet deals
- The 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74.99, half off of its normal $149.99 price. Read our review.
- You can also find the 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for $144.99, a $75 discount from its usual price of $219.99.
The best Android tablet deals
- Best Buy is currently discounting the entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. The standard Tab S8 with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage has been knocked down to $599.99 from its usual price of $699.99. The 256GB model is also on sale for $679.99 ($100 off). Read our review.
- The 128GB Wi-Fi configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with its 12.4-inch display is also on sale for $799.99, down from its regular retail price of $899.99. You can also get the 256GB model for $849.99 instead of $979.99.
- The 14.6-inch S8 Ultra, the biggest of the bunch, is also on sale in the 256GB Wi-Fi configuration for $1,199.99 ($200 off). In addition to its larger screen, the S8 Ultra comes equipped with 12GB of RAM, rendering it a better option for hardware-intensive applications and gaming than the smaller models.
The best iPad deals
- The 256GB, Wi-Fi-equipped configuration of the last-gen iPad Air is on sale for $599.99 instead of the typical price of $749.99. Read our review.
- If you don’t need as much storage, the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is available at such a steep discount that it’s almost in base-model iPad territory in terms of pricing. You can get it at Walmart right now for $379 ($220 off its original price) in silver, space gray, or sky blue. It may not have the M1 CPU like the newer model, but its A14 Bionic is still very speedy. Read our review.
- Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is on sale for $409 ($90 off) at Walmart. In some ways, it’s like an 8.3-inch iPad Pro with USB-C charging and gesture controls, one that lacks a 3.5-millimeter audio jack. Sadly, the 2021 Mini doesn’t normally get much cheaper than this, as it doesn’t have much competition in this space. Read our review.
- Here’s the most affordable iPad deal: you can buy the latest 10.2-inch iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi for $309 instead of $329. Despite its standing as the low-tier iPad, it’s still a fast tablet that boasts a 12MP wide-angle front-facing camera with support for Center Stage to keep you in frame during video calls.