The best Prime Day 2022 tablet deals

The best prices available for Apple and Android tablets

By Alice Newcome-Beill and Antonio G. Di Benedetto

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The entire Tab S8 lineup and other tablets are being discounted during Prime Day.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Amazon and other retailers are offering some excellent discounts on Android and Apple tablets during Prime Day 2022, and we’re going to tell you about them. We’ll continue to keep this page updated as deals become available or as specific devices sell out. If you’re looking to save on more than just tablets, you should definitely check out our Prime Day hub summarizing all of the best tech deals you can find right now or keep tabs on our live blog for up-to-the-minute information on new and interesting sales.

Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

The best Amazon tablet deals

The best Android tablet deals

The best iPad deals

  • If you don’t need as much storage, the 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is available at such a steep discount that it’s almost in base-model iPad territory in terms of pricing. You can get it at Walmart right now for $379 ($220 off its original price) in silver, space gray, or sky blue. It may not have the M1 CPU like the newer model, but its A14 Bionic is still very speedy. Read our review.
  • Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is on sale for $409 ($90 off) at Walmart. In some ways, it’s like an 8.3-inch iPad Pro with USB-C charging and gesture controls, one that lacks a 3.5-millimeter audio jack. Sadly, the 2021 Mini doesn’t normally get much cheaper than this, as it doesn’t have much competition in this space. Read our review.

