These are the best Prime Day 2022 phone deals

The best phone prices undeniably come from wireless carriers — but they also come with a lot of strings attached, like lengthy contracts and requirements to stay on expensive unlimited plans. Buying unlocked means that you aren’t tied to a particular carrier or plan, and that’s why we recommend purchasing a phone that way if you can. Unfortunately, it also means missing out on the “free” phone offer.

While Amazon isn’t giving out any free phones on Prime Day, you’ll find the next best thing: significant discounts on current models, with no contract or trade-in required. Here you’ll find the very best wireless deals on Prime Day, from accessories to flagships to 4G-only phones, with no strings in sight.

Phone accessory deals

The days of getting a charging brick included with your phone are all but over. Thankfully, this $20 Belkin wall charger (normally $30) does double duty with two USB-C ports to supply 20W charging to two devices at once.

The iOttie wireless car charger with dashboard mount is on sale for $33.97, marked down from $49. It’s Qi-compatible and delivers a 10W charge to Android phones and 7.5W for iPhones.

Samsung’s 512GB microSD card is just $52.25 when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s perfect for phones. If you’re lucky enough to have a microSD card slot on your phone (they’re also disappearing fast) then this is a cost-effective way to add a ton of storage space.

Samsung phone deals

Samsung is offering 30 percent off unlocked S22-Series devices, as well as a healthy discount on its already affordable Galaxy A53 5G. They’re all among the best Android phones you can buy right now at their respective price points, and they’re backed up by fantastic support policies so they’ll keep getting software updates for many years to come.

OnePlus phone deals

The OnePlus N200 5G is on sale for just $179, marked down from $239. It’s a year old, but it should still receive two additional years of security updates from OnePlus. Plus, for under $200, its 6.5-inch, 1080p display — which provides a smoother, 90Hz refresh rate — is one of the best you’ll get for the price. Read our full review.

Motorola phone deals