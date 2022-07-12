These are the best Prime Day 2022 phone deals

The best phone prices undeniably come from wireless carriers — but they also come with a lot of strings attached, like lengthy contracts and requirements to stay on expensive unlimited plans. Buying unlocked means that you aren’t tied to a particular carrier or plan, and that’s why we recommend purchasing a phone that way if you can. Unfortunately, it also means missing out on the “free” phone offer.
While Amazon isn’t giving out any free phones on Prime Day, you’ll find the next best thing: significant discounts on current models, with no contract or trade-in required. Here you’ll find the very best wireless deals on Prime Day, from accessories to flagships to 4G-only phones, with no strings in sight.
Phone accessory deals
- The days of getting a charging brick included with your phone are all but over. Thankfully, this $20 Belkin wall charger (normally $30) does double duty with two USB-C ports to supply 20W charging to two devices at once.
- The iOttie wireless car charger with dashboard mount is on sale for $33.97, marked down from $49. It’s Qi-compatible and delivers a 10W charge to Android phones and 7.5W for iPhones.
- Samsung’s 512GB microSD card is just $52.25 when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s perfect for phones. If you’re lucky enough to have a microSD card slot on your phone (they’re also disappearing fast) then this is a cost-effective way to add a ton of storage space.
Samsung phone deals
Samsung is offering 30 percent off unlocked S22-Series devices, as well as a healthy discount on its already affordable Galaxy A53 5G. They’re all among the best Android phones you can buy right now at their respective price points, and they’re backed up by fantastic support policies so they’ll keep getting software updates for many years to come.
- Normally $449, the Galaxy A53 5G with 128GB of storage is currently on sale for $324. That’s a fantastic price for a phone with a 120Hz OLED screen, IP67 water resistance, and four years of software updates promised. If you’re looking for a midrange Android phone, this is the one to get. Read our full review.
- The Galaxy S21 FE is on sale for $489, marked down from its $699 MSRP (though it’s recently been priced around $600). It’s a good option if you want something that falls between a flagship and a midrange phone, with some high-end features like wireless charging you won’t get from the A53. Read our full review.
- The standard Galaxy S22 with 128GB of storage is on sale for $599 (usually $799) and the 256GB Galaxy S22 is going for $649 (usually $849). They’re a better option for lighter users, since battery life isn’t as robust as the other models in the lineup. Read our full review.
- The pink Galaxy S22 Plus with 128GB of storage and the black 128GB S22 Plus are on sale for $699, both of which are normally $999. If you want more storage, the 256GB versions of the pink S22 Plus, black S22 Plus, and green S22 Plus are all $734 instead of $1,049. The bigger model has better battery life and we think it’s the all-around best Android phone for most people. Read our full review.
- Looking for a phone that does absolutely everything? The burgundy Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage is on sale for $839, marked down from $1,199. It’s a power user’s dream, with a built-in stylus and an excellent, 10x telephoto camera. Read our full review.
OnePlus phone deals
- The OnePlus N200 5G is on sale for just $179, marked down from $239. It’s a year old, but it should still receive two additional years of security updates from OnePlus. Plus, for under $200, its 6.5-inch, 1080p display — which provides a smoother, 90Hz refresh rate — is one of the best you’ll get for the price. Read our full review.
Motorola phone deals
- This year’s 4G-only Moto G Stylus is on sale for $199 (normally $299). It offers good everyday performance, a big 6.8-inch screen with 1080p resolution, great battery life, and a built-in stylus, naturally. It’s a really good bargain if you can live without 5G for the next couple of years. Read our full review.
- Motorola is selling the 2021 Moto G Power for $149 ($249 full price). It’s a 4G-only device and performance is on the slower side, but it’s a good deal for well under $200 if you’re looking for a battery that will last for days. Read our full review.
- Motorola has two 5G phones on offer for Prime Day: the One 5G Ace for $239 (down from $399) and last year’s 256GB Moto G Stylus 5G for $239 (also down from $399). Both offer huge 1080p screens, however, they’ll be reaching the end of their software security patch lifespan in the next year. Read our full Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) and One 5G Ace reviews.