 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

These are the best Prime Day 2022 phone deals

Only deals in the building

By Allison Johnson

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

There are Samsung deals aplenty.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

The best phone prices undeniably come from wireless carriers — but they also come with a lot of strings attached, like lengthy contracts and requirements to stay on expensive unlimited plans. Buying unlocked means that you aren’t tied to a particular carrier or plan, and that’s why we recommend purchasing a phone that way if you can. Unfortunately, it also means missing out on the “free” phone offer.

While Amazon isn’t giving out any free phones on Prime Day, you’ll find the next best thing: significant discounts on current models, with no contract or trade-in required. Here you’ll find the very best wireless deals on Prime Day, from accessories to flagships to 4G-only phones, with no strings in sight.

Phone accessory deals

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus home screen
The Galaxy S22 Plus is our current pick for the best all-around Android phone.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

Samsung phone deals

Samsung is offering 30 percent off unlocked S22-Series devices, as well as a healthy discount on its already affordable Galaxy A53 5G. They’re all among the best Android phones you can buy right now at their respective price points, and they’re backed up by fantastic support policies so they’ll keep getting software updates for many years to come.

OnePlus phone deals

  • The OnePlus N200 5G is on sale for just $179, marked down from $239. It’s a year old, but it should still receive two additional years of security updates from OnePlus. Plus, for under $200, its 6.5-inch, 1080p display — which provides a smoother, 90Hz refresh rate — is one of the best you’ll get for the price. Read our full review.
Motorola Moto G Stylus
The 2022 Moto G Stylus offers great performance and a large screen.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

Motorola phone deals

In This Stream

Amazon Prime Day 2022: the latest news, deals, and coverage

View all 14 stories

Next Up In Verge Deals