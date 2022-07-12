If you’re a savvy tech shopper, you can set your watch to the annual cadence of TV deals. There are the big ones, like Black Friday and the Super Bowl, and then smatterings around and in-between with Memorial Day, Labor Day, and some others. Amazon Prime Day has become another notable TV shopping holiday, with its somewhat annual cadence and occasional date changes starting back in 2015. With Prime Day 2022 kicking off, it’s another great chance to get a new 4K TV or upgrade your existing one for something better, faster, and maybe even bigger.

Among all the Prime Day deals we’re covering here at The Verge (smart home tech, earbuds, phones, laptops, and much more), this is one of the biggest. There are TVs with OLED and Mini LED panels that offer excellent color quality as well as options with HDMI 2.1 and variable refresh rate (VRR) that are great for gaming. Below, we’ve rounded up the best TV deals you can take advantage of this Prime Day.

LG TV deals

The LG C1 OLED, one of our go-to choices for gaming TVs, is on sale in various sizes from multiple retailers. The 48-inch C1 is discounted at Target to $799.99 instead of $1,299.99, while the 65-inch model is also on sale at Best Buy for $1,699.99 instead of $1,899.99. In addition to a 120Hz refresh rate, the C1 supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

The LG UP7070 is discounted from $829.99 to $649.99 at Best Buy, one of the best prices we’ve seen for this 4K LED TV. It may not tick all the boxes when it comes to voice assistants and extra features, but it does include AirPlay 2 support for Apple users.

Sony TV deals

Sony’s Bravia A9S OLED is down to $799.99 ($500 off) at Best Buy. This OLED supports a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and Dolby Vision. It also rounds out its smart functionality with support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It’s an excellent value for a smaller OLED for a smaller space — or a massive gaming monitor, if you’re so inclined.

Samsung TV deals

Now may be the best time yet to buy Samsung’s The Frame TV, as there are currently widespread discounts on a variety of sizes of the new 2022 model as well as lingering discounts on the last-gen holdouts. If you want the latest and greatest Frame with an anti-glare display, the 55-inch model is on sale for $1,197.99 ($300 off) and comes bundled with a brown, beige, black, or white bezel to complete the fine art look for free. Opting for the larger, 65-inch model with the same bezel promo will run you $1,697.99 ($300 off).

The last-gen Frame TV has fallen to $979.99 ($418 off) in the 55-inch configuration, which is around the lowest it’s ever been. It may be the outgoing model with a display that requires you to be warier of glare, but it’s still a fine TV with a slick look.

Vizio TV deals

Vizio’s 70-inch M7 Series QLED (model M70Q7-J03) is on sale at Target for $699.99 ($400 off). It’s a little limited by its 60Hz refresh, but it features a built-in Chromecast for streaming as well as support for Apple’s AirPlay 2. These kinds of prices for a 70-inch TV are not all that common, which makes the M7-Series worth a look.

TCL TV deals

The 65-inch version of TCL’s excellent 6-Series, which features Mini LED technology and runs Roku’s TV platform, is down to a new low of $699.99 at Amazon. We may not like this model as much as the refreshed one that runs Google TV, but the price of this particular model is even better than it was during Black Friday / Cyber Monday.

Normally $399.99, TCL’s 43-inch 4-Series TV is on sale at Best Buy for $249.99. While its refresh rate is restricted to 60Hz, the 4-Series manages to provide a surprising amount of features for a relatively low price.

Fire TV deals

More TV and soundbar deals

The 50-inch, HDR-ready Hisense 50U6HF QLED was released in May, and it’s currently available on Amazon for just $339.99 for Prime members. That’s $190 off the regular price of the Fire TV-equipped set and is a new low — even besting its earlier Prime Day sale.

Toshiba‘s 43-inch C350, another modest TV that runs Amazon’s Fire TV smart interface, is on sale for Prime subscribers for $229.99 ($100 off) through Prime Day. It’s a basic TV, but it supports both 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR.

Roku’s Streambar Pro, which combines a soundbar and a 4K streaming device, is back down to its lowest price of $149 ($30 off). It’s a nice tidy option if you desire a single device that offers improved sound over your TV speakers without the need for a separate streamer.