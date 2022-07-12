These are the best laptop deals around for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day is one of the few times each year when almost every kind of tech product, including laptops, gets big discounts. We’re bundling some of the best deals to be found on laptops, satisfying people who are looking for something powerful, like a gaming laptop, or something with long-lasting battery life. If you’re looking for deals on products in multiple tech categories, check out our main roundup that we’re frequently updating here. Otherwise, we’re about to hook you up with some stellar laptop deals.

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook-meets-tablet with an OLED screen and detachable keyboard is $299.99. This model features a 13.3-inch 1080p screen, the Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It isn’t the fastest Chromebook around, but few models feature an OLED screen, especially at this price. Read our review.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 (4GB/64GB) $300

$430

31% off The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 comes with a lovely 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen and long battery life, but lacks biometric authentication. $300 at Amazon

For a 2-in-1 Windows laptop that can spin around in tablet mode or in a tent formation on the table or lap, HP’s 15.6-inch Envy x360 is selling at a good price for Prime Day. Normally $959.99, it’s $739.99. This model features AMD’s Ryzen 7 5825U processor, 8GB of RAM, a big 512GB SSD, and Windows 11. Just a heads up: there’s another Envy x360 deal located further down on this page, but for the higher price of this model, you’ll get a better processor and more storage.

HP Envy x360 (AMD) $740

$960

23% off The AMD variant of the HP Envy x360 is very similar to the one stocking an Intel processor. It sports a 2-in-1 design that lets its display rotate 360 degrees to use in tablet mode if you want. $740 at Amazon

Acer’s Aspire 5 with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is $539 at Amazon (normally $649). This model features AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700U, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and has Windows 11 installed by default. Read our review of a similar model.

For something that’s more powerful (but still won’t totally break the bank), check out this deal on Dell’s G15 gaming laptop. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Intel’s Core i7-12700H processor, and Nvidia’s RTX 3060 midrange graphics chip. It’s typically priced at $1,399.99, but for Prime members, it’s priced at $1,189.99.

Amping things up further, Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop with a 16-inch 240Hz refresh rate G-Sync display, Intel’s Core i9-12900H, and Nvidia’s RTX 3080 Ti is $2,549.99 (usually $2,999). This laptop is high-end in almost every way, including that it has a high-res screen, 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and a fast 1TB PCIe 4 SSD.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE $2,549

$2,999

16% off This 16-inch gaming laptop is one of Acer’s best-looking and fastest models. It features up to Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i9 processors, as well as Nvidia’s fast RTX 3080 Ti. $2,549 at Amazon

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, one of our top picks for the best gaming laptop you can buy, is currently discounted to $1,479.99, down from its usual price of $1,849.99. This AMD-equipped laptop is lightweight, features excellent battery life, and still manages to pack in a powerful RTX 3070 GPU. Read our review.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 $1,480

$1,850

21% off The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. Despite not having a webcam, it’s tough to beat the performance for the cost. $1,480 at Best Buy

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth, but, at this price, it is an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The Envy x360 is an amazing application of AMD hardware in HP’s compact and sturdy 2-in-1 form factor. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 5 5700U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 $500

$800

38% off HP’s Envy x360 is a gorgeous laptop with solid performance and battery life. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 5625U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. $500 at Best Buy

The Asus TUF Dash 15 (2022) gaming laptop with a 15.6-inch 1080p display is $1,099.99 during Prime Day. It’s normally $1,300. This machine features a fast refresh rate display (144Hz), Intel’s Core i7-12650H, Nvidia’s RTX 3060 graphics chip, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB of storage, and Thunderbolt 4 ports. It improves on previous versions with the inclusion of a webcam.

A few extra laptop deals