We’re in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, and yet some of the best Prime Day deals to be had aren’t on Amazon’s site at all. While Best Buy is calling its sales “Black Friday in July” — which makes even less sense than calling a two-day event Prime Day, singular — Walmart is running deals of its own. It’s commonplace to see Walmart and the others matching many of the deals Amazon throws out there, as well as promoting some unique ones of its own.
Some of these deals can be a little unexpected and especially good, while some are just what we’d call a fine discount on any other day of the year. However, if you happen to be a Walmart Plus subscriber, there may be added incentive to find these deals at your retailer of choice, like taking advantage of free, faster shipping. So along with all our extensive Prime Day 2022 coverage, we’re pooling together all the good deals at other retailers, like these here at Walmart.
- The older iPad Air from 2020 is available at such a steep discount that it’s almost in base-model iPad territory, at least in terms of pricing. You can get the 64GB, Wi-Fi model at Walmart right now for $379 ($220 off its original price) in silver, space gray, or sky blue. It may not have the M1 CPU like the newer model, but its A14 Bionic is still very speedy. Read our review.
- Apple’s 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi is on sale for $409 ($90 off) at Walmart. In some ways, it's like an 8.3-inch iPad Pro with USB-C charging and gesture controls, one that now lacks a 3.5-millimeter audio jack. Sadly, the 2021 Mini doesn’t normally get much cheaper than this, as it doesn’t have much competition in this space. Read our review.
- The Bose Sport Earbuds may not offer noise cancellation like some of the pricier models out there, but they are suited for an active lifestyle given their IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Right now, Walmart has them for $149 ($30 off).
- Apple’s AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case are on sale for $169.99 (about $79 off). These are still the top choice of many Apple users thanks to their easy connectivity, great noise cancellation, and good mic quality (for earbuds).
- Walmart is matching deals from Target and Amazon on the second-gen AirPods with the wired charging case, dropping them to $89.99 (about $39 off). Despite their age, we’ve never seen them for any cheaper than this in new condition. Read our review.
- Vizio’s latest version of its 55-inch M-Series QLED with HDR is on sale at Walmart for $328, down from $498.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is down to an all-time low price of $149.99 ($100 off) in the silver colorway at Walmart. The base configuration is a GPS-equipped, 40mm model, which is approachable for most wrists. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches for the Android ecosystem thanks to Samsung’s collaboration with Google on its software. Read our review.
- Oh, and the black Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is just a little more, priced at $165.30.
- The higher-end Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with GPS is on sale in the 46mm size for $283 (about $97 off), if you’re looking for a slightly more refined look. However, at this size, it’s definitely going to wear extra-large on all but the biggest wrists.
- Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controllers for the PlayStation 5 are on sale at Walmart for $59 — which is up to $15 off, depending on the color. This deal is available at just about all the major retailers right now, but it’s a welcome one all the same.
- Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is discounted to $39.97 at Walmart when you add the retro handheld to your cart. That’s around $10 off the tiny portable with a 2.36-inch screen, which comes pre-loaded with three classic Zelda games. It’s even got an on-screen, Zelda-themed clock to display when idle. Read our hands-on impressions.