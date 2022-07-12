We’re in the midst of Amazon Prime Day, and yet some of the best Prime Day deals to be had aren’t on Amazon’s site at all. While Best Buy is calling its sales “Black Friday in July” — which makes even less sense than calling a two-day event Prime Day, singular — Walmart is running deals of its own. It’s commonplace to see Walmart and the others matching many of the deals Amazon throws out there, as well as promoting some unique ones of its own.

Some of these deals can be a little unexpected and especially good, while some are just what we’d call a fine discount on any other day of the year. However, if you happen to be a Walmart Plus subscriber, there may be added incentive to find these deals at your retailer of choice, like taking advantage of free, faster shipping. So along with all our extensive Prime Day 2022 coverage, we’re pooling together all the good deals at other retailers, like these here at Walmart.

2020 iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) $379

$599

37% off The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button at the top of the device. $379 at Walmart

2021 iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) $409

$500

19% off Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge display. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor. $409 at Walmart

The Bose Sport Earbuds may not offer noise cancellation like some of the pricier models out there, but they are suited for an active lifestyle given their IPX4 sweat and water resistance. Right now, Walmart has them for $149 ($30 off).

Apple’s AirPods Pro with the MagSafe charging case are on sale for $169.99 (about $79 off). These are still the top choice of many Apple users thanks to their easy connectivity, great noise cancellation, and good mic quality (for earbuds).

Walmart is matching deals from Target and Amazon on the second-gen AirPods with the wired charging case, dropping them to $89.99 (about $39 off). Despite their age, we’ve never seen them for any cheaper than this in new condition. Read our review.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 is down to an all-time low price of $149.99 ($100 off) in the silver colorway at Walmart. The base configuration is a GPS-equipped, 40mm model, which is approachable for most wrists. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches for the Android ecosystem thanks to Samsung’s collaboration with Google on its software. Read our review .

. Oh, and the black Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is just a little more, priced at $165.30.

Related Google Assistant is finally available on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The higher-end Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with GPS is on sale in the 46mm size for $283 (about $97 off), if you’re looking for a slightly more refined look. However, at this size, it’s definitely going to wear extra-large on all but the biggest wrists.

Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controllers for the PlayStation 5 are on sale at Walmart for $59 — which is up to $15 off, depending on the color. This deal is available at just about all the major retailers right now, but it’s a welcome one all the same.

Nintendo’s Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is discounted to $39.97 at Walmart when you add the retro handheld to your cart. That’s around $10 off the tiny portable with a 2.36-inch screen, which comes pre-loaded with three classic Zelda games. It’s even got an on-screen, Zelda-themed clock to display when idle. Read our hands-on impressions.

Game and Watch: The Legend of Zelda $40

$50

21% off Three classic Zelda games packed into one retro-style portable. It includes The Legend of Zelda and The Adventure of Link from the NES, as well as Link’s Awakening from the GameBoy. These vintage games even support save states for easier playthroughs. $40 at Walmart