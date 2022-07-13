Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best deals under $25

Even with Amazon Prime Day going on, deals on inexpensive tech can be hard to come by. Nevertheless, they do exist, and some products are currently on sale on Amazon for less than $25. These deals encompass a range of products, from great smart speakers and Bluetooth trackers to 4K streaming sticks and popular video games like Forza: Horizon 5, some of which are on sale for the lowest prices to date.
Below, we’ve curated a list of just some of the best tech deals under $25 so even those on the tightest of budgets can save big this Prime Day. And don’t forget: for even more sales, be sure to also check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals available. We’ve also put together guides to the best anti-Prime Day deals at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
Smart speaker deals
- The spherical, fourth-gen Echo Dot is currently going for just $19.99 ($20 off) on Amazon — you can tack on an Amazon Smart Plug for $5 more. The latest model may not have as great sound quality as the more expensive fourth-gen Echo, but the small smart speaker still sounds great for its size. Plus, the Alexa-enabled device makes it possible to set timers, control other smart home devices, and so much more hands-free. Read our review.
- Not a fan of the fourth-gen Echo Dot’s orb-like design? The smaller, puck-shaped Echo Dot from 2018 is also on sale today for $17.99 ($22 off) as well. Sure, it’s not Amazon’s latest and greatest smart speaker, but it still offers a surprising amount of sound and can be used to set alarms and carry out a range of tasks via Alexa. Read our review.
Streaming stick deals
- If you’re looking for a streaming stick, Amazon’s older Fire TV Stick 4K with the third-gen Alexa remote is on sale for $24.99 instead of $49.99, which matches its Black Friday price. While not as good as the more expensive Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it’s still plenty fast and offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Plus, and HDR10. Read our review.
- Roku’s Express 4K Plus is Roku’s entry-level streaming stick, one that is on sale for $24.99 ($15 off). The 4K streaming device supports HDR10, comes with a remote for hands-free commands, and works with Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant.
Location trackers and accessories deals
- The 2022 Tile Mate is on sale for $17.99 instead of $24.99, which matches its best price ever. The simple Bluetooth tracker works with both iOS and Android and can help you keep track of your keys and other items from up to 250 feet away. Plus, it comes with a built-in hole — something you won’t find on Apple’s AirTags — allowing you to securely attach it to your belongings. Other perks include water resistance and user-replaceable batteries.
- You can buy Apple’s AirTag loop in blue, orange, and yellow right now for $9 instead of $29.99, which is a new all-time low on Amazon. As we previously mentioned, you’ll need a lanyard to attach your AirTags to luggage and other accessories, given that the AirTags lack a built-in keychain loop. Amazon is also selling Apple’s Leather Key Ring in yellow and orange for $19 instead of $35.
- For those who own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone that runs Android 8.0 or higher, you can buy the standard Samsung SmartTag tracker that lacks UWB for $17.99 instead of $29.99.
Gaming deals
- Amazon is offering more than 30 games to Prime subscribers for free right now, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition and three Star Wars titles.
- Also, while not technically Prime Day deals, Amazon has recently discounted some video games and other gaming accessories to both Prime and non-Prime members. These include Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox and PlayStation), which is on sale for $24.99 ($15 off). You can also buy Forza Horizon 5: Standard Edition for Xbox for $21.99 instead of $59.99, as well as Sea of Thieves for Xbox and Windows for $19.99 ($20 off). Read our reviews of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Forza Horizon 5, and Sea of Thieves.
- The durable PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar for the Nintendo Switch is our favorite Switch carrying case. Right now, it’s on sale for $17.99 instead of $29.99.
- If you’re on the market for a charger station for your Xbox controllers, PowerA’s Dual Charging Station for Xbox Series X / S controllers is on sale for $20.99 ($5 off).
True wireless earbud deals
- You can buy Skullcandy’s budget-friendly Jib for just $21.99 ($10 off). As far as budget-friendly earbuds go, The Verge’s Chris Welch thinks these are pretty good, given they offer six hours of battery life, decent sound quality, and an IPX4 sweat resistance rating.
- Skullcandy’s Dime are also on sale for $19.49 ($7.50 off). Like the Jib, these also feature IPX4 water resistance, although — on paper — they can only last up to three hours on a single charge or 12 hours with the included charging case.
Smart home accessory deals
- You can easily add voice control to any outlet with one of Kasa’s smart plugs, which are on sale as part of a two-pack for just $12.99 ($7 off). The handy devices work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as IFTTT, even without a hub.
- Kasa’s Smart Light Switch HS200 works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well and is currently on sale for $12.34 as opposed to $19.99.
- If you’re on the market for a smart power strip, you can buy Kasa’s — which has three smart outlets and two USB ports — on Amazon for $22.99 ($7 off). Like other Kasa devices, it’s also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.
Miscellaneous deals
- Prime members can currently buy the Rocketbook Fusion erasable notebook, which comes with a Pilot Frixion Pen and a microfiber cloth, in select colors as low as $21.35 ($15.65 off). The 42-page notebook offers seven different page styles, including a weekly planner, task list, monthly calendar, a dot grid, and more.
- If you’re in need of a basic charger for your phone, Anker’s 511 Charger is on sale for Prime members for $13.99, or about $5 off its typical list price. It only offers a single USB-C port, but the 20-watt offering provides enough power to fast charge most smartphones.