Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best deals under $25

Even with Amazon Prime Day going on, deals on inexpensive tech can be hard to come by. Nevertheless, they do exist, and some products are currently on sale on Amazon for less than $25. These deals encompass a range of products, from great smart speakers and Bluetooth trackers to 4K streaming sticks and popular video games like Forza: Horizon 5, some of which are on sale for the lowest prices to date.

Below, we’ve curated a list of just some of the best tech deals under $25 so even those on the tightest of budgets can save big this Prime Day. And don’t forget: for even more sales, be sure to also check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals available. We’ve also put together guides to the best anti-Prime Day deals at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

Smart speaker deals

Amazon Echo Dot (fourth-gen) $20

$65

70% off The 2020 Echo Dot features a more spherical design than an actual dot but can still do all the things Alexa does with other Echo models. This bundle comes with a free Sengled smart bulb that offers up to 800 lumens of brightness. $20 at Amazon

Streaming stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2018) $25

$0 The older Fire TV Stick 4K comes with the the third-gen Alexa remote. The streaming stick is fast and offers supports for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Plus, and HDR10. Amazon

If you’re looking for a streaming stick, Amazon’s older Fire TV Stick 4K with the third-gen Alexa remote is on sale for $24.99 instead of $49.99, which matches its Black Friday price. While not as good as the more expensive Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it’s still plenty fast and offers support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 Plus, and HDR10. Read our review .

. Roku’s Express 4K Plus is Roku’s entry-level streaming stick, one that is on sale for $24.99 ($15 off). The 4K streaming device supports HDR10, comes with a remote for hands-free commands, and works with Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant.

Location trackers and accessories deals

Tile Mate (2022) $18

$25

29% off The update to the Tile Mate doesn’t change much but gives it a softer, more rounded design to make it more durable. $18 at Amazon

The 2022 Tile Mate is on sale for $17.99 instead of $24.99, which matches its best price ever. The simple Bluetooth tracker works with both iOS and Android and can help you keep track of your keys and other items from up to 250 feet away. Plus, it comes with a built-in hole — something you won’t find on Apple’s AirTags — allowing you to securely attach it to your belongings. Other perks include water resistance and user-replaceable batteries.

You can buy Apple’s AirTag loop in blue, orange, and yellow right now for $9 instead of $29.99, which is a new all-time low on Amazon. As we previously mentioned, you’ll need a lanyard to attach your AirTags to luggage and other accessories, given that the AirTags lack a built-in keychain loop. Amazon is also selling Apple’s Leather Key Ring in yellow and orange for $19 instead of $35.

For those who own a Samsung Galaxy smartphone that runs Android 8.0 or higher, you can buy the standard Samsung SmartTag tracker that lacks UWB for $17.99 instead of $29.99.

Gaming deals

True wireless earbud deals

Skullcandy Jib True $22

$32

32% off These budget-friendly buds offer six hours of battery life, decent sound quality (for the price), and an IPX4 sweat resistance rating. $22 at Amazon

You can buy Skullcandy’s budget-friendly Jib for just $21.99 ($10 off). As far as budget-friendly earbuds go, The Verge’s Chris Welch thinks these are pretty good, given they offer six hours of battery life, decent sound quality, and an IPX4 sweat resistance rating.

Skullcandy’s Dime are also on sale for $19.49 ($7.50 off). Like the Jib, these also feature IPX4 water resistance, although — on paper — they can only last up to three hours on a single charge or 12 hours with the included charging case.

Smart home accessory deals

Kasa Smart Plug HS103P2 (two-pack) $13

$20

36% off These Kasa smart plugs work with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant and IFTTT without a hub required. $13 at Amazon

Miscellaneous deals

Rocketbook Fusion $21

$37

43% off The Rocketbook Fusion is an erasable notebook that’s capable of quickly storing your notes in popular cloud services. This model comes with one Pilot Frixion Pen, a microfiber cloth, and 42 pages that include different templates like a weekly planner, task list, and more. $21 at Amazon

Prime members can currently buy the Rocketbook Fusion erasable notebook, which comes with a Pilot Frixion Pen ​and a microfiber cloth, in select colors as low as $21.35 ($15.65 off). The 42-page notebook offers seven different page styles, including a weekly planner, task list, monthly calendar, a dot grid, and more.

If you’re in need of a basic charger for your phone, Anker’s 511 Charger is on sale for Prime members for $13.99, or about $5 off its typical list price. It only offers a single USB-C port, but the 20-watt offering provides enough power to fast charge most smartphones.