Welcome once again, friends, to the best tech deals Amazon Prime Day 2022 has to offer. It’s now day two, and our Verge Deals team is ready for another round of serving you up discounts and deals that are actually worth a damn. Instead of trudging through Amazon’s annual garage sale of overstock items yourself, let us help you.
There are definitely some worthwhile discounts for those in the market for wireless earbuds, smart home tech, phones, TVs, games, and some other odds and ends. For example, the Beats Fit Pro are some of the best earbuds around and they’re $40 off, and the unique Samsung M8 monitor / smart TV hybrid in green is $180 off.
Our goal is to focus on products that we know are good and ones with worthwhile discounts. So check out our list below that we’re going to keep updated throughout the day, and be sure to also check out some of the “anti-Prime Day” deals we’re covering at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.
We’re also live blogging new deals as we find them, along with certain highlights that we find especially interesting, so you can hear more from our team there.
Some of the best Prime Day deals at a quick glance
Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals
- Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless, noise-canceling over-ear headphones are $228, down from their original $348 price. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen yet. Read our review.
- The WF-1000XM4 (Sony’s latest flagship, noise-canceling earbuds) are $198 (usually $278)
- The more affordable Beats Studio Buds are $99.95, which is $50 off the normal price. This is a repeat deal, but it hasn’t been live since early May.
- Shokz OpenRun bone conduction headphones are $89.95 (usually $129.95)
- Shokz OpenMove open-ear bone conduction headphones are $55.95 (originally $79.95)
- Amazon’s Echo Buds (second-generation) that include a wired charging case are $69.99 (originally $119.99)
- The second-gen AirPods with a wired charging case are $89.99 (usually around $120). Here’s our 2019 review.
- Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro are $119.99, beating the previous best price from March 2022 by $10 (originally $200)
- The OnePlus Buds Pro cost $89.99 (down from $149.99). Read our review.
- Sony’s open-ear LinkBuds wireless earbuds are $148 (usually $178). Read our review before you buy.
- Bose’s QuietComfort noise-canceling wireless earbuds are $179 (down from $279.99). Yep, we’ve reviewed this model, too.
- Bose’s NCH 700 noise-canceling over-ear headphones are $269 (originally $399). Here’s our 2019 review.
Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV and streaming device deals
- If you’re looking for a TV on the smaller side, Samsung’s 43-inch Neo QN90A (2021) QLED TV is $797.99 (originally $997.99)
- The latest model of the Apple TV 4K with 32GB of storage is just $109.99, which is $70 off of its original price.
- Nvidia’s pair of Shield TV streaming devices are discounted. The tube-shaped Shield TV is $124.99, which is a rare discount from its usual $149.99 price. It has a microSD card slot to add internal storage.
- The 32-inch 4K TV-meets-monitor Samsung M8 is $549.99, sinking below its $600 sale price. It’s regularly priced at $700, depending on the color.
Best tablet and e-reader deals
- Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is $94.99 (usually $139.99). This beats the previous best price by $10.
- If you don’t want ads, pay just $10 more to get the Kids version of the latest Paperwhite e-reader, totaling $104.99. It also comes with a two-year warranty (normally $159.99).
- The 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74.99, half off its normal $149.99 price.
Best Amazon Prime Day Home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals
- Roku’s Streambar that serves as both a soundbar and a 4K HDR streaming device is $89.99. It’s originally priced at $129.99, though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount.
- The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker that looks like an amplifier is $249.99 (typically $379.99)
- The elegant Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker with IP67 protection is $88, down slightly from its original $109.99 price. It comes in several colors.
Best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals
- A two-pack of Google Nest Wifi routers costs $141.55. This is the lowest price that we’ve seen yet for a bundle.
- The fourth-gen August Wi-Fi smart lock is down to $149.99 (typically $229)
- Kasa’s smart light switch HS200 is priced down to $12.99 (normally $19.99)
- Shark’s AV2501S robot vacuum that includes a self-empty base is $299.99 (normally $395)
- The new Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router is discounted to $179 (originally $299 each). Check out our review.
- The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni robot vacuum that can also mop is significantly discounted, costing $1,049.99 instead of $1,549.99. It was selling for this price just before Prime Day, but it’s still a solid discount. Read our review.
- Roborock’s S5 Max has received its biggest discount yet, costing $349.99 (it originally sold for $549.99)
Best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals
- If you want a bigger phone, the Galaxy S22 Plus with 128GB of storage is $699.99 instead of $999.99
- The Galaxy S22 Ultra with 128GB of storage is down to $839.99 (originally $1,199)
- The 128GB Pixel 6 deal for $499 off from yesterday may be sold out at Amazon (though it’s still available in 256GB for $100 off) but the bigger Pixel 6 Pro with the larger battery, higher-res display, and a telephoto lens is $699.99 ($200 off)
- The 2022 version of Moto’s G Stylus phone is $189.99 (originally $299.99)
- The 2021 model of Moto’s G Pure, an unlocked phone that can work on all US carriers, is $119.99. It normally costs about $135.
Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals
- Prime members can get more than 30 games for free, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which contains remasters of each title.
- Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 is $29.99 (usually $69.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS5 is $24.99 (usually $69.99, also available as a complimentary game via PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions)
- PowerA’s Dual Charging Station for Xbox Series X / S controllers is $20.99 ($5 off)
- The PS5-ready Samsung 980 Pro with 2TB of storage and a built-in heatsink is $237.49 ($20 lower than the previous best price)
- Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller for Xbox and PC is $59.99 (usually $99.99)
- SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card is $46.99. It’s perfect for Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, as well as many other devices.
Best Amazon Prime Day PC component / accessory deals
- The Elgato Stream Deck with 15 keys is $99.99. It normally costs $149.99.
- Logitech’s excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $85.49. It originally sold for $150, and this is the best price to date.
- Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam with 1080p / 60 frames per second (FPS) capture is $101.99 (originally $199)
- HyperX’s Cloud II wired gaming headset is $57.99 (originally $99.99, but typically on sale for $69.99)
- The Corsair HS75 XB wireless gaming headset for Xbox and PC is $104.99 (normally $149.99). Read our review.
- SteelSeries Arctis 1 wired gaming headset is $29.99 (originally $49.99, but usually $34.99)
- Razer’s Barracuda X wireless gaming headset that can also handle Bluetooth is $59.99 (originally $99.99)
- The Razer DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is $28.49 (originally $69.99, but typically around $40)
- Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed wireless headset that can connect via 2.4GHz to PC, PlayStation, and more, as well as via Bluetooth is $47.49 (originally $79.99).
- The Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini wireless mechanical keyboard is $99.97 (usually $119.99)
- Razer’s Basilisk V3 wired ergonomic gaming mouse is $49.97 (originally $69.99)
Best Amazon Prime Day wearable / fitness deals
- A pair of NordicTrack’s 50-pound iSelect adjustable dumbbells cost $299 (usually $429)
- Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS smartwatch-meets-fitness tracker is $269.99 (originally $347.99)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth/GPS) is $149.99. It originally sold for $249.99, but it’s regularly sold for about $199.
- The Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) in green is $279 (originally $399)
- If you want the 45mm-sized Series 7 with GPS, Amazon has the midnight aluminum model for $309 (down from $429)
Miscellaneous staff picks
- HTC’s Deluxe Audio strap (made for the Vive VR headset, but compatible with the Quest 2 with an extra accessory) is $69.99. It usually costs $99.99.
- GE’s Profile Opal nugget-shaped ice maker with a side tank is $429. It normally costs $579, and my colleague Alex Cranz owns this model and claims this is a good price. If you’re in the camp of people who really care about the shape of their ice this might be just for you.
- Samsung’s rugged T7 Shield portable USB-C SSD with 1TB of storage is $99.99 (regularly $149.99)
- Coway’s Airmega AP-1512HH HEPA air purifier is $144.20, which is a steep discount off its usual $229.99 price tag though it did sell for a slightly lower $138.89 yesterday.
- The Meta Quest 2 with 128GB of storage is $299 (its normal price) but includes a $25 Amazon gift card with purchase.
- You can get a SanDisk 1TB microSD card for $109.99. They’re typically priced at $129.99.
- If you can settle for half that size (512GB), Samsung’s microSD card is just $52.25 when you clip the on-page coupon.
- Grab the Vitamix 5200 blender for $299.95. It’s typically priced at $405. This model is owned by a few Verge staffers, who recommend it wholeheartedly.
- Samsung’s SmartTag Plus Bluetooth tracker that offers ultra wideband (UWB) support when paired with certain Samsung Galaxy phones for greater accuracy is $29.99 ($10 off)
- The standard Samsung SmartTag tracker that lacks UWB is $17.99 (typically $29.99)
- The Aura Carver Luxe smart picture frame is $159 ($20 off)