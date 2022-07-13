 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best tech deals for day two

The Prime member-exclusive blowout sale will last through today

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto and Cameron Faulkner

Welcome once again, friends, to the best tech deals Amazon Prime Day 2022 has to offer. It’s now day two, and our Verge Deals team is ready for another round of serving you up discounts and deals that are actually worth a damn. Instead of trudging through Amazon’s annual garage sale of overstock items yourself, let us help you.

There are definitely some worthwhile discounts for those in the market for wireless earbuds, smart home tech, phones, TVs, games, and some other odds and ends. For example, the Beats Fit Pro are some of the best earbuds around and they’re $40 off, and the unique Samsung M8 monitor / smart TV hybrid in green is $180 off.

Our goal is to focus on products that we know are good and ones with worthwhile discounts. So check out our list below that we’re going to keep updated throughout the day, and be sure to also check out some of the “anti-Prime Day” deals we’re covering at Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

We’re also live blogging new deals as we find them, along with certain highlights that we find especially interesting, so you can hear more from our team there.

Some of the best Prime Day deals at a quick glance

Sony WF-1000XM4

  • $198
  • $280
  • 30% off

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly.

Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Beats Fit Pro

  • $160
  • $200
  • 21% off

Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run. For Prime Day, Amazon is shaving $40 off the price. Read our review.

Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV and streaming device deals

Samsung Frame TV 2018

Samsung The Frame TV (2021, 55-inch)

  • $980
  • $1,398
  • 30% off

Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

Samsung M8 smart monitor

  • $550
  • $700
  • 22% off

Samsung’s latest smart monitor, the 32-inch 4K M8, has some pretty cool tricks. It can stream TV and movie streaming apps, run Microsoft Office apps, and more. It comes with an attachable webcam, letting you conduct Google Duo video calls, too.

Best tablet and e-reader deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

Sony SRS-XB43

  • $150
  • $280
  • 47% off

Sony’s SRS-XB43 is a large Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for parties both indoors and out. The powerful stereo drivers sound great with plenty of bass, and you also get a customizable light show.

Best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router

  • $179
  • $299
  • 41% off

Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

Best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals

  • The 2021 model of Moto’s G Pure, an unlocked phone that can work on all US carriers, is $119.99. It normally costs about $135.
PS5 owners can save on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.
Image: Square Enix

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) + $25 Amazon gift card

  • $299

A standalone virtual reality headset and successor to the Oculus Quest. It features a refined design, higher-resolution displays, and a faster processor than its predecessor. The latest iteration features double the amount of storage as well. Amazon Prime Day promotion also includes a $25 Amazon gift card.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Best Amazon Prime Day PC component / accessory deals

Razer Barracuda X

Razer Barracuda X

  • $60
  • $100
  • 41% off

Razer’s latest gaming headset, the Barracuda X, normally costs $100 and ships with a USB-C audio transmitter. This makes it an easy choice if you game primarily on the go with a Nintendo Switch or if you have a PS5. It’s also compatible with other platforms via the included USB-A adapter.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed

  • $47
  • $80
  • 41% off

Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game.

The Garmin Venu 2 is a great fitness tracker-meets-smartwatch.

Best Amazon Prime Day wearable / fitness deals

Miscellaneous staff picks

