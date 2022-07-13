Welcome once again, friends, to the best tech deals Amazon Prime Day 2022 has to offer. It’s now day two, and our Verge Deals team is ready for another round of serving you up discounts and deals that are actually worth a damn. Instead of trudging through Amazon’s annual garage sale of overstock items yourself, let us help you.

Sony WF-1000XM4 $198

$280

30% off Sony’s WF-1000XM4 have the best noise cancellation of any true wireless earbuds, and the sound quality is second to none. With a new design that’s smaller and rated IPX4, the earbuds also can now be charged wirelessly. $198 at Amazon

$198 at Best Buy

A two-pack of the new Eero Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi router that supports gigabit speeds and the latest 6GHz devices is discounted to $299 (originally $499). Read our review.

The latest Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition is $104.99 (regularly $159.99). It’s ad-free and includes a case and a two-year protection plan. It can also be used by adults like any other Kindle without any child software restrictions. Read our review.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids (2021) $105

$160

35% off Amazon’s kid-friendly Paperwhite is the same as the new base model, but it’s ad-free and comes with the added benefits of a two-year hardware protection plan, one year of Amazon Kids Plus, and a choice of three kid-friendly covers. $105 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Beats Fit Pro $160

$200

21% off Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run. For Prime Day, Amazon is shaving $40 off the price. Read our review. $160 at Amazon

Sony LinkBuds $148

$180

18% off Sony’s LinkBuds have a standout design that’s rooted in comfort and an airy, open sound. They also excel when used for voice calls, outshining pretty much all competitors. $148 at Amazon

$150 at Target

Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV and streaming device deals

Samsung The Frame TV (2021, 55-inch) $980

$1,398

30% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $980 at Amazon

The 32-inch 4K TV-meets-monitor Samsung M8 is $549.99, sinking below its $600 sale price. It’s regularly priced at $700, depending on the color.

Samsung M8 smart monitor $550

$700

22% off Samsung’s latest smart monitor, the 32-inch 4K M8, has some pretty cool tricks. It can stream TV and movie streaming apps, run Microsoft Office apps, and more. It comes with an attachable webcam, letting you conduct Google Duo video calls, too. $550 at Amazon

$580 at Best Buy

Best tablet and e-reader deals

Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is $94.99 (usually $139.99). This beats the previous best price by $10.

If you don’t want ads, pay just $10 more to get the Kids version of the latest Paperwhite e-reader, totaling $104.99. It also comes with a two-year warranty (normally $159.99).

The 10.1-inch Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74.99, half off its normal $149.99 price.

Best Amazon Prime Day Home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

Roku’s Streambar that serves as both a soundbar and a 4K HDR streaming device is $89.99. It’s originally priced at $129.99, though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount.

The Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker that looks like an amplifier is $249.99 (typically $379.99)

Sony SRS-XB43 $150

$280

47% off Sony’s SRS-XB43 is a large Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for parties both indoors and out. The powerful stereo drivers sound great with plenty of bass, and you also get a customizable light show. $150 at Amazon

The elegant Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker with IP67 protection is $88, down slightly from its original $109.99 price. It comes in several colors.

Best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock (fourth-gen) $150

$229

35% off The Wi-Fi Smart Lock is August’s latest and greatest model, one that easily adapts to your existing deadbolt. Unlike its predecessor, this version doesn’t need an external bridge for Wi-Fi connectivity. $150 at Amazon

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router $179

$299

41% off Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps. $179 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals

Google Pixel 6 $599

$699

15% off The Google Pixel 6 is the new base model of Google’s latest flagship. It features the Google Tensor CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a rear camera with both 50 megapixels for its main wide-angle and 12 megapixels for its ultrawide. $599 at Amazon (256GB)

$499 at Best Buy (128GB)

Google Pixel 6 Pro $699

$899

23% off The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the larger sibling of the newest Pixel duo, with a 6.7-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, and a third camera featuring a 4x telephoto lens and 48 megapixels of resolution. $699 at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Duo (unlocked, 128GB) $400

$1,400

72% off Microsoft’s first Android phone was its ambitious foldable Surface Duo. It features two OLED displays, and its high-end design fits in with the greater Surface family of products. $400 at Amazon

The 2021 model of Moto’s G Pure, an unlocked phone that can work on all US carriers, is $119.99. It normally costs about $135.

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) + $25 Amazon gift card $299 A standalone virtual reality headset and successor to the Oculus Quest. It features a refined design, higher-resolution displays, and a faster processor than its predecessor. The latest iteration features double the amount of storage as well. Amazon Prime Day promotion also includes a $25 Amazon gift card. $299 at Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PlayStation 5) $30

$70

58% off Square Enix pushed a big update to Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 owners in 2021, bringing faster loading speeds and better graphics as well as a new episode focused on Yuffie. $30 at Amazon

Best Amazon Prime Day PC component / accessory deals

The Elgato Stream Deck with 15 keys is $99.99. It normally costs $149.99.

Logitech’s excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $85.49. It originally sold for $150, and this is the best price to date.

Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam with 1080p / 60 frames per second (FPS) capture is $101.99 (originally $199)

Elgato Facecam $140

$200

31% off The Facecam records in 1080p at 60 frames per second. It has a fixed focus lens with an 82-degree field of view. This model doesn’t have a built-in microphone. $140 at Amazon

$140 at Best Buy

Razer Barracuda X $60

$100

41% off Razer’s latest gaming headset, the Barracuda X, normally costs $100 and ships with a USB-C audio transmitter. This makes it an easy choice if you game primarily on the go with a Nintendo Switch or if you have a PS5. It’s also compatible with other platforms via the included USB-A adapter. $60 at Amazon

The Razer DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is $28.49 (originally $69.99, but typically around $40)

Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed wireless headset that can connect via 2.4GHz to PC, PlayStation, and more, as well as via Bluetooth is $47.49 (originally $79.99).

Logitech G435 Lightspeed $47

$80

41% off Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game. $47 at Amazon

$50 at GameStop

Best Amazon Prime Day wearable / fitness deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, 40mm, GPS $150

$250

41% off The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 runs the newest version of Wear OS and includes health features like EKG, built-in GPS, and body composition measurements. $150 at Amazon

Miscellaneous staff picks