Working from home is just how things are done now for many people, whether you’re a full-time remote employee for the long haul or you have a hybrid role. It’s important to have a comfortable space to get your stuff done easily and efficiently, and with Amazon Prime Day ongoing right now, there are some great chances to save you some coin on the tech and tools you’ll use to make your moolah.

It’s not just webcams and monitors you may want to consider — though those can be important. There are some ongoing deals for laptops, headphones, and even smart home tech that can make your work life at home a little easier. Here are some highlights of the best Prime Day tech deals for working from home going on at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and elsewhere.

Deals on laptops, Chromebooks, and accessories

The M2 MacBook Air’s landing is imminent, but while it looks promising, it’s going to be more expensive than the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the best laptop you can buy right now. The excellent M1 Air is $899.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Read our review.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 $500

$800

38% off HP’s Envy x360 is a gorgeous laptop with solid performance and battery life. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 5625U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. $500 at Best Buy

HP Envy x360 (AMD) $740

$960

23% off The AMD variant of the HP Envy x360 is very similar to the one stocking an Intel processor. It sports a 2-in-1 design that lets its display rotate 360 degrees to use in tablet mode if you want. $740 at Amazon

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet with a 13.3-inch OLED screen, detachable keyboard, Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It’s also just $299.99 at Amazon (about $130 off). Read our review.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 (4GB/64GB) $300

$430

31% off The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 comes with a lovely 13.3-inch Full HD OLED touchscreen and long battery life but lacks biometric authentication. $300 at Amazon

A handy USB-C hub is an absolute necessity for anyone using a company-issued laptop. The Satechi USB-C Slim adapter is on sale at Amazon for $59.99 from its usual $79.99. This adapter is compatible with any Thunderbolt 3 or 4 USB-C port and provides you with an additional pair of USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI output, and a MicroSD card slot.

Normally priced at $79.99, the Satechi Pro Hub adapter is currently discounted to $55.99, its lowest price yet. The Satechi Pro Hub adapter offers the same port selection as the Slim multi-port adapter but conveniently clips to the side of any current generation of the M1 Macbook Air or MacBook Pro.

Satechi Type-C Pro Hub Adapter $63

$90

31% off This USB-C hub attaches conveniently to the side of any MacBook Air or MacBook Pro made after 2016. In addition to providing power, the adapter had a pair of USB-A ports, an HDMI output, a MicroSD card slot, and an ethernet jack. $63 at Amazon

Normally $149.99, Best Buy has discounted the Satechi USB-C Monitor Stand Hub to just $99.99. This stand is large enough to handle even the largest of monitors and, as the name implies, features an integrated USB-C hub that provides additional connectivity for Thunderbolt-compatible laptops.

Deals on webcams

A decent webcam is essential for any work-from-home office. Currently, you can grab the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar at Amazon for $175.99 instead of its usual price of $219.99. This webcam includes four noise-canceling mics in addition to dedicated speakers. Its most obvious inclusion, however, is the dimmable white light that also serves as a cover for the 2K lens when not in use.

AnkerWork B600 Video Bar $176

$220

21% off The AnkerWorkB600 Video Bar is equipped with a dimmable white light, noise-canceling mics, and a 2K recording resolution. $176 at Amazon

Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam with 1080p / 60 frames per second capture is $101.99 ($98 off). It’s a gaming brand, but this webcam is good for anyone at this price. Read our review.

Razer Kiyo Pro $102

$200

50% off The Kiyo Pro is a lens-shaped webcam that supports up to 1080p resolution capture at 60 frames per second. It features an ultrawide 103-degree field of view, though it can be adjusted down to 80 degrees. The Kiyo Pro has a built-in mic. $102 at Amazon

$120 at Best Buy

Deals across your whole workspace

Samsung M8 smart monitor $550

$700

22% off Samsung’s latest smart monitor, the 32-inch 4K M8, has some pretty cool tricks. It can stream TV and movie streaming apps, run Microsoft Office apps, and more. It comes with an attachable webcam, letting you conduct Google Duo video calls, too. $550 at Amazon

$580 at Best Buy

Ergonomic or vertical mice may be ideal, but Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $85.49 ($64.50 off) at Amazon is a great mouse at its best price ever.

Amazon has discounted the new Logitech MX Mechanical low-profile keyboard with linear switches to $149.99 from its launch price of $169.99. This full-size keyboard is the latest entry in Logitech’s productivity-focused peripherals. The MX mechanical can be used wirelessly over Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and is compatible with Windows, Apple, and Linux operating systems.

Logitech MX Mechanical $150

$170

12% off The MX Mechanical is a full-size, low-profile mechanical keyboard from Logitech and is available with clicky, tactile, or linear switches. $150 at Amazon

Fully is currently having a sale knocking 15 percent off configurations of its best-selling standing desks. For instance, the 24 x 30-inch Jarvis standing desk with a laminate top is currently discounted to $466.65 from its regular price of $549, while the same size desk with a bamboo topper is discounted to $483.65 (normally $569). Fully is also offering the same discount on any Jarvis desk you’d like to have custom built, allowing you to mix and match the size and style that fits your home office. Fully offers a 15-year warranty on all of the frame components of the desk and a five-year warranty on all desktop surfaces, which are rated for loads of up to 350 pounds.

You can also save on any accessories you bundle with your order, including monitor arms, cable management solutions, or even a bottle opener for under your desk — how sick is that?

Fully Jarvis Laminate Standing Desk $467

$549

15% off The most budget-friendly option from Fully uses a laminated fiber particleboard for its topper. The desk is one inch thick and is covered by the same five-year warranty that Fully uses for all its desktop surfaces. $467 at Fully

You can get a pair of six-foot USB-C to USB-C cables at Amazon for $16.79 instead of their usual $23.99. USB-C cables are always good to keep on hand, and this is the lowest price yet for this bundle.

Anker Magnetic Desktop Charging Station $70

$100

31% off Anker’s orb-shaped charging station is compatible with any Magsafe compatible Apple device and is equipped with a pair of USB-C and USB-A ports and three additional AC outlets. $70 at Amazon

The Razer Iskur X gaming chair normally goes for $399.99 but is discounted to $194.74 at Amazon and $204.99 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date for the Iskur X and is worth looking into for anyone who is in the market for a budget-friendly gaming chair.

Razer Iskur X Gaming Chair $195

$400

52% off The Iskur X is the budget-friendly version of the Iskur line. It’s made from the same materials as the premium models and features the same dimensions, but it ditches the headrest and lumbar support to hit its lower price point. $195 at Amazon

$205 at Best Buy

The Ember Mug 2 is a clever little device that’s capable of keeping your beverage at an ideal temperature. Normally the 14-ounce version of the Ember Mug would cost $149.99, but it’s currently on sale at Best Buy for $119.99.

Ember Mug 2 (14 ounces, blue) $120

$150

21% off The Ember Mug 2 is a temperature-controlled smart mug that keeps beverages hot for up to 80 minutes while on battery or all day when sitting on its plug-in coaster. The accompanying iOS and Android apps allow you to dial in a specific temperature, from 120 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit. $120 at Best Buy

$120 at Amazon

Deals on smart home tech to upgrade your abode

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $75

$130

43% off The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $75 at Amazon

Keep your sanity with a pair of Philips Hue smart bulbs and a Dimmer Switch V2 bundle for $30.79 ($19.19 off). The lights go from a soft, warm white to bright daylight to help you focus, and the dimmer controls up to 10 bulbs via Bluetooth without the need for a hub.