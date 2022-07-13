Working from home is just how things are done now for many people, whether you’re a full-time remote employee for the long haul or you have a hybrid role. It’s important to have a comfortable space to get your stuff done easily and efficiently, and with Amazon Prime Day ongoing right now, there are some great chances to save you some coin on the tech and tools you’ll use to make your moolah.
It’s not just webcams and monitors you may want to consider — though those can be important. There are some ongoing deals for laptops, headphones, and even smart home tech that can make your work life at home a little easier. Here are some highlights of the best Prime Day tech deals for working from home going on at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and elsewhere.
Deals on laptops, Chromebooks, and accessories
- The M2 MacBook Air’s landing is imminent, but while it looks promising, it’s going to be more expensive than the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the best laptop you can buy right now. The excellent M1 Air is $899.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy with 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Read our review.
- The HP Envy x360 is a workhorse Windows convertible laptop for the budget-minded. This 15.6-inch version with an AMD Ryzen 5 5700U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD is $499.99 ($300 off) at Best Buy. Read our review.
- A higher-spec Envy x360 with Ryzen 7 5825U processor, a bigger 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM is on exclusive sale for Prime members at Amazon for $739.99 (regularly $959.99).
- The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 is a 2-in-1 laptop and tablet with a 13.3-inch OLED screen, detachable keyboard, Qualcomm Snapdragon SC7180 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It’s also just $299.99 at Amazon (about $130 off). Read our review.
- A handy USB-C hub is an absolute necessity for anyone using a company-issued laptop. The Satechi USB-C Slim adapter is on sale at Amazon for $59.99 from its usual $79.99. This adapter is compatible with any Thunderbolt 3 or 4 USB-C port and provides you with an additional pair of USB-A ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI output, and a MicroSD card slot.
- Normally priced at $79.99, the Satechi Pro Hub adapter is currently discounted to $55.99, its lowest price yet. The Satechi Pro Hub adapter offers the same port selection as the Slim multi-port adapter but conveniently clips to the side of any current generation of the M1 Macbook Air or MacBook Pro.
- Normally $149.99, Best Buy has discounted the Satechi USB-C Monitor Stand Hub to just $99.99. This stand is large enough to handle even the largest of monitors and, as the name implies, features an integrated USB-C hub that provides additional connectivity for Thunderbolt-compatible laptops.
Deals on webcams
- A decent webcam is essential for any work-from-home office. Currently, you can grab the AnkerWork B600 Video Bar at Amazon for $175.99 instead of its usual price of $219.99. This webcam includes four noise-canceling mics in addition to dedicated speakers. Its most obvious inclusion, however, is the dimmable white light that also serves as a cover for the 2K lens when not in use.
- Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam with 1080p / 60 frames per second capture is $101.99 ($98 off). It’s a gaming brand, but this webcam is good for anyone at this price. Read our review.
Deals across your whole workspace
- The 32-inch Samsung M8 monitor is part smart TV, part monitor. It’s got a detachable webcam and comes in fun colors to match your decor. Amazon is selling some colors for as low as $549.99 ($150 off), and Best Buy has it in a sleek white for $579.99. Read our review.
- Ergonomic or vertical mice may be ideal, but Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse for $85.49 ($64.50 off) at Amazon is a great mouse at its best price ever.
- Amazon has discounted the new Logitech MX Mechanical low-profile keyboard with linear switches to $149.99 from its launch price of $169.99. This full-size keyboard is the latest entry in Logitech’s productivity-focused peripherals. The MX mechanical can be used wirelessly over Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless connectivity and is compatible with Windows, Apple, and Linux operating systems.
- Fully is currently having a sale knocking 15 percent off configurations of its best-selling standing desks. For instance, the 24 x 30-inch Jarvis standing desk with a laminate top is currently discounted to $466.65 from its regular price of $549, while the same size desk with a bamboo topper is discounted to $483.65 (normally $569). Fully is also offering the same discount on any Jarvis desk you’d like to have custom built, allowing you to mix and match the size and style that fits your home office. Fully offers a 15-year warranty on all of the frame components of the desk and a five-year warranty on all desktop surfaces, which are rated for loads of up to 350 pounds.
You can also save on any accessories you bundle with your order, including monitor arms, cable management solutions, or even a bottle opener for under your desk — how sick is that?
- You can get a pair of six-foot USB-C to USB-C cables at Amazon for $16.79 instead of their usual $23.99. USB-C cables are always good to keep on hand, and this is the lowest price yet for this bundle.
- The Razer Iskur X gaming chair normally goes for $399.99 but is discounted to $194.74 at Amazon and $204.99 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date for the Iskur X and is worth looking into for anyone who is in the market for a budget-friendly gaming chair.
- The Ember Mug 2 is a clever little device that’s capable of keeping your beverage at an ideal temperature. Normally the 14-ounce version of the Ember Mug would cost $149.99, but it’s currently on sale at Best Buy for $119.99.
Deals on smart home tech to upgrade your abode
- The latest Amazon Echo Show 8 is an excellent desk-side companion and one of the best smart displays around, helping you get glanceable information on your calendar. It’s currently $74.99 ($55 off) at Amazon. Read our review.
- Upgrade your home internet connection with a top-of-the-line Eero Pro 6E mesh WiFi router for $179 ($120 off) for one or $299 ($200 off) for a two-pack at Amazon. Read our review.
- Keep your sanity with a pair of Philips Hue smart bulbs and a Dimmer Switch V2 bundle for $30.79 ($19.19 off). The lights go from a soft, warm white to bright daylight to help you focus, and the dimmer controls up to 10 bulbs via Bluetooth without the need for a hub.