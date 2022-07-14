 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best deals you can still get

All the best deals after the dust has settled

By Alice Newcome-Beill

Illustration by Grayson Blackmon / The Verge

Prime Day may be done and dusted, but there are still plenty of awesome deals to be found at Amazon and other retailers.

There are still plenty of discounts to be found on wireless earbuds, laptops, TVs, games, and more. A few of the highlights still available include the Beats Fit Pro, currently still discounted to $159.95 (normally $200). You can also find the 40mm Apple Watch SE discounted to $219 — $60 off the regular retail price.

We’ll continue to update this page by adding any products that we might have missed and removing anything that’s no longer available, so make sure to check back regularly.

Some of the best Prime Day deals still standing

  • The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth, but at this price, it’s an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The Envy x360 is a compelling utilization of AMD hardware in HP’s compact and sturdy 2-in-1 form factor. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.

Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run. For Prime Day, Amazon is shaving $40 off the price. Read our review.

  • Roku’s Streambar, which serves as both a soundbar and a 4K HDR streaming device, is on sale for $89 at Amazon. It was originally priced at $129.99, though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount.
  • TP-Link’s RE315 Wi-Fi extender is on sale for just $29.99 with a coupon ($25 off), its best price to date. It’s a good option if you’re looking to extend network coverage in your home or add ethernet connectivity to another room.
  • JBL’s Clip 4 is currently matching its best price to date on Amazon, where you can pick up the Bluetooth speaker — which features good sound and a handy clip — for $49.95 ($30 off).
  • Tomtoc’s basic hardshell case for the Nintendo Switch is discounted to as low as $19.99, which is one of the better prices we’ve seen on this particular case.

Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run. For Prime Day, Amazon is shaving $40 off the price. Read our review.

  • The more affordable Beats Studio Buds are $99.95, which is $50 off the normal price. This is a repeat deal, but they haven’t been this low since early May.

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

The Acer Aspire 5 from the back, half open. Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Acer’s Aspire 5 with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is $549.99 at Amazon (normally $649). This model features AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700U, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and has Windows 11 installed by default. Read our review of a similar model.

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth but, at this price, it’s an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 7 5625U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.

A few extra laptop deals

Best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch SE has also been significantly discounted this Prime Day even though it’s technically not a Prime Day deal.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals

  • Apple’s 11-inch, M1-equipped iPad Pro from last year with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is on sale today for $699 ($100 off), its best price yet on Amazon. The M1-powered iPad is fast and boasts features like Face ID unlocking and a 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review.
  • For a cheaper iPad alternative, the latest 10.2-inch iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi-only is selling for $299 instead of $329. It doesn’t come with the M1, but the A13 Bionic processor is still fast, and the iPad also boasts a 12MP wide-angle camera with Center Stage.
  • If you don’t mind — or actually prefer — a smaller display, the LTE-equipped 2021 sixth-gen iPad Mini with 64GB of storage is $599 instead of $649. The iPad Mini offers support for USB-C and options for 5G, features its predecessor lacked. Read our review.

Best Amazon Prime Day MacBook and Mac Mini deals

Other Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

  • You can buy Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for $119 (normally $129). That’s the best price we’ve seen on the charger, which you can use to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 models and newer, the Apple Watch, and AirPods models with wireless charging.

Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV and streaming device deals

Best Amazon Prime Day home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

Roku Streambar

  • $89
  • $130
  • 32% off

Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It also doubles as a Roku streamer, running the company’s popular software and supporting 4K HDR video playback.

Best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals

Best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals

Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals

Turtle Beach Recon Controller

  • $40
  • $60
  • 34% off

Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller is a USB-C wired gamepad that offers a great deal of audio tweaking for wired headsets. Its Superhuman Hearing mode draws out footsteps and gunfire in the mix, and the two rear buttons help make it great for FPS games.

Best Amazon Prime Day PC component and accessory deals

Logitech G435 Lightspeed

  • $50
  • $80
  • 38% off

Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game.

Best Amazon Prime Day wearable and fitness deals

