Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best deals you can still get

Prime Day may be done and dusted, but there are still plenty of awesome deals to be found at Amazon and other retailers.

There are still plenty of discounts to be found on wireless earbuds, laptops, TVs, games, and more. A few of the highlights still available include the Beats Fit Pro, currently still discounted to $159.95 (normally $200). You can also find the 40mm Apple Watch SE discounted to $219 — $60 off the regular retail price.

We’ll continue to update this page by adding any products that we might have missed and removing anything that’s no longer available, so make sure to check back regularly.

Some of the best Prime Day deals still standing

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth, but at this price, it’s an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The Envy x360 is a compelling utilization of AMD hardware in HP’s compact and sturdy 2-in-1 form factor. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.

Beats Fit Pro $160

$200

21% off Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, feature soft flexible fins that keep them anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated in the middle of a long run. For Prime Day, Amazon is shaving $40 off the price. Read our review. $160 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) $219

$279

22% off Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to more recent flagships. $219 at Amazon

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is $1,799 ($200 off) when you buy the model with an eight‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, which is $50 shy of its best price yet. This is an exceptionally impressive laptop that is blazingly fast with a stunning display and great battery life. It also offers a great port selection. Read our review.

14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021) $1,799

$1,999

11% off The 14-inch MacBook Pro can be equipped with either the new M1 Pro or M1 Max CPU and can be configured to have up to 64GB of unified memory. $1,799 at Amazon

Roku’s Streambar, which serves as both a soundbar and a 4K HDR streaming device, is on sale for $89 at Amazon. It was originally priced at $129.99, though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount.

TP-Link’s RE315 Wi-Fi extender is on sale for just $29.99 with a coupon ($25 off), its best price to date. It’s a good option if you’re looking to extend network coverage in your home or add ethernet connectivity to another room.

JBL’s Clip 4 is currently matching its best price to date on Amazon, where you can pick up the Bluetooth speaker — which features good sound and a handy clip — for $49.95 ($30 off).

Tomtoc’s basic hardshell case for the Nintendo Switch is discounted to as low as $19.99, which is one of the better prices we’ve seen on this particular case.

Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals

The more affordable Beats Studio Buds are $99.95, which is $50 off the normal price. This is a repeat deal, but they haven’t been this low since early May.

Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

HP Envy x360 (AMD) $870

$960

10% off The AMD variant of the HP Envy x360 is very similar to the one stocking an Intel processor. It sports a 2-in-1 design that lets its display rotate 360 degrees to use in tablet mode if you want. $870 at Amazon

Acer’s Aspire 5 with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is $549.99 at Amazon (normally $649). This model features AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700U, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and has Windows 11 installed by default. Read our review of a similar model.

Acer Aspire 5 $550

$680

20% off The Acer Aspire 5 is a big-screen budget laptop. This configuration includes an Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. $550 at Amazon

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth but, at this price, it’s an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 7 5625U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 $500

$800

38% off HP’s Envy x360 is a gorgeous laptop with solid performance and battery life. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 5625U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. $500 at Best Buy

A few extra laptop deals

Best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals

Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $299

$329

10% off Apple’s latest entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. $299 at Amazon

Apple’s 11-inch, M1-equipped iPad Pro from last year with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is on sale today for $699 ($100 off), its best price yet on Amazon. The M1-powered iPad is fast and boasts features like Face ID unlocking and a 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review .

. For a cheaper iPad alternative, the latest 10.2-inch iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi-only is selling for $299 instead of $329. It doesn’t come with the M1, but the A13 Bionic processor is still fast, and the iPad also boasts a 12MP wide-angle camera with Center Stage.

If you don’t mind — or actually prefer — a smaller display, the LTE-equipped 2021 sixth-gen iPad Mini with 64GB of storage is $599 instead of $649. The iPad Mini offers support for USB-C and options for 5G, features its predecessor lacked. Read our review.

Best Amazon Prime Day MacBook and Mac Mini deals

Other Amazon Prime Day Apple deals

You can buy Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for $119 (normally $129). That’s the best price we’ve seen on the charger, which you can use to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 models and newer, the Apple Watch, and AirPods models with wireless charging.

If you're looking for a TV on the smaller side, Samsung's 43-inch Neo QN90A (2021) QLED TV is on sale for $697.99 (originally $997.99).

(originally $997.99). Nvidia’s tube-shaped Shield TV is on sale today for just $131.99, which is a rare discount from its usual $149.99 price. Unlike most streaming devices, it has a microSD card slot for adding internal storage.

Best Amazon Prime Day home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals

Roku’s Streambar, which serves as both a soundbar and a 4K HDR streaming device, is on sale for $89 at Amazon. It was originally priced at $129.99, though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount.

The elegant Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker with IP67 protection is $88, down slightly from its original $109.99 price. It also comes in one of several attractive colors.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB, unlocked) $699

$899

23% off The Google Pixel 6 Pro is the larger sibling of the newest Pixel duo, with a 6.7-inch screen, 12GB of RAM, and a third camera featuring a 4x telephoto lens and 48 megapixels of resolution. $699 at Amazon

The 128GB Pixel 6 deal for $499 may be gone, but the bigger Pixel 6 Pro with the larger battery, higher-res display, and a telephoto lens is still on sale for $699 ($200 off).

The 2022 version of Moto's G Stylus phone is discounted right now to $199.99 (originally $299.99).

Microsoft Surface Duo (128GB, unlocked) $450

$1,400

68% off Microsoft’s first Android phone was its ambitious foldable Surface Duo. It features two OLED displays, and its high-end design fits in with the greater Surface family of products. $450 at Amazon

Belkin MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger $65

$100

36% off The MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger stand from Belkin supports full 15W charging on MagSafe-compatible iPhones. The bottom charging pad can be used for wirelessly charging compatible AirPods or other Qi-enabled phones. $65 at Amazon

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS5 is on sale for $24.99. Usually $69.99, it’s also available as a complimentary game via PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions.

Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller for Xbox and PC is $69.99 (usually $99.99).

Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, which comes in a variety of vivid colors, is currently discounted to $59.99, down by as much as $15 off, depending on the color.

Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 is $29.99 (usually $69.99).

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PlayStation 5) $30

$70

58% off Square Enix pushed a big update to Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS5 owners in 2021, bringing faster loading speeds and better graphics as well as a new episode focused on Yuffie. $30 at Amazon

Turtle Beach Recon Controller $40

$60

34% off Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller is a USB-C wired gamepad that offers a great deal of audio tweaking for wired headsets. Its Superhuman Hearing mode draws out footsteps and gunfire in the mix, and the two rear buttons help make it great for FPS games. $40 at Amazon

$60 at Target

Best Amazon Prime Day PC component and accessory deals

The Elgato Stream Deck with 15 keys is on sale for $123.29. It normally costs $149.99.

Logitech’s excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $89.99 at GameStop. It originally sold for $150, making the current deal price the peripheral’s best to date.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed $50

$80

38% off Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game. $50 at Amazon

$50 at GameStop