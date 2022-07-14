Amazon Prime Day 2022: the best deals you can still get

Prime Day may be done and dusted, but there are still plenty of awesome deals to be found at Amazon and other retailers.
There are still plenty of discounts to be found on wireless earbuds, laptops, TVs, games, and more. A few of the highlights still available include the Beats Fit Pro, currently still discounted to $159.95 (normally $200). You can also find the 40mm Apple Watch SE discounted to $219 — $60 off the regular retail price.
We’ll continue to update this page by adding any products that we might have missed and removing anything that’s no longer available, so make sure to check back regularly.
Some of the best Prime Day deals still standing
- The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth, but at this price, it’s an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The Envy x360 is a compelling utilization of AMD hardware in HP’s compact and sturdy 2-in-1 form factor. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.
- The midrange Apple Watch SE offers more value for your money than the Apple Watch Series 3, boasting extra health tracking sensors and a design similar to the Series 6 and 7. Right now, you can buy it for $219 ($61 off) in the 40mm, GPS-enabled configuration, an all-time low, while the 44mm version is just $279 instead of $309. Read our review.
- The 14-inch MacBook Pro is $1,799 ($200 off) when you buy the model with an eight‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, which is $50 shy of its best price yet. This is an exceptionally impressive laptop that is blazingly fast with a stunning display and great battery life. It also offers a great port selection. Read our review.
- Roku’s Streambar, which serves as both a soundbar and a 4K HDR streaming device, is on sale for $89 at Amazon. It was originally priced at $129.99, though this isn’t the first time we’ve seen this discount.
- TP-Link’s RE315 Wi-Fi extender is on sale for just $29.99 with a coupon ($25 off), its best price to date. It’s a good option if you’re looking to extend network coverage in your home or add ethernet connectivity to another room.
- JBL’s Clip 4 is currently matching its best price to date on Amazon, where you can pick up the Bluetooth speaker — which features good sound and a handy clip — for $49.95 ($30 off).
- Tomtoc’s basic hardshell case for the Nintendo Switch is discounted to as low as $19.99, which is one of the better prices we’ve seen on this particular case.
Best Amazon Prime Day headphone deals
- The more affordable Beats Studio Buds are $99.95, which is $50 off the normal price. This is a repeat deal, but they haven’t been this low since early May.
Best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals
Acer’s Aspire 5 with a 15.6-inch 1080p display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is $549.99 at Amazon (normally $649). This model features AMD’s Ryzen 7 3700U, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and has Windows 11 installed by default. Read our review of a similar model.
A few extra laptop deals
Best Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals
- Amazon is selling Apple’s AirPods Pro for just $169.99 instead of $249, which is just $10 more than the all-time low we saw during Black Friday. These noise-canceling earbuds come with a MagSafe-ready charging case, spatial audio support, and swappable silicone tips, rendering them our favorite pair of earbuds for iPhone owners. Read our review.
- Prefer headphones over wireless earbuds? You can buy the AirPods Max for $449 instead of $549. You can even get the pink colorway for just $439. These headphones offer phenomenal sound quality, excellent noise cancellation, and support for Apple’s spatial audio feature. Read our review.
Best Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch deals
Best Amazon Prime Day iPad deals
- Apple’s 11-inch, M1-equipped iPad Pro from last year with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage is on sale today for $699 ($100 off), its best price yet on Amazon. The M1-powered iPad is fast and boasts features like Face ID unlocking and a 120Hz refresh rate. Read our review.
- For a cheaper iPad alternative, the latest 10.2-inch iPad with 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi-only is selling for $299 instead of $329. It doesn’t come with the M1, but the A13 Bionic processor is still fast, and the iPad also boasts a 12MP wide-angle camera with Center Stage.
- If you don’t mind — or actually prefer — a smaller display, the LTE-equipped 2021 sixth-gen iPad Mini with 64GB of storage is $599 instead of $649. The iPad Mini offers support for USB-C and options for 5G, features its predecessor lacked. Read our review.
Best Amazon Prime Day MacBook and Mac Mini deals
- If you’re looking for an affordable desktop computer, the M1-powered Mac Mini equipped with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is selling for $569 at checkout instead of $699. This computer offers excellent performance and support for Wi-Fi 6, although it doesn’t come with a display, mouse, or keyboard. Read our review.
Other Amazon Prime Day Apple deals
- You can buy Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger for $119 (normally $129). That’s the best price we’ve seen on the charger, which you can use to wirelessly charge iPhone 8 models and newer, the Apple Watch, and AirPods models with wireless charging.
Best Amazon Prime Day 4K TV and streaming device deals
- If you’re looking for a TV on the smaller side, Samsung’s 43-inch Neo QN90A (2021) QLED TV is on sale for $697.99
$797.99(originally $997.99).
- Nvidia’s tube-shaped Shield TV is on sale today for just $131.99, which is a rare discount from its usual $149.99 price. Unlike most streaming devices, it has a microSD card slot for adding internal storage.
Best Amazon Prime Day home theater / Bluetooth speaker deals
- The elegant Sony SRS-XB23 Bluetooth speaker with IP67 protection is $88, down slightly from its original $109.99 price. It also comes in one of several attractive colors.
Best Amazon Prime Day smart home deals
- Wyze’s smart plug is down to just $11.20 (or about $4 off) on Amazon right now. That’s a solid price given the simple plug allows you to control your outlet remotely using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
- Get a free Philips Hue Dimmer Switch V2 with a two-pack of BR30 full-color Hue bulbs for $114.98 (regularly $124.98). The dimmer controls up to 10 bulbs via Bluetooth before you need a Hue Smart Hub for a more advanced Wi-Fi setup.
- A two-pack of Google Nest Wifi routers costs $176.99.
- The fourth-gen August Wi-Fi Smart Lock is down to $179.99 (typically $229).
Best Amazon Prime Day smartphone deals
- The 128GB Pixel 6 deal for $499 may be gone, but the bigger Pixel 6 Pro with the larger battery, higher-res display, and a telephoto lens is still on sale for $699 ($200 off).
-
The 2022 version of Moto’s G Stylus phone is discounted right now to $199.99
$189.99(originally $299.99).
- The 2021 model of Moto’s G Pure, an unlocked phone that can work on all US carriers, is $129.99. It normally costs about $159.99. Read our review.
- Belkin’s MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger for MagSafe-compatible iPhones is $64.99 (regularly $99.99). It’s a simpler and cheaper version of its quirky 3-in-1 charger.
Best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for PS5 is on sale for $24.99. Usually $69.99, it’s also available as a complimentary game via PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions.
- Razer’s Wolverine V2 wired gaming controller for Xbox and PC is $69.99 (usually $99.99).
- Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, which comes in a variety of vivid colors, is currently discounted to $59.99, down by as much as $15 off, depending on the color.
- Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade for the PlayStation 5 is $29.99 (usually $69.99).
- SanDisk’s 512GB microSD card is $54.95. It’s perfect for adding storage to your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck as well as many other devices.
- The PS5-ready Samsung 980 Pro with 2TB of storage and a built-in heatsink is $249.99.
- Sony’s DualSense Charging Station is down to $24.99 ($5 off). The current deal price is a steal on the convenient charging accessory, which is rarely on sale and allows you to juice two DualSense Wireless Controllers simultaneously.
- The wired Turtle Beach Recon Controller, which is one of our favorite third-party Xbox / PC controllers for FPS games, is discounted to $39.99 (regularly $59.95). Read our review.
Best Amazon Prime Day PC component and accessory deals
- The Elgato Stream Deck with 15 keys is on sale for $123.29. It normally costs $149.99.
- Logitech’s excellent G502 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse is $89.99 at GameStop. It originally sold for $150, making the current deal price the peripheral’s best to date.
- Razer’s Kiyo Pro webcam with 1080p / 60 frames per second (FPS) capture is $101.99 (originally $199). Read our review.
- HyperX’s Cloud II wired gaming headset is down to $69.99.
- The Razer DeathAdder V2 wired gaming mouse is discounted to just $42.99 (originally $69.99).
- Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed wireless headset that can connect via 2.4GHz to PC and PlayStation consoles, as well as other devices via Bluetooth, is now just $49.99 (originally $79.99).
- Razer’s Basilisk V3 wired ergonomic gaming mouse is $49.99 (originally $69.99).
Best Amazon Prime Day wearable and fitness deals
- Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, Bluetooth / GPS) is $174. It originally sold for $249.99, but it’s regularly sold for about $199. Read our review.
- Garmin’s Venu 2 GPS smartwatch meets fitness tracker is $269.99 (originally $347.99).
- If you just want a dirt-cheap fitness band, the Amazfit Band 5 is $10 off at $29 in select colorways. It comes with Alexa, 15 days of battery life, blood oxygen tracking, sleep and stress tracking, and is safe for swimming.