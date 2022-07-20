Real cats are obsessed with Stray and this Twitter account proves it

Annapurna Interactive’s Stray, the fantastic adventure game where you navigate through a cyberpunk-inspired world as a cat, is winning over more than just players. House cats, who typically sit idly as their owners play games, are getting engaged with the game, too. And people can’t stop tweeting about it. So, someone smarter than I am made the Twitter account @CatsWatchStray to bundle up all of that joy in one place.

Compared to almost everything else happening around the globe, this is so wholesome. You just get to see cats being unabashedly invested in the game. Perhaps it’s due to the realistic animations of the in-game cat or the fact that there’s a dedicated meow button, but cats are turning Stray, a single-player game, into a cooperative meow-ltiplayer experience for a lot of people and cats (and some dogs, too). I can’t wait to boot it up at home to see if my two cats react.

Stray is now available for $29.99 on PC (Steam), PS4, and PS5. If you subscribe to PS Plus’ Extra or Premium tiers, you’ll be able to play the game for no extra cost.