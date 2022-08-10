How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5

Samsung announced the new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the forthcoming Galaxy Buds Pro 2 during its Galaxy Unpacked event this week. Both smartwatches are set to launch on August 26th but are available for preorder today starting at $279.99 and $449.99, respectively.

Like its predecessor, both versions of the Galaxy Watch 5 are built on Google and Samsung’s Wear OS 3 platform as well as the Exynos W920 processor, announced last year. However, Samsung says the new Galaxy Watch 5 lineup offers longer battery life, faster charging, and a sapphire crystal display that should be more durable and scratch resistant than the glass found in previous models.

The new smartwatch also comes with a number of new capabilities, like the ability to measure skin temperature and analyze body composition data. There are also new advanced sleep features, such as the ability to automatically set lights, TVs, and even air conditioners to more sleep-friendly settings through the wearable’s SmartThings integration. Plus, the wearable can automatically recognize and track over 90 popular outdoor activities, like running, rowing, swimming, and more. It’s also possible to turn on voice navigation on Google Maps, quickly transfer data from Galaxy devices to the smartwatch, and work out and compete with friends and family even when they’re not physically present.

Meanwhile, the bigger Galaxy Watch 5 Pro also comes with all of the above capabilities but additionally offers a larger battery as well as a titanium case and display that should be more durable. Unlike the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, however, it doesn’t come with a rotating physical bezel, but it does come with new capabilities like route tracking features that give directions and can help guide you back to your starting point while, say, hiking or mountain biking.

Of course, we haven’t tested the smartwatch or its new capabilities out just yet, so we’ll still need to gauge how well they actually perform in real life. However, we intend to do so in the next few weeks, so stay tuned for our review.

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5

The Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. While models are available in black and silver, only the 40mm watch comes in a pink-gold shade and only the 44mm version offers a sapphire blue colorway. However, Samsung says you can also use the Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Studio to customize case colors and straps if you wish. Pricing starts at $279.99 (or $329.99 with LTE) for the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5. Meanwhile, the larger 44mm variant costs $359.99 with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and the LTE version costs $50 extra.

Samsung’s also selling the Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition, which shares all of the Galaxy Watch 5 features but gives golfers direction and recommendations. This wearable comes with exclusive watchfaces, an unlimited Smart Caddie app membership, and a two-tone band. You can buy it starting at $329.99.

A number of retailers and carriers are offering various preorder offers. Samsung, for instance, will throw in a Wireless Charger Duo when you preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 from them as well as a $50 Samsung credit to use toward Galaxy accessories. If you trade in certain eligible smartwatches, you can also get a $75 discount.

Meanwhile, AT&T’s BOGO deal will net you up to $430 in credit you could use to get a second smartwatch for free. You will have to add a new line to your wireless service and make three months of service payments to get the credit, though.

Both Verizon and AT&T are also offering monthly plans and various trade-in offers. Verizon’s starts at $9.16 per month for 36 months when you buy the Galaxy Watch 5 through the Verizon device payment program, and you can get up to $180 off by trading in eligible smartwatches. AT&T’s starts at $9.17 per month when you buy AT&T’s installment plan.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (LTE) $330 The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two sizes: 40mm and 44mm. It offers longer battery life than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 as well as new capabilities like the ability to measure skin temperature, analyze body composition data, and more. $330 at Samsung (40mm)

$410 at Samsung (44mm)

How to preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

If you prefer to buy the Watch 5 Pro, you can buy it for $449.99 with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, while the LTE version is $499.99. The Watch 5 Pro is only available in black and gray, and you can only buy it in the 45mm size. You can also use the Galaxy Watch 5 Bespoke Studio to customize case colors and straps. If you’re into golf, you can also buy the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition.

Like the Galaxy Watch 5, you’ll get a free Wireless Charger Duo when you preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Samsung as well as $50 of Samsung credit to use toward Galaxy accessories. If you have any eligible smartwatches, you can also trade them in for a $125 discount on the Watch 5 Pro.

You can also get up to $430 in credit through AT&T’s BOGO deal, which you could use to get a second smartwatch for free. Again, you must add a new line to your wireless service and make three months of service payments, though.

Both Verizon and AT&T are also offering monthly plans. Verizon’s starts at $13.88 per month for 36 months when you buy the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro through the Verizon device payment program and offers up to $180 in trade-in credit. AT&T’s starts at $13.89 per month when you buy their installment plan.