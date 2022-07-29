How to use Steam’s FPS counter

If you want to know what frame rates your Steam games are running at, there are many third-party programs out there to help. But if all you need is a very basic counter and you don’t care about other hardware stats, you don’t need to download any of these — you can use a feature that’s built right into Steam.

Here’s how to set up Steam’s built-in FPS counter for your PC.

Open Steam.

Go to Steam > Settings > In-Game .

. Under In-game FPS counter , select the corner where you’d like the counter to appear. You can also check High contrast color if you prefer.

Now, go ahead and start your game. You should see the frame rate your game is running at displayed in the corner that you specified.