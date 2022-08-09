 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NextGen 2022

How young people use technology to navigate our strange new world

All Stories

How Animal Crossing helped me explore my gender

By Jesse Belinsky

Moving from Dubai to California, Spotify kept me in touch with my culture

By nisha venkat

The chaotic joy of Art Fight

By Camille Butera

Finding community in a hip-hop producer’s Twitch stream

By David Arroyo

Blaseball: birthing hope through chaos

By Samuel Fung

All Stories

The 21st century is a wild time to be a young person. The old systems are crumbling, new ideas are bubbling up, and people are more restless than ever. At the center of it all is the greatest communication system the world has ever known, reflecting every frustration and desire through a maze of mirrors. Everything is falling apart — and anything is possible.

We wanted to know firsthand what it’s like to be a young person in the present moment, so we went straight to the source. In June, we put out a call for pitches from young writers, asking for personal essays about their experiences with technology. Now, we’re ready to share what came back: 11 pieces exploring how technology is helping young people navigate our strange new world, publishing throughout the week. Whether it’s underground Discord channels or chaotic online art clubs, these communities are redefining what it means to grow up online.

We got a ton of great pitches for this and we’re hugely grateful to everyone who sent something in, even if we weren’t able to get you on the site. Don’t feel too bad, though — we’re hoping to do this again before long, so you’ll have another shot. Stay tuned!

Start here
Blaseball: birthing hope through chaos