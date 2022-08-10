How to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Samsung revealed its latest pair of true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, during its Galaxy Unpacked event earlier today, introducing them alongside the forthcoming Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 4. The second pair of earbuds under the Pro moniker launch on August 26th and are available for preorder starting today for $229.99, a cool $30 more than the price of the original Pros and $80 more than the standard second-edition buds.

While we have yet to put them through their paces — we’ll be doing so in the coming weeks ahead of our full review — the Buds 2 Pro don’t drastically depart from the design Samsung established with the original Buds Pro. They retain their oblong shape but scale it down, supposedly to make the earbuds more comfortable for all-day wear. Samsung is also offering the earbuds in a handful of colorways (white, purple, and black), all of which showcase a matte finish. Some of the returning standout features from the original Buds Pro include IPX7 waterproofing and wireless charging, and while the Buds 2 Pro support seamless switching between Samsung devices, they lack true multipoint support.

One of the most notable improvements to the Pro 2, however, are their added support for 24-bit hi-fi audio over Bluetooth, which provides better fidelity than most wireless earbuds if you’re using a Samsung device and an app that supports it. In addition to the ability to achieve a higher bitrate, the upcoming earbuds feature “enhanced” 360-degree audio, which aims to heighten the level of immersion when you’re listening to select content.

Where to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Right now, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are available for preorder from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung, where you can pick them up in all three colorways ahead of their launch on August 26th for $229.99. Samsung is also offering $75 off your purchase when you trade in any pair of Galaxy Buds, along with a free wireless charger and a $30 credit that’s good toward a future Samsung purchase. If you’re looking to bundle your purchase, you can also save an additional $50 via Samsung if you buy the Buds 2 Pro with either a Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 5 Pro or up to $300 if you pair them with a Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4.

Other retailers are not currently offering the Buds 2 Pro as of right now; however, we’ll update this post if — or when — Target, B&H Photo, and other retailers begin selling Samsung’s upcoming pair of noise-canceling earbuds.

Update August 10th, 12:04PM ET: This post has been updated with additional preorder details, including links for purchasing the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at Amazon and Best Buy.