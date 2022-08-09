Share All sharing options for: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: all the news and updates from the event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is here, with the event starting for viewers on Wednesday, August 10th, at 9AM ET / 6AM PT.

Over the last few months, Samsung has dropped breadcrumbs about what we can expect out of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. Along the way, we’ve had some good clues about what’s to come from the event. Design and software leaks have indicated we should see the launch of the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4.

Other news about what’s coming out of the event includes the official unveiling of the company’s latest smartwatch models: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. A device reservation program helping customers get their hands on the new products also hinted that we might be seeing updates to the company’s latest earbuds.

Either way, The Verge will be here to bring you updated news and live announcements from Samsung Galaxy Unpacked.