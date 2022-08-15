How to stream your Nest security cameras to your TV using a Google Chromecast

You’re sitting on the couch watching the latest episode of Bluey with your offspring when the doorbell rings or you hear a noise from the nursery. If you have a Google Chromecast hooked up to your TV, there’s no need to whip out your phone or crane your neck to see the Nest Hub smart display in the kitchen — you can just ask Google to show you a live feed of your doorbell or security camera right on said TV.

Any compatible security camera from Nest, Arlo, Wyze, Eufy, Netatmo, TP-Link Kasa, and others can be streamed live on the big screen using any generation of Chromecast. And, as of last month, you can now stream the newer Nest Cams, too, as long as you have a Chromecast with Google TV. Here’s a full list of Nest cams that you can stream:

(*Only works with a Chromecast with Google TV)

Once you have your cameras and Chromecast up and running, it’s easy to get that live feed streaming on your TV. Just make sure your camera and Chromecast are on the same Wi-Fi network. (If you initially set them up using the Google Home app, you should be good to go.) Then follow these steps.

Link your TV with Chromecast to the Google Home app

First, you’ll need to make sure your Chromecast is linked to the same account as your smartphone or tablet.

Open the Home app on your smartphone.

Find the tile for your Chromecast — it will be under the room you placed it in during setup.

Touch and hold the tile.

Click the Settings icon in the top-right corner.

icon in the top-right corner. Tap Recognition & Sharing .

. If your device is not linked, you will see a banner at the top of the page that says Enable voice control and more .

. Tap it and follow the steps to link your Chromecast with your Google Home.

If your device is already linked, the banner will not be there and your email address should appear under Linked account(s), indicating your TV is already linked.

Related How to stream your video doorbell camera to your smart display

View your video doorbell or security camera on your TV

You can view a live feed from any compatible security camera or video doorbell directly on your TV just using your voice.