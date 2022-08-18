BeReal is a fun app. But one of its less fun qualities is the element of surprise. You don’t see a preview of yourself while the front-facing camera is shooting, and you don’t know exactly when it’s taking your picture. As a consequence, if you’re in a hurry or otherwise distracted, you may end up posting a photo that you’re unhappy with for the world to see.

Don’t worry: the app doesn’t make it easy, but you can delete BeReals. You can only do it once a day, though — so if you want to make another post, the second one had better be good. Additionally, if you delete a BeReal, you won’t be able to delete the next one you post.

If you’ve thought things through and you’re sure you want to delete your BeReal, here’s how to do it.

How to delete a BeReal on iOS

Tap the three dots next to your BeReal’s timestamp.

Tap Options .

. Tap Delete BeReal.

How to delete a BeReal on Android

Open the dot menu in the top-right corner of your BeReal.

Tap Delete my BeReal.

Before your BeReal is deleted, the app will remind you that you can only delete your BeReal once per day and that you won’t be able to delete the next one you post. It will also ask you why you want to delete your BeReal and give you some options to choose from. Finally, you’ll have one last option to change your mind before you post.

All this is to say: BeReal really doesn’t want you deleting posts and wants you to think carefully before doing so. There certainly may be legitimate reasons to delete a BeReal, but in general, the purpose of the app is to showcase people’s imperfect lives — and that definitionally involves leaving some imperfect posts up.