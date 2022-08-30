Apple’s Far Out event: every update on new iPhones, Apple Watches, and more

Another Apple event is here, and we’re expecting a bunch of big announcements. On Wednesday, September 7th, at 10AM PT / 1PM ET, Apple will be holding both a virtual and in-person event to introduce its latest iPhones, Apple Watches, and more.

The new iPhones are expected to include a Pro model with a new chip, a notch-less screen, an auto-focus selfie camera, and also a higher price, while the lower-end iPhone 14 might come in a new larger size. A new Apple Watch Series 8 will potentially be equipped with a sensor that lets it monitor body temperature, and Apple might introduce an updated Apple Watch SE and a long-awaited rugged Apple Watch model that could withstand harsh environments. On the flip side, we might finally be saying goodbye to the aging Apple Watch Series 3. It’s possible an updated AirPods Pro model is in the cards, too.

As for new iPads and Macs, we’ll likely have to wait until later this year. We’re eventually expecting to see a new entry-level iPad that ditches its headphone jack, plus a next-generation iPad Pro that comes in a larger size than the current 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. Updated MacBooks Pros should come later on, too.

Whatever Apple throws our way, The Verge will be here to cover it.