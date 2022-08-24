How to remove Facebook posts from your feed without also losing all of your friends

Sure, Facebook can be a great way to connect and stay in touch with family and friends. Yet, more often than not, it’s a headache that can turn toxic thanks to the News Feed. Whether it’s fake news, envy-inducing vacation photos from a classmate you barely know, or a relative’s upsetting political post, there are just some things better left unseen. True, you could unfollow a page if you want to stop seeing those kinds of posts, but you can’t exactly unfollow your uncle or a close friend without potentially putting those relationships at risk.

Thankfully, there’s a way around it. It turns out, you can customize your Facebook feed so you don’t have to see their posts without needing to unfriend anybody. There are a number of ways to do so, whether you just want to hide a single post or hide all of someone’s posts indefinitely. We’ll guide you through your options here.

How to remove unwanted Facebook posts by customizing your feed

First, sign into your Facebook profile. On your feed, click on the three dots near the upper right-hand corner of the post you’d like to get rid of.

A small menu will pop up, offering you several options:

If you wish to just hide that one post, click Hide post .

. However, if you wish to temporarily hide all posts from that person, you can also select Snooze [Name] for 30 days .

. Alternatively, for a more long-term solution, you can simply click Unfollow [Name]. You will not see any posts from that page, person, or group. However, you’ll continue to stay friends with and follow that person, page, or group.

And that’s it! As a side note, though, if you don’t wish to remove the profile’s posts entirely but simply see less of them, it might be a good idea to tap on Favorites. This will prioritize the posts of people and pages you want to see more of in your feed. You may still see the posts you don’t want to view, but it likely won’t be as often.

How to reconnect with a profile whose posts you’ve hidden

Don’t worry: if you ever wish to turn off a Snooze or follow somebody back, Facebook also offers a number of ways for you to do so. One of these is through customizing your feed.

Click on your profile picture in the upper right-hand corner and select Settings & privacy.

Now click on Feed.

You should now see a menu presenting you with a number of options.

If you wish to turn off Snooze, simply click Snooze and then tap on the blue clock next to the profile, page, or group. It should turn black once you do so.

If you want to follow somebody again, click Reconnect .

. Select the black filing box icon next to the name of the person, page, or group. It should turn blue after you do so.

And voila! You’re done. Now next time you come across a relative’s cringeworthy, most definitely politically incorrect Facebook post, you can just hit “Snooze.” When you’re ready, you can undo it whenever you please — and nobody will suspect a thing.