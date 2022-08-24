Disney’s latest Pinocchio trailer brings the boy to life

There’s a new trailer out for Disney’s upcoming live-action Pinocchio movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis (the man behind Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and The Polar Express). Compared to what we’ve seen of the movie up until this point, it shows off a lot more of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s performance as the titular character as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Jiminy Cricket.

Disney’s first teaser for the movie, which came out in May, mostly worked to set up the world and the story — it cut off just before Pinocchio was brought to life. In the new trailer, though, we get to see the puppet-turned-boy in action, running around the streets and talking to a fox, who appears to be the ringmaster of a circus, and a pirate. We also, of course, get to see his nose grow, presumably after telling a lie.

To address the puppet-swallowing whale in the room: yes, there is, in fact, another Pinocchio movie coming to a big streaming service this year, also from a legendary director and starring big-name actors. It’s interesting to compare Disney’s most recent trailer to the one for Netflix’s stop-motion adaptation of the story, directed by Guillermo del Toro. The former definitely feels similar to Disney’s other recent adaptations of its classic movies, while the latter feels like a very different take on the story.

Netflix’s Pinocchio is slated to come out in December, while Disney’s will premiere on Disney Plus on September 8th.