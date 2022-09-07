The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have arrived. So, just like we always do, it’s time to dissect those specs. Apple’s 2022 iPhones have different processors, depending on the one you get. They also have different camera systems. Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro sports an always-on display and support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. That just scratches the surface as to what’s new here.
If you’re curious about how these new iPhones compare to models from the past, we’ll have you covered pretty soon with a spec comparison. This post is focused on comparing the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to some heavy hitters in the Android space. Specifically, the ones you can easily buy as an alternative to the latest iPhone, including the soon-to-be-replaced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the OnePlus 10T.
iPhone 14 versus 2022 Android flagship rivals
|Category
|iPhone 14
|iPhone 14 Pro
|OnePlus 10T
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|Starting price
|$799
|$999
|$649 (at release)
|$1,199 (at release)
|$899 (at release)
|OS
|iOS 16
|iOS 16
|Android 12
|Android 12
|Android 13
|Display
|6.1-inch (2532 x 1170) OLED
|6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) OLED
|6.7-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED
|6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) OLED
|6.7-inch (3120 x 1440) OLED
|Display refresh rate
|60Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|120Hz
|Always-on display
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Dimensions
|71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8mm
|71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85mm
|75.4 x 163 x 8.8mm
|77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm
|75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9mm
|Weight
|172g
|206g
|204g
|229g
|210g
|Battery capacity
|No solid number, but claims to last 20 hours during video playback
|Claims to have all-day battery life
|Averaged more than 24 hours of battery life
|24 hours of battery life
|Averaged about a day of battery life
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charge-capable
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Processor
|A15 Bionic
|A16 Bionic
|Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Google Tensor chip
|RAM
|TBD
|TBD
|8GB, 12GB, 16GB, depending on configuration
|8GB for entry model, 12GB for all other configurations
|12GB
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Ports
|Lightning charging port
|Lightning charging port
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port
|USB-C charging port
|Rear cameras
|12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide
|48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 12-megapixel telephoto camera
|50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, 2-megapixel macro camera
|108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses
|50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 48-megapixel telephoto
|Front cameras
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|40-megapixel
|11.1-megapixel
|Biometrics
|Face ID unlock
|Face ID unlock
|In-display fingerprint sensor
|Face recognition, in-display fingerprint sensor
|In-display fingerprint reader
|Wi-Fi 6
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Satellite SOS feature
|Yes
|Yes
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|IP rating
|IP68
|IP68
|IP54
|IP68
|IP68
|Dual SIM
|Yes, dual eSIM, but no tray
|Yes, dual eSIM, but no tray
|Yes, with eSIM
|Yes, with eSIM
|Yes, with eSIM
