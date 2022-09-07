 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How the iPhone 14 compares to the best Android phones of 2022

It’s an ‘apples versus oranges’ comparison in some (but not all) ways

By Cameron Faulkner
Apple’s new iPhone 14 Pro models have a moving notch.
The iPhone 14 Pro measures up to the latest Android phones in many ways, including a fast-refreshing display.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have arrived. So, just like we always do, it’s time to dissect those specs. Apple’s 2022 iPhones have different processors, depending on the one you get. They also have different camera systems. Notably, the iPhone 14 Pro sports an always-on display and support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. That just scratches the surface as to what’s new here.

If you’re curious about how these new iPhones compare to models from the past, we’ll have you covered pretty soon with a spec comparison. This post is focused on comparing the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro to some heavy hitters in the Android space. Specifically, the ones you can easily buy as an alternative to the latest iPhone, including the soon-to-be-replaced Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the OnePlus 10T.

iPhone 14 versus 2022 Android flagship rivals

Category iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Pro OnePlus 10T Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Google Pixel 6 Pro
Starting price $799 $999 $649 (at release) $1,199 (at release) $899 (at release)
OS iOS 16 iOS 16 Android 12 Android 12 Android 13
Display 6.1-inch (2532 x 1170) OLED 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179) OLED 6.7-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) OLED 6.7-inch (3120 x 1440) OLED
Display refresh rate 60Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz 120Hz
Always-on display No Yes Yes Yes Yes
Dimensions 71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8mm 71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85mm 75.4 x 163 x 8.8mm 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm 75.9 x 163.9 x 8.9mm
Weight 172g 206g 204g 229g 210g
Battery capacity No solid number, but claims to last 20 hours during video playback Claims to have all-day battery life Averaged more than 24 hours of battery life 24 hours of battery life Averaged about a day of battery life
Wireless charging Yes Yes No Yes Yes
Fast charge-capable Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Processor A15 Bionic A16 Bionic Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor chip
RAM TBD TBD 8GB, 12GB, 16GB, depending on configuration 8GB for entry model, 12GB for all other configurations 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Ports Lightning charging port Lightning charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port USB-C charging port
Rear cameras 12-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide 48-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 12-megapixel telephoto camera 50-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, 2-megapixel macro camera 108-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 48-megapixel telephoto
Front cameras 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 16-megapixel 40-megapixel 11.1-megapixel
Biometrics Face ID unlock Face ID unlock In-display fingerprint sensor Face recognition, in-display fingerprint sensor In-display fingerprint reader
Wi-Fi 6 Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes
Satellite SOS feature Yes Yes N/A N/A N/A
IP rating IP68 IP68 IP54 IP68 IP68
Dual SIM Yes, dual eSIM, but no tray Yes, dual eSIM, but no tray Yes, with eSIM Yes, with eSIM Yes, with eSIM

