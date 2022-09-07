How to preorder the iPhone 14

Apple announced the iPhone 14 lineup, consisting of the base iPhone 14, the slightly bigger iPhone 14 Plus, and the faster, more capable iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. Each of those links will take you to hands-on previews. Look forward to the full reviews, where we’ll be able to tell you if Apple’s A16 Bionic chip is worth upgrading to, as well as see how some of the cameras and other new features (like the satellite SOS) work in the real world.

If you already know that you want to buy one, here are the straight details: preorders start at 8AM ET / 5AM PT on Friday, September 9th. Almost all of the phones will release on Friday, September 16th, with one exception. That’s the iPhone 14 Plus, which comes out on October 7th. If you’re thinking about buying the iPhone 14 (or, heck, all four varieties — follow your bliss), we’ve listed out some retailer links, along with retailer and carrier promotions that seem worthwhile.

Where to preorder the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 will be available to preorder through Apple, starting at $799 for the 128GB model. Going up to 256GB adds $100, while it’s $1,099 to get one with 512GB of storage.

The iPhone 14 Plus with 128GB of storage starts at $899 and follows a similar price trajectory for storage upgrades. It’s $999 to double the storage to 256GB, then $1,199 to get a 512GB version. As noted above, this model won’t release until October 7th.

Where to preorder the iPhone 14 Pro

You’ll be able to get an iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB of storage for $999. There are more storage configurations available with this model, going up to 1TB, which costs $1499.

Where to preorder the iPhone 14 Pro Max

Similar to the smaller iPhone 14 Pro, the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at 128GB of storage and can go up to 1TB. Costs, however, aren’t the same due to the size difference. This model starts at $1,099, going up to $1,599.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro carrier deals

AT&T: For new and existing customers, you can get up to $1,000 off any of the new iPhone models when you trade in a qualifying device. You’ll have to sign up to pay installments for the phone, and you’ll receive billing credits for your trade-in over a 36-month duration. Credits will begin to appear on statements within three billing cycles.

T-Mobile: Same goes for T-Mobile. For new and existing customers, you can get up to $1,000 off any of the new iPhone models when you trade in a qualifying device. You’ll have to sign up to pay in monthly installments for the phone, and you’ll receive billing credits for your trade-in over a 24-month duration. T-Mobile claims that credits begin to appear on statements within two billing cycles.

Verizon: For new and existing customers, you can get up to $800 off any of the new iPhone models when you trade in a qualifying device. You’ll have to sign up to pay in monthly installments for the phone, and you’ll receive billing credits for your trade-in over a 24-month period, with credits starting within two billing cycles.