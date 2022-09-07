How to preorder new AirPods Pro

Apple’s “Far Out” event on Wednesday introduced a number of devices to Apple’s existing product lineup, including the iPhone 14, a ruggedized Apple Watch, and an updated version of the AirPods Pro. The second-gen AirPods Pro are set to launch on September 23rd for $249.99 and will be available to preorder starting on Friday, September 9th. Apple will continue to sell the entry-level AirPods at their original price of $179; however, it appears Apple is discontinuing the original AirPods Pro with the release of the second-gen model.

Not much has changed aesthetically from the previous iteration of the AirPods Pro, with the new model donning the same pearly white exterior as the original model from 2019. The noise-canceling earbuds also retain the MagSafe-compatible charging case Apple introduced last year. But Apple has made some interesting changes to the hardware that make the second-gen AirPods Pro the company’s most impressive earbuds to date.

Starting with the battery life, Apple claims that the new AirPods Pro can support up to six hours of continuous playback with noise cancellation enabled, or an additional 30 with the provided charging case. The 2022 model also includes an updated H2 chip, which allows for an improved Adaptive Transparency mode, better noise cancellation, and swipe controls on the stems for controlling playback. Both the earbuds and Apple’s new Find My-ready charging case are also equipped with built-in speakers to let you know where they are if you’ve misplaced them.

We haven’t had a chance to put Apple’s new AirPods Pro fully through their paces, you can check out our initial hands-on impressions of the new earbuds here.

How to preorder the second-gen AirPods Pro

The second-gen AirPods Pro will be available for preorder starting next week for $249.99. The original AirPods Pro were priced at $249 at launch but have now been replaced by their second-gen counterparts on the Apple website. Other retailers, however, are still selling the previous model for $179.99, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

If you’re considering upgrading to the new AirPods Pro ahead of their official launch on September 23rd, you’ll be able to preorder them direct from Apple starting at 8AM ET / 5AM PT on Friday, September 9th. At the moment, Apple is the only retailer looking to open up preorders for the new pair of earbuds, but we’ll update this post if Amazon, Best Buy, or any other retailer begins offering the earbuds in advance of their release date.

AirPods Pro (second-gen) $249 Apple’s latest AirPods Pro take after the last-gen model, but include swipe controls and a new H2 chip that allows for improved noise cancellation. They also come with a new charging case that’s water resistant and offer support for Apple’s robust Find My network. $249 at Apple

RELATED: