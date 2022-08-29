 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to edit, delete, and restore a Facebook post

It’s really easy

By Barbara Krasnoff
Samar Haddad / The Verge

None of us are perfect, and all of us have published Facebook posts with misspellings, grammatical errors, mistaken “facts,” or opinions that we immediately realized might not need to be aired in public. When that happens, you’re going to want to hop into your post and fix the problem — either by changing it or deleting it altogether. Luckily, it’s really easy — if you know how.

What follows are directions on how to edit a Facebook post, delete it, and restore it on the web and using the mobile app. (I used the Facebook app on a Pixel 6, but the steps will be similar on other phones and on iOS.)

On the web

  • In the post you want to edit, click on the three dots in the upper right of your post.
  • Click on Edit post if you want to change it; make your edits, and then click on Save.
  • Click on Move to trash if you want to delete it, and then click on Move.
Facebook edit menu
It’s easy to either edit a Facebook post or move it to Trash.

Note: when you “delete” a post, you will actually be moving it to a trash section, where it will be finally deleted after 30 days. If you want to restore it or delete it immediately, follow the following steps.

  • Click on your personal icon in the upper right corner
  • Click on Settings & privacy > Activity log
  • In the left-hand column, scroll down to and select Trash
  • Find the post and click its checkbox. Click on Restore to restore it to your timeline, or Delete to permanently delete it.
  • In the resulting pop-up, click on Restore or Delete.
Trash page in Facebook
You’ll find your trashed posts in your Activity log.

On a mobile device

  • Tap on the three dots in the upper-right corner of the post
  • Select Edit post if you want to change it; make your edits, and then click on Save.
  • Select Move to trash if you want to delete it, and then click on Move.
Pop-up Facebook menu
The same menu lets you edit a post or move it to trash.
Edit Facebook post page
Just edit your post and then tap Save.

The process of restoring or permanently deleting a post is similar to that on the web.

  • In your timeline, tap on your personal icon in the upper left corner.
  • Tap on the three dots to the right of Edit profile.
  • In your Profile settings, select Activity log > Trash.
  • Select the checkbox of the post you want to restore or delete.
Facebook Activity Log
You’ll find the Trash section in your Activity Log.
Archive / Restore / Delete pop-up
To restore or delete it, check off the post and choose which you’d like to do.
  • To restore the post, tap on Restore at the bottom of the screen. To permanently delete it, tap the three dots at the bottom right, and select Delete.
  • Tap Restore or Delete in the pop-up menu.

