Netflix’s holiday movie lineup is led by Enola Holmes and Knives Out sequels

It’s almost September, which means the holidays are creeping up on us — and for Netflix, that means a lot of movies. The streamer just released its schedule for holiday film releases in 2022, and it’s led by a pair of big sequels in Enola Holmes 2 on November 4th and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on December 23rd.

Elsewhere, the streamer has some notable animated features, like Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchio (December 9th), Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s Wendell & Wild (October 28th), Drifting Home (September 16th) from Studio Colorido, and My Father’s Dragon (November) from the studio behind Song of the Sea and Wolfwalkers. Other titles to watch out for include Noah Baumbach’s post-apocalyptic White Noise (December 30th) and a musical adaptation of Matilda (December 25th), which is part of a big financial bet from Netflix on the Roald Dahl catalog.

There are, of course, a handful of flicks to watch during the actual holidays. For Halloween, we have the likes of The Curse of Bridge Hollow (October 14th), where some decorations come to life to wreak havoc, and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (October 5th), an adaptation of a particularly creepy Stephen King short story. And the Christmas rom-com industrial complex continues to chug along with movies like Christmas With You (November 17th), Falling For Christmas (November 10th), and The Noel Diary (November 24th).

For the complete lineup, check out the list below:

September

Fenced In - September 1st

Love in the Villa - September 1st

Ivy + Bean - September 2nd

Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go - September 2nd

Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance - September 2nd

The Anthrax Attacks - September 8th

End of the Road - September 9th

Drifting Home - September 16th

Do Revenge - September 16th

Lou - September 23rd

A Jazzman’s Blues - in select theaters September 16th, on Netflix September 23rd

Athena - in select theaters September 9th, on Netflix September 23rd

Blonde - in select theaters September 16th, on Netflix September 28th

October

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone - October 5th

Luckiest Girl Alive - in select theaters September 30th, on Netflix October 7th

The Redeem Team - October 7th

The Curse Of Bridge Hollow - October 14th

The School For Good And Evil - October 19th

Descendant - October 21st, in select theaters October 21st

The Good Nurse - October 26th, in select theaters October 19th

All Quiet on the Western Front - in theaters in Germany September 29th, in select markets worldwide in October, and on Netflix October 28th

Wendell & Wild - in select theaters October 21st, on Netflix October 28th

November

Enola Holmes 2 - November 4th

Falling For Christmas - November 10th

Is That Black Enough For You?!? - in select theaters in November, on Netflix November 11th

Capturing The Killer Nurse - November 11th

In Her Hands - in select theaters November 9th, November 16th

Christmas With You - November 17th

Slumberland - November 18th

The Swimmers - in select theaters: To Be Announced, on Netflix November 23rd

The Noel Diary - November 24th

My Father’s Dragon - in theaters and on Netflix in November

Monica, O My Darling - in theaters and on Netflix in November

December