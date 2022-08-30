Netflix’s holiday movie lineup is led by Enola Holmes and Knives Out sequels

It’s almost September, which means the holidays are creeping up on us — and for Netflix, that means a lot of movies. The streamer just released its schedule for holiday film releases in 2022, and it’s led by a pair of big sequels in Enola Holmes 2 on November 4th and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on December 23rd.
Elsewhere, the streamer has some notable animated features, like Guillermo del Toro’s take on Pinocchio (December 9th), Henry Selick and Jordan Peele’s Wendell & Wild (October 28th), Drifting Home (September 16th) from Studio Colorido, and My Father’s Dragon (November) from the studio behind Song of the Sea and Wolfwalkers. Other titles to watch out for include Noah Baumbach’s post-apocalyptic White Noise (December 30th) and a musical adaptation of Matilda (December 25th), which is part of a big financial bet from Netflix on the Roald Dahl catalog.
There are, of course, a handful of flicks to watch during the actual holidays. For Halloween, we have the likes of The Curse of Bridge Hollow (October 14th), where some decorations come to life to wreak havoc, and Mr. Harrigan’s Phone (October 5th), an adaptation of a particularly creepy Stephen King short story. And the Christmas rom-com industrial complex continues to chug along with movies like Christmas With You (November 17th), Falling For Christmas (November 10th), and The Noel Diary (November 24th).
For the complete lineup, check out the list below:
September
- Fenced In - September 1st
- Love in the Villa - September 1st
- Ivy + Bean - September 2nd
- Ivy + Bean: The Ghost That Had To Go - September 2nd
- Ivy + Bean: Doomed To Dance - September 2nd
- The Anthrax Attacks - September 8th
- End of the Road - September 9th
- Drifting Home - September 16th
- Do Revenge - September 16th
- Lou - September 23rd
- A Jazzman’s Blues - in select theaters September 16th, on Netflix September 23rd
- Athena - in select theaters September 9th, on Netflix September 23rd
- Blonde - in select theaters September 16th, on Netflix September 28th
October
- Mr. Harrigan’s Phone - October 5th
- Luckiest Girl Alive - in select theaters September 30th, on Netflix October 7th
- The Redeem Team - October 7th
- The Curse Of Bridge Hollow - October 14th
- The School For Good And Evil - October 19th
- Descendant - October 21st, in select theaters October 21st
- The Good Nurse - October 26th, in select theaters October 19th
- All Quiet on the Western Front - in theaters in Germany September 29th, in select markets worldwide in October, and on Netflix October 28th
- Wendell & Wild - in select theaters October 21st, on Netflix October 28th
November
- Enola Holmes 2 - November 4th
- Falling For Christmas - November 10th
- Is That Black Enough For You?!? - in select theaters in November, on Netflix November 11th
- Capturing The Killer Nurse - November 11th
- In Her Hands - in select theaters November 9th, November 16th
- Christmas With You - November 17th
- Slumberland - November 18th
- The Swimmers - in select theaters: To Be Announced, on Netflix November 23rd
- The Noel Diary - November 24th
- My Father’s Dragon - in theaters and on Netflix in November
- Monica, O My Darling - in theaters and on Netflix in November
December
- Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio - in select theaters: To Be Announced, on Netflix December 9th
- The Volcano: Rescue From Whakaari - in select theaters December 9th, on Netflix December 16th
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths - in theaters October 27th in Mexico; in select theaters November 4th in the US, Spain and Argentina; November 18th global rollout, on Netflix December 16th
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge Of Edinburgh Part 1 - December 20th
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - in select theaters: To Be Announced, on Netflix December 23th
- Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical - in select theaters December 9th, on Netflix December 25th
- White Noise - in select theaters November 25th, on Netflix December 30th
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover - in select theaters: To Be Announced, on Netflix in December
- The Wonder - in theaters in November and on Netflix in December
- Scrooge: A Christmas Carol - in select theaters November 18th, on Netflix in December
- The Pale Blue Eye - in select theaters December 23rd, on Netflix January 6th