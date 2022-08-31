Labor Day weekend marks the bittersweet end of summer, but in the midst of kids heading back to school and the world of tech about to pop off with new stuff, there are deals and sales to take advantage of. Yes, Labor Day is meant to honor the American worker — and of course, the only way we really know how to celebrate is by spending. But to help your dollars go further in our gadget-filled world, we’re compiling some of the best tech deals happening from the lead-up to Labor Day and through the holiday weekend.

Many deals and discounts are already around, and some run through Monday, September 5th. While some may not be explicitly labeled as Labor Day promotions, they’re just good deals regardless and worthy of your attention — ranging from Apple stuff to earbuds to smart home tech and more.

Apple deals

Laptop and tablet deals

Earbud and Headphone deals

Jabra Elite 7 Pro $130

$200

36% off The highest-end version of Jabra’s new Elite series of earbuds, the Elite 7 Pro, builds upon the 85t with a more compact fit while keeping many of the features that made their predecessor so good. $130 at Best Buy

$130 at Amazon

Smart home deals

Google’s latest Nest Hub smart display is widely available on sale for $54.99 ($45 off) at Home Depot, Best Buy, and Target. Its seven-inch display is great for streaming shared photo albums in Google Photos or getting a quick glimpse of the weather. Read our review .

. If the standard Nest Hub is too small, you can go big with the Google Nest Hub Max’s 10-inch display and larger, louder speaker for $174 ($55 off) at Best Buy, Home Depot, and Target. It’s the better option for those who have space and can justify the price, as it’s much better for listening to music and has a front-facing camera for video calls. Read our review.

Ring Floodlight Cam Pro $200

$250

21% off The Ring Floodlight Cam Pro comes in a wired or plug-in version for flexible installation and delivers crisp, high-quality video with adjustable motion detection, 2000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It only offers smart alerts for people or motion, however, and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

Gaming deals

Microsoft Xbox Series S $238

$300

21% off The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still tackle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. Use the code LABORDAYSAVE at checkout. $238 at Ebay

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB, with heatsink) $140

$230

40% off Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PS5, the latter requiring a heatsink. $140 at Amazon

$140 at Best Buy

Smartphone deals

Google Pixel 6 $499

$599

17% off Google’s lower priced Pixel 6 has the same Tensor processor and 50-megapixel primary camera as the Pixel 6 Pro but with a smaller (flat) display and no dedicated telephoto camera. But you’re getting largely the same experience in a more affordable, easier-to-handle form factor. $499 at Best Buy

$499 at Target