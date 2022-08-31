 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The best early Labor Day deals happening now

Save on laptops, wireless earbuds, smart home tech, and more

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto

Apple’s 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros are some of the best deals happening around this holiday, at $400 off each.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Labor Day weekend marks the bittersweet end of summer, but in the midst of kids heading back to school and the world of tech about to pop off with new stuff, there are deals and sales to take advantage of. Yes, Labor Day is meant to honor the American worker — and of course, the only way we really know how to celebrate is by spending. But to help your dollars go further in our gadget-filled world, we’re compiling some of the best tech deals happening from the lead-up to Labor Day and through the holiday weekend.

Many deals and discounts are already around, and some run through Monday, September 5th. While some may not be explicitly labeled as Labor Day promotions, they’re just good deals regardless and worthy of your attention — ranging from Apple stuff to earbuds to smart home tech and more.

Apple deals

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

  • $2,099
  • $2,499
  • 17% off

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s latest silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports.

The new Siri remote for the latest Apple TV 4K was a welcome sight for those with sore hands who desire physical buttons.
Photo by Chris Welch / The Verge

Laptop and tablet deals

Amazon’s latest Kids lineup of Fire HD 10 tablets is split by age group.
Photo by Dan Seifert / The Verge

Earbud and Headphone deals

Smart home deals

  • Google’s latest Nest Hub smart display is widely available on sale for $54.99 ($45 off) at Home Depot, Best Buy, and Target. Its seven-inch display is great for streaming shared photo albums in Google Photos or getting a quick glimpse of the weather. Read our review.
  • If the standard Nest Hub is too small, you can go big with the Google Nest Hub Max’s 10-inch display and larger, louder speaker for $174 ($55 off) at Best Buy, Home Depot, and Target. It’s the better option for those who have space and can justify the price, as it’s much better for listening to music and has a front-facing camera for video calls. Read our review.

Ring Floodlight Cam Pro

  • $200
  • $250
  • 21% off

The Ring Floodlight Cam Pro comes in a wired or plug-in version for flexible installation and delivers crisp, high-quality video with adjustable motion detection, 2000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It only offers smart alerts for people or motion, however, and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform.

  • The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is $199.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. It’s the best option around if you use Amazon Alexa and want a bird’s eye view of your property in 1080p resolution with bright, adjustable lights and a siren. Read our buying guide.
  • The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a little long in the tooth but still a great smart home accessory that learns your habits and adjusts the HVAC accordingly on its own. It’s on sale for $189 ($60 off) at Best Buy, Home Depot, and Amazon.
  • Ring’s base model Video Doorbell may not be as feature-rich as its higher-end counterparts, but the 1080p-capable wired / wireless-compatible doorbell is just $84.99 ($15 off) at Home Depot, Amazon, and Best Buy. Read our video doorbell buying guide.
Govee’s discounted DreamView G1 Pro monitor light mounts on the rear and is flanked by two RGB light towers.
Photo by Antonio G. Di Benedetto / The Verge

Gaming deals

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB, with heatsink)

  • $140
  • $230
  • 40% off

Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PS5, the latter requiring a heatsink.

  • Samsung’s 1TB 980 Pro SSD with a heatsink is perfect for expanding your PS5’s storage, and it’s down to $139.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

Smartphone deals

Google Pixel 6

  • $499
  • $599
  • 17% off

Google’s lower priced Pixel 6 has the same Tensor processor and 50-megapixel primary camera as the Pixel 6 Pro but with a smaller (flat) display and no dedicated telephoto camera. But you’re getting largely the same experience in a more affordable, easier-to-handle form factor.

