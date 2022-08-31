Labor Day weekend marks the bittersweet end of summer, but in the midst of kids heading back to school and the world of tech about to pop off with new stuff, there are deals and sales to take advantage of. Yes, Labor Day is meant to honor the American worker — and of course, the only way we really know how to celebrate is by spending. But to help your dollars go further in our gadget-filled world, we’re compiling some of the best tech deals happening from the lead-up to Labor Day and through the holiday weekend.
Many deals and discounts are already around, and some run through Monday, September 5th. While some may not be explicitly labeled as Labor Day promotions, they’re just good deals regardless and worthy of your attention — ranging from Apple stuff to earbuds to smart home tech and more.
Apple deals
- Apple’s 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops are selling for their lowest prices. The base 14-inch with an M1 Pro processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM is down to $1,599 ($400 off) at Best Buy, while the 16-inch with a similar configuration is $2,099 ($400 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. These are excellent laptops for creatives and power users, and the best deals around. Read our reviews.
- The 2021 Apple TV 4K, complete with its redesigned Siri remote, is $119.99 (about $59 off) for the 32GB configuration at Amazon and Best Buy. It’s only about $10 off the mark from its all-time low price. Read our review.
- The AirPods Max noise-canceling headphones are down to their best price of $429 ($120 off) in select colors at Amazon. These premium cans have excellent sound and support for Apple’s spatial audio. Read our review.
- The latest base-model 10.2-inch iPad of 2021 is selling for $279.99 (about $50 off) at Best Buy and Target. That’s $20 less than its usual best sale price and the best price to date. Perhaps it’s possible a new model may be coming soon.
Laptop and tablet deals
- Lenovo has several laptops on Labor Day sales, including the ThinkPad X1 Nano, the lightest model in its ThinkPad line, which is our top pick for business travel. It’s $1,239.50 (50 percent off) with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel Core i5 CPU when using promo code THINKCTODEAL1. Read our review.
- Amazon is discounting its Fire HD 8, HD 10, and HD 10 Plus tablets by as much as 22 percent off. This knocks the affordable Fire HD 8 down to just $69.99 ($20 off), while the best-for-most-people Fire HD 10 tablet is $129.99 ($30 off). Read our review of the Fire HD 10.
- If you need a cheap-ish tablet that’s more kid-friendly, Amazon also has the Kids versions of the Fire 8, Fire 8 Pro, Fire 10, and Fire 10 Pro for up to 21 percent off. The best option for kids ages three to seven is the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids for $169.99 ($30 off), while the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the same price for kids ages six to 12. Read our review of the Fire HD 10 Kids.
Earbud and Headphone deals
- Jabra’s multipoint-equipped Elite 7 Pro earbuds are still down to an all-time low of $129.99 ($70 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. These were lacking that vital multipoint feature at launch, but it was added via a firmware update. Read our review.
- Google’s entry-level Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds may not be the new kid on the block like the new Pixel Buds Pro, but they are a bargain at $69 ($30 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Google. Read our review.
- Sony’s open-style LinkBuds look unorthodox, but they’re comfy and let ambient sound in. They’re on sale for $158 (about $22 off) at Amazon or $159.99 at Target. Read our review.
- The UE Fits automatically-molding earbuds adapt to your ears and are being sold for their lowest price of $159 ($40 off) direct from Ultimate Ears. Read our review.
- GameStop is selling the Shure Aonic 50 noise-canceling headphones for $249 ($50 off) in white or black. Shure may be known for its microphones more than headphones, but this pair is up there with some of the best in our buying guide.
Smart home deals
- Google’s latest Nest Hub smart display is widely available on sale for $54.99 ($45 off) at Home Depot, Best Buy, and Target. Its seven-inch display is great for streaming shared photo albums in Google Photos or getting a quick glimpse of the weather. Read our review.
- If the standard Nest Hub is too small, you can go big with the Google Nest Hub Max’s 10-inch display and larger, louder speaker for $174 ($55 off) at Best Buy, Home Depot, and Target. It’s the better option for those who have space and can justify the price, as it’s much better for listening to music and has a front-facing camera for video calls. Read our review.
- The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is $199.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. It’s the best option around if you use Amazon Alexa and want a bird’s eye view of your property in 1080p resolution with bright, adjustable lights and a siren. Read our buying guide.
- The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a little long in the tooth but still a great smart home accessory that learns your habits and adjusts the HVAC accordingly on its own. It’s on sale for $189 ($60 off) at Best Buy, Home Depot, and Amazon.
- Ring’s base model Video Doorbell may not be as feature-rich as its higher-end counterparts, but the 1080p-capable wired / wireless-compatible doorbell is just $84.99 ($15 off) at Home Depot, Amazon, and Best Buy. Read our video doorbell buying guide.
- Govee is offering up to 50 percent off on select smart lighting products, and some are even cheaper on Amazon. For example, the Govee DreamView G1 Pro monitor light is $129.99 ($50 off) when you click the on-page coupon on Amazon. Read our review.
- The Google Nest Mini (second-gen) is down to $29.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy and Target. Read our review.
Gaming deals
- The Xbox Series S is $237.99 ($62 off) from Antonline via eBay when you use code LABORDAYSAVE at checkout. This is as good as it gets for Microsoft’s digital-only console with 512GB of built-in storage for your games. Read our review. Also, that eBay coupon code can be used on other tech and home goods for an additional 15 percent off until 11:59PM PT on September 5th.
- The Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless gaming headset is down to its usual low selling price of $49.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. They’re the best multiplatform wireless headset in our buying guide, as long as you don’t game on Xbox consoles.
- Samsung’s 1TB 980 Pro SSD with a heatsink is perfect for expanding your PS5’s storage, and it’s down to $139.99 ($40 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.
Smartphone deals
- The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are still discounted, which makes sense since we may be just over a month away from an expected Pixel 7 release. The Pixel 6 is $499 ($100 off) at Google, Best Buy, and Target, while the Pixel 6 Pro is $649 ($250 off) at Google, Best Buy, and Amazon. Read our reviews of both phones here.