Guns are also out in the first trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Netflix finally dropped the first trailer, technically a teaser, for Glass Onion: A Knifes Out Mystery. The film is set in the same universe as Knives Out, the award-winning murder mystery from 2019.

The new film is as notable for how much it cost Netflix as it is for its very large cast, which includes Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., David Bautista, Jessica Henwick, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Edward Norton. Daniel Craig also returns as the Foghorn-sounding detective Benoit Blanc.

The original film was a bit of an unexpected hit, which led Netflix to spend an eye-watering $469 million to secure the rights for two sequels. Glass Onion is the first of those films.

It’s a little odd that Netflix waited until now to drop a trailer, as the film is supposed to premiere on December 23rd. It could be because the film is screening this weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival. (Our own Andrew Webster is also at the film festival, so stay tuned for coverage.)

The film is set in Greece and while I don’t want to read too much into Craig’s Detective Blanc saying “lock your doors” in the trailer but it does give off a little bit of a locked room mystery vibe. That’s where the murder takes place in an area locked off from the rest of the world and there’s a very short list of possible suspects.

In an interview on Netflix’s blog, Tudum, the film’s writer and director, Rian Johnson, cautioned against coming into this mystery expecting to solve a big intricate puzzle. “The reality is that what makes something successful is a story, and that’s true of a whodunit as well,” Johnson told Tudum. “Are there characters that you care about? Are you pulled through emotionally? Are you on a ride with them with this story? Then the revelation of it all coming together and the whodunit, and the fact that it is all layered in there, is part of the fun of the genre. But, in a way, it can’t be the spine that actually is supporting the body of the whole thing. You just need a good story.”