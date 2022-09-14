Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

How to use iPhone’s Safety Check and Emergency SOS features

How to use iPhone’s Safety Check and Emergency SOS features

/

Features that help guard your personal safety

By Barbara Krasnoff

|

Share this story

Emergency SOS on iPhone against illustration
Samar Haddad / The Verge

While there has — rightly — been a great deal written and broadcast about how to deal with attacks and privacy violations online and via social media, there is now increasing attention being paid to helping people stay safe in their homes and out in the world. Two features offered via Apple’s iPhones — one just introduced in iOS 16 — can help people who may need to separate themselves from dangerous people or situations: Safety Check and Emergency SOS.

Safety Check

One of the most significant new features in iOS 16 is Safety Check, which is specifically meant for people who find themselves in a difficult or abusive situation at home.

Related

It is very common for friends and partners to share various apps and features such as photos, calendars, and location, among others. Unfortunately, it’s possible that these useful tools can be abused if the wrong person gets access or if a couple separates. Safety Check will allow you to cut off some or all of your connections so that you will no longer be trackable. According to Apple, the data that will no longer be shared includes such info as location information, your home data, photo albums, and more.

To use Safety Check:

  • Go to Settings > Privacy & Security > Safety Check. You’ll see two features: Emergency Reset and Manage Sharing & Access.
safety check page
The Safety Check page lets you do an emergency reset or, more specifically, manage your shares.
Emergency Reset page
While creating an emergency reset, you can hit the Quick Exit button in case you need to.
  • If you need to immediately cut off access to your accounts, select Emergency Reset. You may be asked for a Face ID or other ID to access it.
  • Tap Start Emergency Reset to be guided through a quick process of protecting your data from people and apps, changing your Apple ID, and adding or removing emergency contacts.
  • To do a more considered review of specific people and / or apps that you’d want to switch off, select Manage Sharing & Access. Again, you may be asked for an ID.
Manage sharing &amp; access page
Manage Sharing &amp; Access lets you configure whom you want to deny access to and to what.
app access page
You can also pick out which apps you want to no longer access your data.
  • Tap on the Continue button, and you’ll be guided to adjust who you are sharing apps with, which apps have access to your data, which devices are signed in with your Apple ID, and which phone numbers are used to verify your account. You will also be asked if you want to update your Apple ID password, add or subtract emergency contacts, or update your device passcode.

Note that on every page of Safety Check, a Quick Exit link in the upper right corner will immediately move you back to your homepage (in case you suspect that somebody is watching as you use the feature).

Emergency SOS

Emergency SOS allows you to make an emergency call by either pressing and holding the side button and one of the volume buttons or pressing the side button five times.

emergency sos page
Emergency SOS lets you quickly connect to emergency services.
Medical ID page
To add an emergency contact, you are taken to the Medical ID page.

To set up Emergency SOS:

  • Go to Settings > Emergency SOS.
  • Activate Emergency SOS by toggling on either Call with Hold or Call with 5 Presses. In either case, when you perform the chosen action, you’ll get a countdown and the sound of an alert. After that, emergency services will be called.

You can also select an emergency contact to be alerted if Emergency SOS is activated.

  • Select Settings > Emergency SOS > Set up Emergency Contacts in Health.
  • You’ll be taken to the Medical ID page; tap Create Medical ID.
  • Scroll down to Emergency Contacts, and tap add emergency contact. You’ll then be able to choose a person from your contacts list.

More from How-to

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 16 minutes ago Welcome to the new Verge

K
External Link
Kevin Nguyen16 minutes ago
You don’t have to be a billionaire.

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard is giving ownership of his company away to “a specially designed set of trusts and nonprofit organizations,” ensuring its roughly $100 million a year in profits go to fighting climate change.


Billionaire No More: Patagonia Founder Gives Away the Company

[The New York Times]

D
The Verge
Dan SeifertAn hour ago
“Maybe it’s Photonic Engine; maybe it’s just good old-fashioned physics.”

That’s my favorite line from Allison Johnson’s iPhone 14 review — it’s really hard to tell what’s driving the improvements to the camera more, the better lens and sensor or Apple’s ridiculously-named “Photonic Engine.”

Don’t sleep on the video either, which features a delightful intro.


Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

Allison Johnson1:00 PM UTC
Apple

Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

Nilay Patel1:00 PM UTC
Gaming

Intel’s DLSS rival, XeSS, seems to be a succeSS

Mitchell Clark45 minutes ago
Apple

iOS 16.1 beta adds Apple’s ugly new battery percentage indicator to the iPhone Mini

Jay PetersAn hour ago
Apple

The best laptop deals you can get right now

Sheena VasaniAn hour ago
Must Reads

  1. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

  2. Microsoft was right all along

    Monica ChinSep 14

  3. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  4. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  5. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Microsoft

Microsoft Teams now has a remixed ringtone from TikTok

Tom WarrenAn hour ago
R
External Link
Richard LawlerTwo hours ago
Google’s getting wary of experimenting.

7 of the 14 projects at Google’s startup incubator Area 120 — where employees spent 100 percent of their time working on 20 percent projects — have been cut, according to TechCrunch, sending workers looking for spots on other projects to stay employed.

Google’s change of heart isn’t that surprising, as the 20 percent rule Area 120 was named for — which spawned projects like Gmail, AdSense, and Google News — has been dead since 2013.


Google cancels half the projects at its internal R&D group Area 120

[TechCrunch]

A
External Link
Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
Tesla is scrambling to figure out how to make more EV batteries in the US.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the electric automaker is pausing its plans to make batteries at its Gigafactory in Berlin. The shift in strategy came about after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes $10 billion in tax credits for companies who build clean-tech facilities in the US. The company is also exploring building a lithium processing plant on the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, Tesla’s vehicles will re-qualify for the $7,500 EV tax credit starting January 1st. (The company was the first to lose eligibility back in 2019.)


Tesla Shifts Battery Strategy as It Seeks U.S. Tax Credits

[WSJ]

Smart Home

Lockly Vision Elite review: two become one

Jennifer Pattison TuohyTwo hours ago
J
Twitter
Jay PetersTwo hours ago
Fortnite is teasing its next season, which will seemingly feature a weird chrome goop.

Capital letters in a Twitter thread spell out the word CHROME. Some teaser images show hands reaching out from under the weird goop, including one that could be Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man. (Perhaps she’ll be a battle pass skin?) Epic even made a strange TikTok video where the goop consumes a cereal box. The new season, titled Paradise, kicks off on September 18th.


Tech

See all Tech
Microsoft

Canva’s new Visual Worksuite has its sights set on Google and Microsoft

Jess WeatherbedTwo hours ago
M
Twitter
Makena KellyTwo hours ago
Tim Cook was at the US Capitol today.

It appears to be an unannounced visit — unrelated to the Homeland Security hearing going on at the same time. Do you know why Mr. Apple went to Washington? Let me know!


Policy

California governor signs law requiring social networks to post moderation rules

Adi RobertsonTwo hours ago
D
David PierceTwo hours ago
Still wondering why this site works the way it does? Here’s the inside story.

On today’s Vergecast, we talked all about the new site, the future of The Verge, the future of news, the future of the internet, the future of everything, and our feelings about all of it.


Tech

WhatsApp made a movie with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jay Peters5:32 PM UTC
T
Tom Warren5:30 PM UTC
Yo dawg, Microsoft heard you like widgets.

So it put some widgets in your widgets so you can see weather while you check your stocks and widget around. (Microsoft is testing a fullscreen widgets board for Windows 11).


Look at all those widgets!
Look at all those widgets!
Image: Microsoft
Podcasts

  1. Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

    Andrew MarinoSep 14

  2. Everyone knows what YouTube is — few know how it really works

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. Vergecast: iPhone 14 event and our first impressions

    Andrew MarinoSep 9

  4. It’s time for the Apple Watch to become Apple’s next big thing

    David PierceSep 7

  5. Twitter’s edit button is a big test for the platform’s future

    David PierceSep 3

See all Podcasts
Microsoft

Xbox app on PC now launches faster and has HowLongToBeat integration

Tom Warren5:26 PM UTC
A
External Link
Alex Cranz5:11 PM UTC
Animation continues to be a casualty of the streaming wars.

First, Netflix canceled a number of animation projects and laid off 70 employees, then HBO Max pulled multiple animated shows leaving creators and fans shocked and with little recourse.

Now Deadline has confirmed that 30 more employees are being laid off from Netflix Animation. Animation is historically a pricier form of entertainment than reality TV or scripted live-action content, and that makes it, unfortunately, a prime focus for companies looking to balance their books.


Netflix Animation Lays Off 30 As Overhaul Continues

[Deadline]

Tech

Microsoft was right all along

Monica Chin5:04 PM UTC
Deals

Today, for three hours only, you can get Samsung’s M8 Smart Monitor for $499

Cameron Faulkner4:56 PM UTC
M
The Verge
Mitchell Clark4:50 PM UTC
The next Amazon union election is coming up.

On October 12th, workers at the ALB1 warehouse in Albany, New York will start voting on whether to unionize with the Amazon Labor Union — the same group that successfully organized the JFK8 warehouse in Staten Island. Votes will be counted on October 18th, according to the National Labor Relations Board.


Amazon warehouse workers in Albany have filed to unionize

Jay PetersAug 16
Most Popular

  1. Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: early adopter island

    Nilay PatelSep 14

  2. Welcome to the new Verge

    Nilay PatelSep 13

  3. iOS 16 review: unlocking the lock screen

    David PierceSep 12

  4. We finally got our hands and eyes on the PlayStation VR2

    Jay PetersSep 14

  5. Apple iPhone 14 review: meet the iPhone 13S

    Allison JohnsonSep 14

Google

Memories in Google Photos are getting a new look and fresh features

Jess Weatherbed4:30 PM UTC
Deals

Newegg has so many extra GPUs that it’s bundling them with free monitors

Alice Newcome-Beill4:26 PM UTC
J
Jay Peters4:20 PM UTC
Supposed RTX 4090 pic shows some big GPUs on the way.

Zotac’s upcoming GPUs look like they’re going to have some curves, based a photo posted to Chinese social network Baidu (via PC Gamer). Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is keynoting the company’s GTC 2022 conference on September 20th, so maybe we’ll hear official details about RTX 40-series cards then.


Some Zotac RTX graphics cards laid out in a row on a table. The cards are rumored to be RTX 4090s.
I don’t hate the curves.
Image: Baidu (via PC Gamer)
A
Andrew Webster4:15 PM UTC
The Toronto International Film Festival 2022 is underway and we have reviews.

TIFF kicked off last week, and I’ve been braving the crowds to check out an unhealthy amount of movies since then. Watching three movies a day for a week is hard work, I swear. You can read my thoughts on some of my favorites so far: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and Pearl.


Apple

How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Sheena Vasani4:03 PM UTC
Movie Review

Pearl is a slasher prequel that makes the original even better

Andrew Webster4:00 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
Gaming

Discord starts rolling out new Forum Channels to help organize conversations

Tom Warren4:00 PM UTC
TV Shows

HBO Max and Discovery Plus’ reinvention might come with some new costs

Charles Pulliam-Moore3:50 PM UTC
Apple

Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are 10 percent off exclusively for Verge readers

Antonio G. Di Benedetto3:29 PM UTC
Tech

Zoom is reportedly working on calendar and email tools to take on Office and Google

David Pierce3:16 PM UTC
Gaming

Sega announces Yakuza 8 and a slew of other Yakuza games

Ash Parrish3:14 PM UTC
A
External Link
Adi Robertson3:05 PM UTC
South Korea fined Meta and Google for using personal info without consent.

Meta was fined around $22 million and Google around $50 million — a fraction of their revenue, but part of a protracted global crackdown on lax privacy policies. Meta says it’s considering fighting the decision in court.


S.Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won for privacy violations

[Reuters]

Science

See all Science
Gaming

The Sims 4 base game is going to be free next month

Andrew Webster3:00 PM UTC
Podcasts

Listen to our podcast about our website redesign

Andrew Marino2:50 PM UTC
E
External Link
Elizabeth Lopatto2:50 PM UTC
Crypto villain Do Kwon is wanted by authorities in South Korea.

Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs, was at the center of crypto’s biggest scandal this year: the cataclysmic collapse of Luna/Terra coins from $60 billion to zero. South Korean authorities issued the warrant for his arrest on “allegations that include violations of the nation’s capital markets law,” Bloomberg reports. Kwon is in Singapore.


Terra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South Korea

[Bloomberg.com]

Creators

See all Creators