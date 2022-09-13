Join The Verge at the 2022 Chicago Humanities Festival!

How Social Media Rewired Our Minds & Our World with Max Fisher. We’ve all been told too much social media is bad for us, but why is that? At CHF, New York Times investigative reporter and author of The Chaos Machine Max Fisher explains how, through the pursuit of unfettered profits and maximum engagement, Big Tech has rewired our minds and instigated a cultural shift toward polarization and misinformation. Join him and David Pierce (editor-at-large at The Verge) for a behind-the-scenes look at how social networks prey on psychological frailties, driving people to extreme opinions and actions.

The Future of the Feed. You probably know that algorithms play a huge role in what we see online, but what happens to society when this type of curated content begins to influence our real lives? Join The Verge deputy editor Alex Heath and a special guest for a conversation about how personalized and relatable content on social media is redefining our feeds and creating a new lens through which millions view the world.

Social Media and Young Mental Health. It’s often said that social media is bad for our mental health, and while that can be true, the full story isn’t so cut and dry. At CHF, Nicole Wetsman, health tech reporter for The Verge, moderates a panel between Dr. Megan Moreno, a leading researcher on adolescent social media, and a high-profile young-adult influencer about how curating public images affects our well-being.

Afterparty with Bit Bash. We are excited to invite you to a post-series afterparty, where spaces throughout Steppenwolf will be transformed by the nonprofit gaming collective Bit Bash, curating its unique brand of interactive indie games. Grab a drink at one of Steppenwolf’s lobby bars or a snack at Front Bar and join us for a night of socializing and video games with The Verge’s David Pierce, Alex Heath, and Nicole Wetsman following an afternoon of stimulating conversation.