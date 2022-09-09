Sometimes you download an Android app to your Chromebook and learn that it simply doesn’t work. Other times your storage is full and you need to clear it up. Or maybe one of your favorite apps just got a PWA equivalent and you want that Android version out of your life.

Regardless of the situation, deleting apps from a Chromebook is an essential skill for any ChromeOS user. And it’s easy. Frankly, it’s much less of a pain than it is on Windows.

Here’s how to uninstall apps from a Chromebook.

How to uninstall apps from a Chromebook

Click the little circle on the bottom-left corner of your screen to pull up the Launcher.

Right-click the app and select Uninstall .

. A window will pop up prompting you to confirm your choice. Select Uninstall again.

If you decide you miss the app after you uninstall it, don’t worry — you can go on back to the Google Play Store and reinstall it.