How to quickly update all of your iPhone apps on iOS 16

Apps are what make the iPhone useful. Without them, you wouldn’t really be able to do much with your smartphone, which is why it’s important to keep them up to date. By making sure to update them, you’ll ensure you’ll benefit from the latest security and feature updates. Luckily, iPhones can automatically update apps for you, or you can manually update one or all of them by yourself — and it’s a pretty quick and easy process, too.
Here, we’ll show you just how to update your iPhone iOS 16 apps — automatically or manually — in a few simple steps that should take next to no time.
How to automatically update apps on iOS 16
First, to save time, you can instruct your iPhone to automatically update any individual app — or all of them — if you want.
- Click on Settings on your iPhone’s home screen. Once there, scroll down and tap on App Store.
- Under the Automatic downloads section, swipe the slider next to App updates so it turns green.
How to manually update apps on iOS 16
You can also update apps manually by yourself if you don’t want your iPhone to automatically do so for you.
- Head on over to the App Store on your iPhone’s home screen.
- Once there, click on your profile icon in the upper-right-hand corner.
- Under the Upcoming automatic updates section, you’ll see if there are any upcoming updates available for your apps. You can update them individually by clicking the Update button next to the app.
- Alternatively, you can update all of them by clicking on the blue Update all option just underneath the Upcoming automatic updates heading.
And voila! All of your apps are now updated! You can now enjoy any new features and security updates and repeat the process in the future if need be.