Superman and Batman. Cable and Deadpool. Spider-Man and Wolverine. These are some of the most storied and treasured — if sometimes unlikely — team-ups the world has ever seen. Well, we’ve got another one to add to the list because The Verge and The Strategist are teaming up to offer you a chance to win a backpack filled with nifty tech toys and gadgets.
This is one of the biggest sweepstakes we’ve ever offered before, which is only fitting when you’ve got two publications that run the gamut of coverage for tech, culture, and savvy internet shopping. We’ve compiled a bunch of swag and free tech and jam-packed them into a sleek, light blue Timbuk2 Vert Backpack. The value of this giveaway totals out to about $937, including the bag, which is made of a sturdy canvas with up to 22L of internal volume and space to store a laptop up to 17 inches in size.
So, how do you get a chance at winning this? It’s simple, and you have three ways to enter. First, fill out your info below for one regular entry to win. Then, you can get up to two additional entries by following @VergeDeals and @strategist on Twitter (one entry for each). And three chances are better than one, of course.
You have until 10AM ET / 7AM PT on Wednesday, October 19th, to enter the sweepstakes, and a winner will be randomly selected and contacted within seven days after. Get your entries in, and shoot your shot for this fun bag o’ stuff. Good luck!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes begins at 10:00am ET on 09/21/2022 and ends at 10:00am ET on 10/19/2022. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and Washington D.C., of legal age of majority and have access to the internet, and a valid email address. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Subject to Official Rules, additional eligibility restrictions apply. Official Rules, which govern, can be here: Official Rules. Sponsor Privacy Policy
Sponsor: Vox Media, LLC, 1201 Connecticut Ave., 12th Floor, Washington DC 20036