Peloton Row hands-on: pretty much what you’d expect

It’s $3,195

By Victoria Song

|

Front view of the Peloton Row
The Peloton Row comes with a 23-inch HD touchscreen that you can swivel for floor workouts.
Photo by Victoria Song / The Verge

Everybody knew that a Peloton rower was coming. In fact, it’s been rumored for so long that even chief product officer Tom Cortese told The Verge the rower was the “worst-kept secret on Earth.” So now that it’s actually in my living room, it all feels a tad anticlimactic.

What can I say? It’s exactly what I thought a Peloton rower would be. Peloton’s stamp is all over the product design, from the red accents and the ubiquitous logo to the 23-inch HD adjustable touchscreen. This isn’t a bad thing. Peloton’s hardware has always been slick and better-suited to your home than the equipment you’ll find at the gym. This rower is much prettier than the one in my building’s fitness center, though I slightly preferred the more minimalist style of the Hydrow Wave for my living room’s aesthetic. 

The Row is big. It has a footprint of 8 feet by 2 feet and weighs 156 pounds. It’s the first thing you see when you walk into my NYC apartment, and it takes up a huge chunk of my living room. It can be stored vertically, but you still need to make sure it can lay flat with 2 feet of clearance on all sides of the device for safety. Vertical storage also requires using the included wall mount. That might be an issue if you’ve got a grumpy landlord who doesn’t want you drilling holes in your wall.

Closeup of the Row’s foot straps, cupholder, and handle
There’s a place to put your water bottle and phone.

Otherwise, Peloton had some nice little design flourishes. For starters, the seat is plusher than most rowers I’ve used. My tailbone is thankful. There’s also a handy water bottle and phone holder — though I wish it was big enough to hold a tablet. Some days I just want to row out my frustration with the overly long will-they-won’t-they storylines in my K-dramas. 

The device is designed for people between the heights of 4 feet, 11 inches and 6 feet, 5 inches and up to 300 pounds. I’m a smaller person, so I can’t speak to how well the Row supports people on the upper end of the height range. I imagine you might have some issues if you’re on the tall side — perhaps comfortably extending your legs — but unlike the Tread, which had a tray taller people could knock their knees into when doing high-knee warmups, the Row doesn’t have that many things you can bump into.

Peloton’s strength is in its content, and there, the Row also delivers pretty much what you’d expect. The best part so far has been the Form Assist feature. When you first set up the rower, there’s a roughly five-minute calibration process so the sensors in the seat and handle can learn your individual stroke. Once that’s done, a little figure in the upper left corner of the screen matches your movements. If you muck up your form, the areas where you need to improve will light up in red. 

Closeup of the Peloton Row seat
A plusher seat for your tushy.

Learning to row can be tricky, and it isn’t as intuitive as running on a treadmill or pedaling on a stationary bike. Proper rowing form has four components: the catch, drive, finish, and recovery. There are a zillion YouTube videos with fitness experts expounding on these, but the gist is you move your legs, body, then arms, and then reverse it. If you’re unfamiliar with rowing, it takes getting used to, and if you’ve never received any sort of instruction, you’re probably doing it wrong.  

You’re probably doing it wrong

Form feedback is still nascent in connected fitness tech, but it’s nice to see that Peloton’s made the effort to include it on the Row (especially since it wasn’t really a thing with its Guide strength training system). After a workout, you get some handy breakdowns of your form and metrics to understand what you need to do better. I’ve always wondered if I’m doing it right, and now, if Peloton is to be believed, I know I need to stop jumping the gun with my body during the drive portion of a stroke. 

The main workout screen includes strokes per minute and personal pace targets. You’re prompted to select your skill level during setup, which then determines what pace ranges work best for you during intervals. These two metrics are standard for rowers, but it’s always good to see a recommended range (even if you completely ignore them at the end of a long class).

Screen on Peloton Row showing form insights at the end of a workout
You can see form insights at the end of the workout. During a workout, you’ll see real-time form feedback in the same box.

I haven’t had a chance to go ham on all the different rowing workout types just yet. But the 20-minute hip-hop row class I did take was neither too easy nor too hard. The class selection was understandably limited this past week, but that should fix itself in the coming weeks as the library expands. Classes range from five to 45 minutes. Like other Peloton equipment, there’ll be an option between instructed rows, row bootcamp (a mix of rowing, HIIT, and strength intervals), scenic rows, and just row. 

But while the hardware and content have so far aligned with my expectations, the price didn’t. Perhaps I am a fool. I expected it to be costly, maybe around $2,500, which is not far off from other connected rowers. But no. The Row costs $3,195 — more if you buy accessories like mats, dumbbells, or a heart rate band. (Accessory bundles start at $75 and go up to $375.) The price includes delivery and installation but not the $44 monthly subscription. Peloton does market itself as a premium brand, but that’s way more than the competition. For context, the Hydrow Wave costs $1,495, and the regular Hydrow costs $2,495. Other at-home connected rowers like Aviron and Ergatta are similarly priced. Meanwhile, a regular Concept2 rower is $990. 

Peloton Row in a cluttered living room
The Row has a footprint of 8 feet by 2 feet, which is hard to fit in my tiny living room
Photo by Victoria Song / The Verge

Granted, pricing may change. Lord knows Peloton subscriptions and hardware costs have been all over the place this past year as the company attempts to get its business in order. Even so, this is one of the most expensive at-home rowers on the market. 

Preorders for the Row start today for US customers who can get past the sticker shock, with shipping expected in December. In the meantime, you can mosey on down to one of 18 retail locations to get a trial. Peloton says that’ll expand to more showrooms later this year.

Photography by Victoria Song / The Verge

Thomas Ricker
Pixel Watch to start at $349.99?

9to5Google reports that the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model of the Pixel Watch will start at $349.99, after having previously reported the cellular model will cost $399.99. That puts them above Samsung’s $279.99 Galaxy Watch 5 and closer to what Apple charges (starting at $399 for the Series 8). We’ll know for sure come October 6th.


Source: Google Pixel Watch to start at $349.99 in these colors

[9to5Google]

N
External Link
Nilay Patel
“Obviously Peacock sucks.”

Kim Masters has a good piece on Warner Brothers Discovery looking for a new DC studio chief, with rampant speculation that the endgame is Comcast buying the whole thing in 2024 to beef up Peacock.

Many top industry execs are so convinced a deal will happen that some are pre-mourning an event that may never happen. “People feel like it’s Comcast for sure,” says the head of one company. “It’s going to be so depressing to lose another major studio [after Disney bought Fox]. And Warners was the Tiffany studio.”


Warner Bros. Discovery Has Bigger Problems Than Its DC Search

[The Hollywood Reporter]

Apple to hike App Store prices across Europe and some parts of Asia next month

Tom Warren
How to watch Nvidia’s RTX 40-series announcement

Tom Warren
OpenAI’s image generator DALL-E can now edit human faces

James Vincent
YouTube’s ‘dislike’ and ‘not interested’ buttons barely work, study finds

Mia Sato

Nathan Edwards
How’s that eSIM-only iPhone working out for you?

In my article about Apple dropping the physical SIM on the iPhone 14, I said it was “probably fine” for people on major US carriers. I also mentioned that my iPhone 11 had a physical Verizon SIM and an eSIM from a carrier in the Netherlands. This weekend I upgraded to an iPhone 14 Pro. The Verizon SIM transferred without a hitch. The other one? Not so much. Guess it’s time to admit to myself that I’m never moving back to Amsterdam.


The iPhone 14 won’t have a SIM tray in the US

Nathan EdwardsSep 11
Mitchell Clark
More testimony on how working at Tesla is a nightmare for women.

Rolling Stone interviewed five women involved in the several sexual harassment lawsuits against the automaker.

Hearing them describe how they were treated, and how Tesla failed to defend them (and sometimes actively punished them) is difficult.


‘How Many Women Were Abused to Make That Tesla?’

[Rolling Stone]

Nilay Patel
Amazon says streaming Thursday Night Football was a huge success.

The official Nielsen numbers aren’t in, but a memo from Amazon’s Jay Marine says the game was “the most watched night of primetime in the U.S. in the history of Prime Video” and he expects the company exceeded the 12.5 million viewers it promised advertisers.

Amazon can’t go five minutes without pushing an unverifiable and unquantifiable statistic, so Marine also claimed the game was “the biggest three hours for U.S. Prime sign ups ever in the history of Amazon — including Prime Day, Cyber Monday and Black Friday.” Truly the emptiest of data points from the people who run Next Gen Stats Powered By AWS.


A first-look at Amazon’s 'TNF' numbers

[Sports Business Journal]

Mitchell Clark
It sounds like the DOJ isn’t happy with the Apple v. Epic ruling

According to TechCrunch, the Department of Justice will be allowed to argue its concerns about the original ruling during the appeal trial.

The DOJ is worried the decision as it stands could make future antitrust cases more difficult — which is especially important considering reports that it’s working on its own antitrust action against Apple.


US Department of Justice can join arguments in Apple-Epic antitrust trial, court rules

[TechCrunch]

Microsoft eased up on one DRM hurdle for disc games on Xbox

Mitchell Clark

Adnan Syed freed after judge vacates murder conviction

Richard Lawler
Apple

Emoji statuses and ‘infinite’ reactions are among Telegram’s latest features

Umar Shakir
Google

Gmail will start spam-proofing political fundraising emails this week

Makena Kelly
Science

Beyond Meat COO reportedly attempts to consume human nose

Elizabeth Lopatto
Nilay Patel
Is the iPhone 13 Pro a sneaky good upgrade deal?

Carriers are all doing huge deals on iPhone 14 models, but if you just want to buy a phone outright, a discounted iPhone 13 Pro might be the best bang-for-the-buck around.


Here’s what it sounds like when Mars gets smacked by a space rock

Mary Beth Griggs

Adi Robertson
I don’t think this AI-generated game actually counts as AI-generated.

This Girl Does Not Exist promises “everything you will see in this game” is created by an AI. Except... based on everything I’ve read, that includes none of the game mechanics or interface design! It’s an interesting experiment in artificially generated images and audio, but AI-generated gameplay is a uniquely weird and difficult problem. That said, I’m fascinated by the growing move toward an aesthetics of AI — and this project sits square in that zone.


AI-Generated Games Are Starting To Appear On Steam (And It's Not Going Well)

[Kotaku]

David Pierce
This is an awesome guide to iOS 16 lock screen widgets.

I continue to think they’re the best thing about the new iOS, and the MacStories folks rounded up a huge number of widgets you can try now. They range from pointless and delightful to totally instantly essential — Link Hub, which just opens any link you want, is particularly great.


iOS 16 Lock Screen Widgets: The MacStories Roundup

[MacStories]

Apple’s fixing the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera shake

Mitchell Clark
OnePlus’ flagship phone finally works on all major 5G networks in the US

Allison Johnson
Twitter’s latest feature is a tool to make your feed more accessible

Mia Sato

Uber blames Lapsus$ hacking group for security breach

Andrew J. Hawkins
Alex Cranz
Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

The Vergecast is doing a special miniseries for the next three Mondays on the future of music. This week I spoke with music reporter and podcaster Charlie Harding about how the future of music could sound very familiar.


Metal: Hellsinger might be the only rhythm game I’m good at

Alice Newcome-Beill
Adi Robertson
Rick and Morty and the high-wire act of writing antiheroes.

Countless people have discussed the travails of Rick and Morty fandom. But Corbin Smith goes beyond the simple claims that obnoxious fans are just watching the show wrong, delving into the inherent difficulty of writing a character with terrible qualities who’s still undeniably cool to watch. A bonus: he lays out the precise take on Rorschach from Watchmen that I’ve always wanted to read.


The Great Shame of Being a Man Who Loves ‘Rick and Morty’

[The Daily Beast]

Elizabeth Lopatto
My “I’m not on the run” t-shirt is raising questions answered by my t-shirt.

South Korean authorities have requested that Interpol tell international authorities to arrest Do Kwon, the co-founder of the company behind the Terra/Luna cryptocurrency debacle, The Financial Times reports. Kwon tweeted this weekend that he is not on the run, actually, and authorities are just mad that he tweeted that their size is not size. Posters gonna post, I guess.


South Korean prosecutors ask Interpol to issue red notice for Do Kwon

[FinancialTimes]

Sony’s first major PS5 redesign will reportedly have a detachable disc drive

Mitchell ClarkSep 19

Storm season is in full swing in the US, from Alaska to Puerto Rico

Justine Calma
Elizabeth Lopatto
The 2010s were about lifestyle brands. What’s next?

Loved this meaty essay about trends in consumerism, what we mean by “culture,” and how DTC brands led to a new understanding of community and identity. “In the 2010s, supply chain innovation opened up lifestyle brands. In the 2020s, financial mechanism innovation is opening up the space for incentivized ideologies, networked publics, and co-owned faiths,” writes Toby Shorin. “The authenticity-driven culture of ironic detachment, so present in the early 2000s, has given way to a moment where people are genuinely open to being influenced, open to sincerely participating, even if it’s cringe.”


Life After Lifestyle

[subpixel.space]

Jacob Kastrenakes
“I still stand by that tweet.”

–Figma CEO Dylan Field, in the unenviable position of having to reflect on an old tweet.

Field tweeted last year that Figma’s goal “is to be Figma not Adobe.” Fast forward to today and... Figma is going to be part of Adobe! My colleague Jay Peters spoke with the two companies’ leaders about what the merger means for designers everywhere.


Adobe’s Figma acquisition is a $20 billion bet to control the entire creative market

Jay PetersSep 17
Richard Lawler
Steam Deck display docks, and Deck deliveries.

Steam Deck prototypes aren’t the only thing to see at the Tokyo Game Show, as one Redditor noticed (via PC Gamer) that the still-unreleased official dock is holding up display units.

That’s also relevant because Steam Decks are being delivered more rapidly than expected. Valve just announced it’s cleared the reservations in the Q3 bucket a couple of weeks ahead of schedule and is starting in on reservations slated for Q4.


The official dock is casually being shown off at Tokyo Game Show. from SteamDeck
Diablo IV test build leaks with 43 minutes of gameplay footage

Ash Parrish
Apple confirms frequent ‘allow paste?’ prompts in iOS 16 are a bug

Chris Welch

Alex CranzSep 19
Alex Cranz

Remember Bablyon 5? Alongside Star Trek: Deep Space 9, it was one of the first television shows to embrace long-term serial storytelling...on a space station. A reboot was planned at The CW, but with Warner Bros. Discovery stepping back from The CW and Nexstar gaining majority control of CW, the reboot is now in trouble, and its creator is asking fans for help.


LG’s new Ultra PC lineup has motion tracking and new chips

Monica Chin
Tile now has QR labels for lost items

Victoria Song

