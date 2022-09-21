In Strange World’s new trailer, sci-fi adventuring is a family affair

The first trailer for Disney’s Strange World introduced us to its pulp sci-fi style of adventuring — and now we have a better look at the family who will actually be doing the exploring.
The latest clip from the film reveals three generations of explorers led by a reluctant Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal), who is living in the shadow of his famous father (Dennis Quaid) while traveling with his adventure-obsessed teenage son (Jaboukie Young-White). Also along for the ride are Gabrielle Union as an ace pilot and Lucy Liu as some kind of presidential figure.
Just as important, the trailer gives a closer look at some of the weird sci-fi elements of the movie, including flying schools of jellyfish-like creatures, bright pink dinosaurs, and a blob with tentacles that looks like something ripped out of Elden Ring. Also, there’s an extremely cute wad of blue goo named Splat.
Strange World is Disney’s next major theatrical release from its animation studio, and it’s hitting theaters on November 23rd.