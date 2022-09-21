Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

/

Is this the search engine of the future?

By David Pierce

|

Share this story

The TikTok logo repeated across a red background
Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok is the new Google. Or so some people say. As TikTok grows, Google, in particular, has begun to describe the app as a whole new way of creating and consuming the internet and maybe an existential threat to its own search engine. Prabhakar Raghavan, the SVP of search at Google, said in July that “something like almost 40 percent of young people, when they are looking for a place for lunch, they don’t go to Google Maps or Search, they go to TikTok or Instagram.” More recently, The New York Times and others have talked to young internet users and found that, in fact, they’re turning to TikTok for more and more of what you might call Google-able things.

On one hand, there’s nothing particularly surprising about this: the internet is just becoming a more visual place. YouTube has long been the internet’s second most popular search engine, and for a lot of things, a video is actually the best possible answer. (It’s also worth noting that Raghavan and Google have a real incentive to hype up other search engines because competition in the space makes Google look less like a scary monopoly to regulators.) But do you really want to watch a bunch of videos about deli sandwiches just to find the best deli sandwich near you? And beyond that, how many of the Google search use cases can TikTok really replicate?

I tried to find out and, over a few days, TikTok’d every query I had before I Googled it. (You can also listen to how it went on the most recent episode of The Vergecast.) What I found was, in a sense, not terribly surprising: there are things for which TikTok is an absolutely useful search engine, even if TikTok’s algorithm and content aren’t quite tuned for that yet. But for what Google does best, there’s no competition. Ultimately, I don’t think Google is actually nervous about TikTok’s growing search prowess. But YouTube probably should be.

I started with lunch because, apparently, that’s what all us cool young kids are doing today. I searched the phrase “restaurants in my neighborhood” and got nothing useful. Then I searched “restaurants in del ray VA,” which is where I live, and the results were surprisingly useful. Matt & Tony’s is a good new restaurant down the street from me; Del Ray Cafe is a staple of the neighborhood. The next result I scrolled to was for a restaurant in Del Ray Beach, California, which is literally thousands of miles from me. Next flip: Pork Barrel BBQ, which is a few blocks from me and pretty good. Then another Matt & Tony’s recommendation. Then back to California. Then Matt & Tony’s again.

@typicalblaqueen

Matt & Tony’s All Day Kitchen + Bar in Delray, Va. #blackdctiktok #goodeatsdc #dcfoodie #dmvtiktok #vafoodie #mdfoodie #goodeatsdc #washingtondc #virginia #fyp #dmvfoodie

♬ original sound - SoufEast Influencer

None of these videos were branded websites or the standard Yelp / TripAdvisor fare that tends to be at the top of Google search results. Some were made by TikTokers trying to be local influencers, like DC Spot and District Eats. Others were just foodies showing off their latest finds. I don’t know if I trust any of them individually, and the information density here is pretty low — it took a lot of swiping and watching to get the names of three restaurants — but I did get a decent vibe of each place. And Matt & Tony’s really is pretty good.

Food search, in general, is a real strength for TikTok. It’s an excellent tool for finding recipes, especially simple ones; a search for “chocolate chip cookies” led me to a feed of every type and variation of a recipe I could imagine. The videos often move really fast, so you have to either take notes or watch them a hundred times, but there’s a huge amount of good information in the results. 

Where TikTok search really falls down is the most basic feature of Google: quick access to other stuff on the internet. The most popular searches on Google are words like “Facebook” and “Amazon,” and TikTok is precisely no help there unless what you actually wanted is an endless supply of videos showing weird junk people bought on Amazon. 

Even beyond the basics, so much of what people search is specific and transactional: “USPS tracking” and “weather tomorrow” and “coffee shops near me.” Google is many things, but it’s mostly a glorified question-and-answer service or a way to find more information on the internet. Asking questions like “who was the 16th president of the United States,” “how many ounces in a cup,” or “what time does the Super Bowl start?” largely gets you nowhere on TikTok. (The second video in my presidential search did feature Abraham Lincoln, which is something, but my measurement question just led to a bunch of mug hacks and weird wikiHow-inspired videos. The Super Bowl was just a bunch of people being mad at their friends for being late.) Part of the problem is that TikTok creators just haven’t been making content with search in mind — but also, helpfully answering these questions mostly makes for bad video.

@angelgillonofficial

Have you seen it? 👀 #netflixmovies #mustwatchmovie #netflixandchill #whattowatch

♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

That said, the number one most-asked question in Google searches, according to one study, is “what to watch.” Here, TikTok is excellent. The first recommendation I got was for The Weekend Away, a thriller on Netflix; the next was a lightning round of reviews for Industry, Defending Jacob, and several other new shows; after that was just one creator’s list of “5 shows I love.” Nothing about the results felt personalized or like it understood my taste, and yet I came away with a bunch of good ideas about what to watch. And flipping through TikToks is a much more fun way to browse than reading Google results or swiping through rows of Netflix images.

In my experience so far, TikTok is like a choose-your-own-rabbit-hole adventure story, which is a new but fun way to think about search. You can just type “Billie Eilish” or “ASMR” or “best soccer plays” and watch as long as you want. 

TikTok is like a choose-your-own-rabbit-hole adventure story, which is a new but fun way to think about search

In many cases, TikTok is actually much better at this than YouTube because the structure of the app — quick, scrollable videos — forces creators to be much more efficient. One thing I’ve searched for a lot is “back stretches” because I have back problems and sit in front of a computer all day. TikTok is perfect for this, and the results don’t come with the long preambles you get on YouTube — it’s just 30-second video stretches after 30-second video stretches. It rules. The results aren’t always as accurate or targeted, but TikTok makes it much easier to flip through your options to find one that works. #TikTokTaughtMe is a huge success story, too, and it goes right at the kind of DIY “how do I unclog my sink” content YouTube is so well known for. 

@doctortadd

@Bannockburn Chiropractic thanks for this beautiful low back stretch. #CLiCKchiropractic #lowerbackpainstretch

♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music

If search really is a long-term focus for TikTok, the platform will need to change a bit. Right now, creators only get one link in their bio, so you get lots of videos that tell you to look at a new thing in their bio, but that link is already gone by the time I see it. Also, TikTok is all about the For You page, which means people are using sounds and doing challenges and generally everything they can to show up when you open the app. Longer, more in-depth, evergreen helpful content isn’t really going to work in that space, so TikTok’s going to have to find a way to incentivize people to make search-friendly stuff, too.

Search also presents new content moderation issues for TikTok. It’s one thing to influence what users see on their For You page, but it’s another entirely to make sure people see the right things when they’re actively looking for something. A recent NewsGuard study found a huge amount of misinformation on TikTok and that “for a sampling of searches on prominent news topics, almost 20 percent of the videos presented as search results contained misinformation.” TikTok says it doesn’t allow “harmful misinformation,” but enforcing that rule is proving just as hard as it is for Google and others.

TikTok won’t replace Google for me — or anyone — anytime soon. But it’s increasingly clear that 10 blue links — with a bunch of barely labeled ads at the top, a big shopping widget, and a lot of links to Google services — isn’t always the right interface for search. Google is trying to make search more human and give people a way to ask more questions more easily. TikTok is instead offering an endlessly watchable library of endless content on almost any subject. I don’t know that I’ll ever end up making these chocolate chip cookie recipes I’ve been watching for an hour, but it’s really fun to watch other people make them.

More from Tech

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed A minute ago Alexa is better with buttons.

D
External Link
Dan SeifertA minute ago
Here come the Dynamic Island clones.

It’s no secret that once Apple does something, the industry tends to follow, so it’s not much of a surprise that we’re already seeing Dynamic Island clones materialize. Last week we saw MIUI (the Android-based software on Xiaomi phones) themers incorporate Dynamic Island-like ideas into their software, and today 9to5Google reports that Redmi is asking its fans to come up with ideas for what a “Redmi Island” could look like. Apparently Redmi wants to use to display alerts like incoming calls, notifications, and more.

Sure sounds familiar.


Android might get its own version of Apple's Dynamic Island if Realme get its way

[9to5Google]

A
External Link
Andrew J. Hawkins31 minutes ago
Tesla is buzzing with robot fever.

Elon Musk’s company is getting ready to debut its supposedly not-fake humanoid robot, Optimus, during its “AI Day” event September 30th. What evidence do we have that it won’t just be another a person in a spandex robot costume doing an extremely awkward dance? There have been meetings! And job postings! And Elon tweeted that there may be a working prototype! Look, this will either be a major breakthrough in the field of robotics or a spectacular flop. But considering Musk has already solved the problem of self-driving cars, I’m inclined to— what’s that? [touches earpiece] I’m being told he hasn’t solved the problem of self-driving cars? And that humanoid robots could prove even more difficult? Oh well, then bring on the spandex dancers I guess.


Elon Musk faces skeptics as Tesla gets ready to unveil 'Optimus' robot

[Reuters]

Apple

Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

Victoria Song1:00 PM UTC
Gaming

A hacker used 2K Games’ support desk to send gamers malware

Corin Faife29 minutes ago
Gaming

Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

Tom Warren32 minutes ago
Tech

Logitech’s new key light could almost pass for a regular desk lamp

Jon Porter32 minutes ago

Must Reads

  1. Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

    Tom WarrenSep 21

  2. Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

    Monica ChinSep 21

  3. Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will have laser sensors and cameras that can detect drunk driving

    Andrew J. HawkinsSep 21

  4. Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

    Jess WeatherbedSep 21

  5. Visualizing how cool it is to be green

    Justine CalmaSep 21

Gaming

The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once

Cameron Faulkner32 minutes ago
Gaming

Logitech’s G Fits can mold their ear tips to deliver made-for-you sound

Cameron Faulkner32 minutes ago
N
Twitter
Nilay Patel46 minutes ago
I cannot stop laughing at Trombone Champ.

You have to watch this video, and PC Gamer’s writeup is also great.

Accuracy and timing determine how well you play, with little words popping up to tell you how you’re doing. Words like Perfecto! Or Nice! If you’re sucking, as I typically do, you’ll get a Meh or sometimes a Nasty, which is maybe the funniest word to use to describe someone playing a trombone poorly.


Policy

Your car should be able to tell if you’re too drunk or impaired to drive, NTSB says

Andrew J. Hawkins57 minutes ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Microsoft

The Xbox button on Elite 2 controllers now supports RGB colors

Tom Warren58 minutes ago

Tech

See all Tech
J
Twitter
Jay PetersAn hour ago
A lot of people are playing Cyberpunk 2077 right now.

The game has had 1 million players, “both new and returning,” each day this week, according to developer CD Projekt Red. Interest is likely up due to a big new update and the well-received Netflix anime.


Gaming

Vampire Survivors’ new higher price is still worth sinking your teeth into

Jess WeatherbedAn hour ago
Gaming

Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond is coming to FIFA 23

Andrew WebsterAn hour ago
S
External Link
Sarah JeongAn hour ago
Is it just me or are right-wing extremists a little too into Tolkien?

The obvious example is Peter Thiel naming his surveillance company Palantir (after an unspeakably evil scrying artifact that irreversibly corrupts its users?) but once you notice one profile of an alt-right or extremist figure mentioning how much they love Lord of the Rings, you start seeing it everywhere — including the footnotes of specious lawsuits attempting to undermine the 2020 election.

Anyways, you should read this, about an ascendant hard-right politician in Italy, whose politics are intertwined with high fantasy fandom in a way that will be unsettling to nerds of good conscience. And if you want to read more about Italy’s neo-fascist Camp Hobbit youth rallies in the 1970s, Atlas Obscura has you covered.


Hobbits and the Hard Right: How Fantasy Inspires Italy’s Potential New Leader

[The New York Times]

Google

Framework’s new Chromebook is upgradable and customizable

Monica ChinTwo hours ago
Policy

Kia plans to build EVs in the US to comply with new federal tax credit

Umar ShakirTwo hours ago

Podcasts

  1. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  2. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  3. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  4. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

  5. Vergecast: reviews of the iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, and more

    Andrew MarinoSep 16

See all Podcasts
R
External Link
Russell BrandomTwo hours ago
Republicans are not wild about antitrust enforcement.

The US government’s two biggest antitrust regulators — FTC chair Lina Khan and Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter — appeared for a Senate Oversight hearing on Tuesday, and there were two quick takeaways:

1) Republicans still are eager to notch some kind of win against Khan and the Democratic FTC majority

2) They don’t really know how to do it yet.

Expect a lot of fireworks here if Republicans take back the Senate majority in November.


Analysis | Senate Republicans turn up the heat on FTC’s Khan

[Washington Post]

Science

NASA’s deep space telescope is having instrument trouble caused by “increased friction”

Nicole WetsmanTwo hours ago
Tech

Getty Images bans AI-generated content over fears of legal challenges

James VincentTwo hours ago
Deals

Win a mystery bag of free stuff from The Verge and The Strategist

Antonio G. Di BenedettoTwo hours ago
Science

Visualizing how cool it is to be green

Justine CalmaTwo hours ago

Most Popular

  1. Nvidia announces next-gen RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 GPUs

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  2. Tesla Megapack battery fire is ‘fully controlled,’ shelter-in-place advisory lifted

    Umar ShakirSep 20

  3. Windows 11’s 2022 Update has something new for everyone

    Tom WarrenSep 20

  4. Apple makes the battery indicator better in new iOS 16.1 beta

    Jay PetersSep 20

  5. Dozens of civil rights groups are calling on Amazon and MGM to cancel Ring Nation reality show

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

J
External Link
Jacob KastrenakesTwo hours ago
The Elon attrition is real.

“Hundreds of Twitter employees have fled since June,” according to Insider’s sources. That’s just over a month after Twitter agreed to sell the company to Musk — or, about as long as it’d take a highly qualified engineer to find a new job.

The company is down about 700 employees, according to the report, with many citing Musk and the acquisition as the reason why.


Twitter is facing an exodus of hundreds of workers since Elon Musk pitched them on his vision for the company three months ago

[Business Insider]

Tech

In Strange World’s new trailer, sci-fi adventuring is a family affair

Andrew WebsterTwo hours ago
Apple

Ring Fit Adventure for the Nintendo Switch is down to just $55 today

Sheena VasaniTwo hours ago
Policy

Facebook is experimenting with letting users help write speech rules

Casey Newton1:30 PM UTC
J
Youtube
Jon Porter1:24 PM UTC
The PS VR2 has a new trailer, but no release date.

Maybe I’m just old fashioned, but it feels weird to release a slick trailer like this for a product without an official release date? Regardless, the ad offers a pretty nice summary of the headset’s key features, which you can also read about in our recent hands-on preview. The PS VR2 is currently scheduled for release in “early 2023.


N
Nilay Patel1:09 PM UTC
Here’s 3.5 hours of me and John Gruber talking about the iPhone 14.

Going on The Talk Show to dive deep on our iPhone reviews has become one of my favorite yearly traditions. A little bit of Apple Watch Ultra conversation in there too — and yes, I asked John what he thought of our redesign fonts.


Reviews

See all Reviews
Transpo

Volvo’s EX90 electric SUV will have laser sensors and cameras that can detect drunk driving

Andrew J. Hawkins1:05 PM UTC
D
External Link
David Pierce1:00 PM UTC
YouTube’s former business chief will be Warner Music’s next CEO,

according to The Wall Street Journal. It’s a totally fascinating match: YouTube has always seen itself as a music service, even though nobody else really sees it that way, and talks a lot about how much it pays labels and artists. Warner needs to figure out how to get more money out of YouTube — and TikTok, and Fortnite, and the other platforms. Robert Kyncl’s going to be trying to improve the deals Robert Kyncl helped broker!


Warner Music Set to Name YouTube Business Chief Robert Kyncl Next CEO

[WSJ]

Smart Home

Now you can touch Alexa on Fire tablets, too

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy1:00 PM UTC
Tech

Amazon’s 2022 Fire HD 8 tablets get a little faster, and a $10 price hike

Jon Porter1:00 PM UTC
Smart Home

Netgear’s new Nighthawk USB dongle can add 6GHz Wi-Fi to your PC for $89.99

Umar Shakir12:30 PM UTC
A
The Verge
Andrew Webster12:22 PM UTC
Andor, the latest Star Wars show, is now streaming.

Yet another Star Wars show is out, with the first three episodes of Andor — a prequel to Rogue One — available today on Disney Plus. My colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore calls it “a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts.” My favorite part? There’s a sad droid named B2EMO.


Andor is a sobering reflection on the human costs of Star Wars’ never-ending conflicts

Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

Science

See all Science
Tech

Twitch is cutting how much its biggest streamers earn from subscriptions

Jay Peters12:21 PM UTC
Policy

TikTok plans to ban all political fundraising on its platform

Makena Kelly12:00 PM UTC
Tech

Designers worry Adobe won’t let Figma flourish

Jess Weatherbed12:00 PM UTC

Creators

See all Creators