Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

How fiber-optic cables helped researchers eavesdrop on whales

How fiber-optic cables helped researchers eavesdrop on whales

/

Repurposing these cables could unveil how whales are doing in the Arctic in real time

By Jasmine Hicks

|

Share this story

Humpback whale breaching off Icy Straits Point, Alaska
A baleen whale swimming in Alaska. Many species of baleen whales, like the one pictured above, spend time in the Arctic region.
Image: Planet One Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Scientists have been “eavesdropping” on whales in the Arctic using fiber-optic cables. In July, a group of scientists published a study that took a practical method usually used to monitor the cables themselves and used it to monitor the activity of baleen whales in the Arctic. The researchers say similar studies could transform how scientists collect data on marine life. 

Under the oceans, fiber-optic cables carry internet traffic around the world. They have also become a usual tool for scientists in the field who would like to collect and access data in real time. Notably, they can be used to detect earthquakes, including aftershocks that go undetected by traditional seismic stations. In this case, those cables were used to detect whale sounds. It’s the first instance of wildlife monitoring being done through a technique called distributed acoustic sensing, the study notes. 

“[With] distributed acoustic sensing, we can potentially have better coverage,” Léa Bouffaut, who co-authored the study as a student at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, told The Verge. “This may open new possibilities in locations that were either too complicated to access or in regions where governments are not able to fund new projects like this,” said Bouffaut, now a researcher at Cornell University’s K. Lisa Yang Center for Conservation Bioacoustics.

Fiber-optic cables crisscross huge areas of the seafloor

Whale researchers like Bouffaut usually use hydrophones to monitor underwater whale activity. Though the hydrophone provides good quality data, it can only cover so much ground. Hydrophones are typically deployed around 10 to 20 kilometers away from each other, Bouffaut explained. This relatively close proximity gives scientists a good idea of where whales might be located, a method similar to using cellphone tower triangulation to detect the location of where a phone call was made. But the oceans are huge, and even a large network of hydrophones can only observe a small area. Fiber-optic cables, in contrast, crisscross huge areas of the seafloor. 

Distributed acoustic sensing is already used to check up on the health of undersea cables and can alert communications companies to problems, like a break in the line. It works because a fiber in the cable is connected to something called an interrogator, a device that measures whether a fiber-optic cable is functional, Bouffaut explains. The interrogator sends light pulses to the fiber-optic cable at regular intervals. Sounds or vibrations can disrupt the cable and the pulses passing through it. By observing the changes in the light reaching the interrogator, researchers can determine what’s going on near the cable, whether that’s an anchor dropped close to a cable or a whale singing nearby.  

Here’s the sound of the whales captured by the virtual hydrophones.

Bouffaut calls the result “virtual hydrophones.” During the experiment, researchers placed these “virtual hydrophones” about four meters apart. The data received can be interpreted audibly, but it can be visualized as well. 

Similar to how fiber-optic cables pick up on vibrations from an earthquake, the cable can pick up the sounds through seismic vibrations that bounce off of the fins of male whales. Yep, fins. Apparently, male whale fins can make fin whale songs through a “series of repeated short and low frequency pulses that share similarities with airgun blasts,” according to the study. 

More data about baleen whales in particular could help fill in major gaps in our understanding of whale species, especially in the warming Arctic where this research took place. Even though they are some of the biggest animals on the planet, researchers don’t have enough information about some species of whale to know whether they are threatened or endangered. 

“We need to have scientific evidence of what they’re doing and how they’re doing”

“We need to have scientific evidence of what they’re doing and how they’re doing,” Bouffaut explained to The Verge. Using fiber-optic cables, researchers can tell when whales are getting struck by boats, getting caught in fishing gear, have migrated in a different direction, and as mentioned above, whether they are present in a specific region. The information collected is also essential to keeping tabs on whales as they recover and cope with a commercial whaling industry.

Now that researchers have collected the data for their study, Bouffaut is looking for other uses of the recording technology. Some curiosities that Bouffaut wants to keep in mind are whether they can only record at low frequencies, how many different species can be recorded, and how far researchers can record a whale.

“One of my hopes is that we can exploit the idea that because we can receive the data in real time, we can deal with the data in real time,” Bouffaut said. “This is something I believe can be helpful for the bioacoustics community because there are a lot of conservation issues that do require real-time monitoring.”

More from Science

Today’s Storystream

Feed refreshed 33 minutes ago ..and we’re going to need some extra snow days, too

D
Youtube
Dan Seifert33 minutes ago
Here’s a look at a few Pixel Watch watchfaces.

Google is ramping up the marketing machine ahead of next month’s Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch event and has released a short video (via 9to5Google) highlighting the design and showcasing some of the watchfaces it will have. Most of them are quite simple, with just the time being displayed.

These videos always look great from a marketing perspective, but I think they poorly reflect how I actually use a smartwatch. I want the computer on my wrist to show me useful information like weather, calendar appointments, timers, etc, which means it’s never as sparse or simple looking as it is in these ads.


A
External Link
Andrew J. Hawkins33 minutes ago
Please stop trying to order the Hummer EV.

GMC is closing the order books for the Hummer EV truck and SUV after receiving 90,000 reservations for the controversial electric vehicle, according to the Detroit Free Press. It just can’t seem to keep up with demand, so the GM-owned company has decided to stop taking orders until production picks up. Maybe if the Hummer’s battery wasn’t the same weight as a whole-ass Honda Civic, it would be easier to manufacture, but I digress.

GMC is the latest automaker to run into the problem of EV demand far outstripping supply. Ford also is having difficulty making enough F-150 Lightnings and Mustang Mach-Es to fill all its orders. Waitlists for most available EVs are longer than my arm. Things are going to be tight until the auto industry is able to bring more battery factories and assembly plants online, and unfortunately that could take a while.


GMC closes all reservations for Hummer EV and SUV until it can meet demand

[Detroit Free Press]

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else

Chris Welch1:00 PM UTC
A
External Link
Alex Cranz50 minutes ago
The Verge is hiring!

The Verge is almost always hiring, and right now we’re looking for a big Verge fan with big journalism ambition to join us as a fellow for the next year. We’re also hiring a Space Reporter to join our Science team, a Designer to work with our Art team, and a Senior Editor focused on Search. Come apply to work with us!


Fellow, The Verge

[boards.greenhouse.io]

Tech

Instagram’s recovering from some major problems

Mitchell ClarkAn hour ago
Gaming

Trombone Champ’s developers want to take the game ‘farther than we originally planned’

Jay PetersTwo hours ago

Must Reads

  1. How platforms turn boring

    Russell BrandomSep 22

  2. Yale’s new keypad locks are smaller and smarter

    Jennifer Pattison TuohySep 22

  3. Google’s more affordable Chromecast HD is available today for $30

    Chris WelchSep 22

  4. We’re in a golden age for skateboarding games

    Andrew WebsterSep 22

  5. This RTX 4090 is so ridiculous it needs a ‘Dark Obelisk’ RGB support stick

    Tom WarrenSep 22

Policy

Elon Musk vs. Twitter: all the news about one of the biggest, messiest tech deals ever

Andrew J. Hawkins and David PierceTwo hours ago
Tech

Charging your EV at night is about to become more expensive

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
Tech

Nothing starts teasing its next pair of earbuds — the Ear Stick

Jon PorterTwo hours ago
Film

How to watch Netflix’s Tudum event this weekend

Charles Pulliam-MooreTwo hours ago

Welcome to the new Verge

Revolutionizing the media with blog posts

Nilay PatelSep 13
Gaming

Nintendo is releasing the first Mario movie trailer next month

Jay PetersTwo hours ago

Tech

See all Tech
Gaming

Watch president Lil Nas X’s video for Star Walkin’

Ash Parrish3:50 PM UTC
Apple

Zendure’s 100W SuperTank Pro battery is $75 off for Verge readers

Antonio G. Di Benedetto3:48 PM UTC
Policy

The US officially commits to global pact to drop planet-heating refrigerants

Justine Calma3:37 PM UTC
Apple

How to record audio on a MacBook

Monica Chin3:23 PM UTC
A
Andrew J. Hawkins3:07 PM UTC
Tesla recalls 1.1 million vehicles to prevent drivers from getting pinched by the windows.

The issue is that the windows would not recognize certain objects while closing, which could result in “a pinching injury to the occupant.” It’s a pretty enormous recall, covering some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla said it would issue a fix via an over-the-air software update. Notably, nobody has been been injured or killed by Tesla’s ravenous windows, but I wouldn’t recommend sticking your fingers in there just to see what happens.


A
External Link
Adi Robertson2:39 PM UTC
Congress is trying to make Google pay news outlets for links again.

The controversial Journalism Competition and Preservation Act — which would let news publishers negotiate payments for being linked by sites like Google — suffered a setback earlier this month thanks to a surprise Ted Cruz amendment trying to limit the platforms’ moderation options. After some negotiations between Cruz and sponsor Amy Klobuchar, it’s back for markup today, and it’s got critics even more worried than before.


Klobuchar’s Link Tax Is Back… And Somehow Even Worse? Helps Trumpist Grifters Get Free Money & No Moderation From Google

[Techdirt]

Podcasts

  1. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  2. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  3. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

  4. Music labels are incorporating old songs into new songs to trigger your nostalgia.

    Alex CranzSep 19

  5. Will the future of music sound a lot like the past?

    Alex CranzSep 19

See all Podcasts
Gaming

videogamedunkey launches an indie game publishing company

Ash Parrish2:37 PM UTC
A
External Link
Adi Robertson2:32 PM UTC
Twitter asks a court to make its whistleblower reveal if he contacted Elon Musk.

The Delaware Court of Chancery has issued another couple decisions in the fast-upcoming Twitter v. Musk trial. It’s letting Musk add allegations that Twitter whistleblower Peiter “Mudge” Zatko received a $7.75 million payout from the company. Meanwhile, it punted on a Twitter request for details about whether Musk or his associates knew about Zatko’s whistleblower claims before he took them public — Twitter and Musk’s lawyers will fight that out in a September 27th hearing.


Delaware Court of Chancery Order

[DocumentCloud]

Gaming

We’re in a golden age for skateboarding games

Andrew Webster2:30 PM UTC
Tech

Luka Dončić has been turned into a MetaHuman

Jay Peters2:00 PM UTC
R
Richard Lawler1:41 PM UTC
Green light.

And we’re back! You may have noticed a review of the new AirPods Pros, and the TikTok vs. Facebook battle heads to the metaverse thanks to this Pico 4 VR headset that lines up against the Meta Quest Pro.

Still, the sneakiest news of the morning might be this tidbit from Chris Welch’s update on the $30 Chromecast HD — the new device already runs Android 12, and the 4K model will get an update “in the near future.”


A close-up of the Pico 4 headset
Image: Pico

Most Popular

  1. Apple Watch Ultra review: an aspirational debut

    Victoria SongSep 21

  2. Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) review: same look, better everything else

    Chris WelchSep 22

  3. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  4. Logitech’s G Cloud Gaming Handheld arrives in October for $349.99

    Tom WarrenSep 21

  5. Dozens of civil rights groups are calling on Amazon and MGM to cancel Ring Nation reality show

    Charles Pulliam-MooreSep 20

Policy

Hacking gang sends ransom demand to LA school district

Corin Faife1:07 PM UTC
Tech

DJI’s new smartphone gimbal aims to get you filming quicker than ever

Jon Porter1:00 PM UTC
Smart Home

Yale’s new keypad locks are smaller and smarter

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy1:00 PM UTC
Google

Google’s more affordable Chromecast HD is available today for $30

Chris Welch1:00 PM UTC
Tech

ByteDance’s new Pico headset is a Quest 2 competitor for Europe and Asia

Adi Robertson1:00 PM UTC
Apps

How platforms turn boring

Russell Brandom12:47 PM UTC

Reviews

See all Reviews
D
External Link
David Pierce12:29 PM UTC
Have you seen any edited tweets yet?

Twitter’s edit button is live to a small group of users, Bloomberg says — “a subset of a subset” — and has been for about 24 hours. I haven’t seen any yet, though, and the option’s not in my Twitter Blue settings either. So keep an eye out, and let us know if you come across the mythical edited tweet!


Twitter Edit Button: Why Its Rollout Has Been So Quiet

[Bloomberg.com]

Gaming

This RTX 4090 is so ridiculous it needs a ‘Dark Obelisk’ RGB support stick

Tom Warren12:10 PM UTC
J
Jess Weatherbed12:01 PM UTC
The James Webb telescope has snapped this ghostly image of Neptune’s rings.

NASA describes the image as the clearest view of Neptune’s rings in over 30 years, some of which haven't been detected since Voyager 2’s flyby in 1989. Webb was also able to capture seven of Neptune’s 14 known moons, with Triton appearing so bright it almost looks like a star.

The Ice Giant appeared deep blue in images previously taken by the Hubble space telescope due to methane in its atmosphere, but these images using the Webb telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera give it an altogether more ethereal look.


James Webb image of Neptune and Triton
That ‘star’ on the left is actually Triton, Neptunes largest moon. And see those bright streaks and patches on the planet? Those are methane-ice clouds reflecting sunlight.
Image: Nasa
Tech

This new turntable can play music directly to a Sonos system

Chris Welch12:00 PM UTC
Tech

Meta ordered to pay Voxer $175 million for violating live-streaming patents

Jess Weatherbed11:10 AM UTC
R
Twitter
Richard Lawler4:05 AM UTC
If you can’t launch Xbox games, try restarting your system (again).

I don’t know if the latest Xbox glitch has anything to do with the September update that brought a new library view and RGB effects on Elite 2 gamepads earlier today, but many gamers have had problems with games that refuse to launch.

This Xbox Support tweet from 11:18PM ET says they’ve released a fix, but to get it ASAP, you’ll need to restart — again.


Science

See all Science
Microsoft

Microsoft is redesigning Windows 11’s photos app again

Jay PetersSep 21
Google

Larry Page’s flying car startup Kitty Hawk is shutting down

Umar ShakirSep 21
Science

NASA loads Artemis I rocket with fuel in major troubleshooting test

Mary Beth GriggsSep 21

Creators

See all Creators