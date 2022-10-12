Skip to main content
Cybersecurity Week 2022

The internet is wild, strange, and full of scams. Here’s how you can protect yourself.

The biggest vulnerability is always the human element.

It’s a truism in the security world, but we rarely dwell on what it means. You can patch a software flaw completely, but there’s no perfect fix for an accounts payable clerk who approves a phony invoice or an executive who falls for a spear-phishing attack. Human beings are complex, and keeping them safe is even more complex. It’s the hardest problem in security; in a sense, it’s the only problem.

So for the next two weeks, we’re taking a look at some cybersecurity stories with the human element at the center, whether it’s scammers dangling bogus job offers or people facing the difficult choice of who to trust when seeking an abortion. These difficult situations are at the heart of the simpler cybersecurity problems we tackle every day, like how to keep your device secure and your messages private. But seen from this angle, we can see how maddening they really are.

The cruel temptation of the job offer scam

Nicole Froio

How to reset your Apple ID password

Mitchell Clark

After Roe, abortion collectives along the US-Mexico border are at greater risk

Chantal Flores

How to password-protect your PDFs

Barbara Krasnoff

