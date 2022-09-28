What to expect from the Google Pixel launch event

We’re getting even closer to the launch of the Pixel 7 phone and Pixel Watch, with Google’s fall launch event set to take place on Thursday, October 6th, at 10AM ET.

While we have an idea of what to expect, Google may still have a few surprises in store. Here’s everything we’re looking forward to at the upcoming Google Pixel event.

The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to arrive with incremental upgrades

There wouldn’t be a Pixel launch event without a new generation of Pixel smartphones. We’re going to see what Google has in store for the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, which Google offered a brief glimpse of during I/O back in May.

At the event, Google showed off renders of the devices, which each come with an aluminum camera bar and the upgraded Tensor G2 chip (we’ll get to that below). The Pixel 7 Pro houses two cutouts for its three-camera array, while the base Pixel 7 comes with one cutout for its two cameras.

We’re not expecting too many changes when it comes to camera specs, as the Pixel 7’s rumored to sport the same 50MP main sensor as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. Both the base Pixel 7 and 7 Pro could come with an upgraded 11MP front-facing camera, though, which the Pixel 6 Pro already has.

A screencap of the alleged Pixel 7 Pro spotted in an unboxing video. Image: Gadgetfull BD

According to 9to5Google, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro may also feature the same displays as their predecessors, coming with 90Hz 1080 x 2400 and 120Hz 1440 x 3120 displays, respectively. The display on the Pixel 7 may actually be slightly smaller than the one on the Pixel 6, while the Pixel 7 Pro may come with a native 1080p mode to potentially help users conserve battery.

Alleged prototypes of the device have made their way around the web, with one user claiming to sell one on eBay and another saying they purchased the device from Facebook Marketplace. More recently, what appears to be a more finalized version of the Pixel 7 Pro popped up in an unboxing video at a tech shop in Bangladesh. These images and videos don’t really tell us anything new about the device but corroborate much of what Google showed us at I/O.

In terms of price, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are expected to stay the same as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at launch. Android Police founder Artem Russakovskii tweeted out the potential prices for both devices, which could cost $599 for the Pixel 7 and $899 for the Pixel 7 Pro.

The launch of Google’s first Pixel smartwatch

Arguably one of the most exciting things coming out of Google’s upcoming event is the release of its new Pixel Watch. Although Google officially announced the watch at I/O, rumors about the device have been floating around for several months leading up to the event.

So far, we know that the Pixel Watch will feature a circular dome-style watchface with a tactile crown, side button, and a proprietary band that you can swap out for other styles. It will also come with an “improved” version of Wear OS 3 that includes native Google apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Wallet, and Google Home. A new Fitbit integration means you can view and track health information with the watch, such as heart rate, sleep tracking, and Active Zone Minutes.

The Pixel Watch has a round dome-shaped watchface. Image: Google

We’re still not sure which chip the Pixel Watch will use, but a source told 9to5Google that it could come packed with a powerful Samsung Exynos 9110, over 1.5GB of RAM, and up to 32GB of storage. And thanks to potential images and information about the watch leaked to Reddit and Android Central, we know that the device could have a 40mm watchface that’s 14mm thick, while the display itself spans about 30mm.

A report from 9to5Google claims the watch will have a $349 Wi-Fi / Bluetooth-only variation and a more expensive $399 option with LTE connectivity. It could also come in three colorways: black, silver, and gold.

A (slightly) more powerful Tensor G2 chip

Google revealed its first in-house Tensor chip last year before debuting it on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The company’s poised to reveal the second generation of the chip with the release of the Pixel 7, and some rumors have already given us an idea of what to expect performance-wise.

Developer Kuba Wojciechowski uncovered data on Geekbench that indicates the processor could have the same CPU cores as the first Tensor chip, resulting in a minor 10 percent performance boost. The GPU might get more of a bump, though, with Wojciechowski saying it should get a 20 percent performance improvement and a 20 percent power reduction.

Another look at the Google Pixel tablet

Google teased the Pixel tablet at I/O earlier this year, and it was kind of underwhelming. With its chunky matte white bezel, my colleague Dan Seifert said it resembles “a Samsung tablet from circa 2013 or 2014.” We know for sure it’s going to run Android, but Google didn’t offer any other specifics about the device at I/O.

Google’s Pixel tablet has a chunky white bezel. Image: Google

Leaks have given us some possible hints at what’s to come, however. Specs leaked to 91Mobiles indicate it could have an 11-inch display, Wi-Fi 6 support, as well 128GB and 256GB storage options. Code sleuth Wojciechowski also found evidence of “Pro” tablet variation buried in the first Android 13 quarterly platform release beta. It’s unclear what the differences between the standard tablet and Pro version will be, but findings from 9to5Google suggest the two devices could have different rear cameras.

If Google does give us a better look at the Pixel tablet and reveals a Pro variation, we might not even see the device by the end of this year. At I/O, Google said it’s aiming to launch the tablet in 2023.

Some new Nest devices

The event won’t be all about Pixel devices — we’ll see some new smart home tech, too. For one, we’re expecting a “Pro” version of Google’s Nest Wi-Fi router.

A listing for the upcoming device surfaced recently on B&H Photos for $199.99. The name “Nest Wifi Pro” also cropped up on a listing with the FCC, which indicates it could support Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE, and come with Thread mesh networking radios to support the Matter smart home standard.

We may see a new wired Nest doorbell as well. Besides these renders uncovered in the Google Home app by 9to5Google, we don’t know much about the device.

Is a Pixel foldable in the cards?

Rumors about a mysterious Pixel foldable (or two) have been around since last year, and we’ve seen no sign of the device so far. But recent leaks indicate Google’s working on just one device, and it could fold vertically like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold.

Google’s foldable is rumored to resemble the Galaxy Z Fold. Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

In mid-September, Wojciechowski once again spotted code that refers to the folded and unfolded states of a device Google codenamed “Felix.” The code also mentions that the device could have a 64MP primary sensor with a 10.8MP telephoto lens on the back, an 8MP sensor on the inside, and another 10.8MP telephoto lens on the front.