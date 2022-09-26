E3 2023 kicks off in the middle of June

After a year off, E3, the big gaming industry convention, is set to take place from June 13th through June 16th, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) and event organizer ReedPop announced on Monday. The event will be back as an in-person show at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and there will be dedicated days for industry attendees and gaming fans to hit the show floor. E3 also plans to support digital gaming events that will take place beginning June 11th.
The “E3 Business Days” will be happening from June 13th through June 15th. These days of the show will be exclusively for games industry attendees for them to network, meet up, and go hands-on with upcoming games. The “E3 Gamer Days” are set for the last two days of the show, June 15th and June 16th, where general consumers will be able to try games and “connect with developers, content creators, media personalities, and more,” according to a press release. There will be specific areas cordoned off just for industry / business attendees, which could make it easier to facilitate meetings. GamesIndustry.biz has a few more specifics on what attendees can expect if you’re interested.
E3 didn’t happen in 2022. It was originally scheduled to take place as an online-only event but was eventually canceled outright. Gaming fans weren’t without a big June gaming extravaganza, though, as Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest filled the void with both a trailer-packed digital showcase and an in-person event for media and influencers.
Summer Game Fest will be back sometime in June as well, with digital and in-person components. With both E3 and Summer Game Fest happening next year, June is shaping up to have an absolute deluge of gaming news and announcements.