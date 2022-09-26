Gudetama the lazy egg looks uncomfortably real in first Netflix trailer

Gudetama is easily my favorite Sanrio character, mostly because it’s so relatable: just a little blob of egg who never wants to do anything. Same. In the upcoming Netflix series, dubbed Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, we get a glimpse at how that might look in the real world. The show sees the egg teaming up with a little chick — who considers them “siblings” — as they leave the fridge into the big wide world. In the show, Gudetama looks much more realistic than its cartoon origins, but the attitude is the same; when it says, “Why bother trying?” I felt a deep connection.
The series starts streaming on December 13th, and the new trailer was a part of a series of Japan-centric announcements from its Tudum event, which also included details on season 2 of Way of the Househusband (it’s coming January 2023), a first look at Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, and a trailer for a new sci-fi anime called Moonrise. Elsewhere at Tudum, Netflix revealed new details on The Witcher season 3 and the prequel Blood Origin and showed off clips from Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and They Cloned Tyrone.