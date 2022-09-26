Skip to main content
Gudetama the lazy egg looks uncomfortably real in first Netflix trailer

Gudetama the lazy egg looks uncomfortably real in first Netflix trailer

No ambition and no energy — but at least it has a premiere date

By Andrew Webster

Gudetama is easily my favorite Sanrio character, mostly because it’s so relatable: just a little blob of egg who never wants to do anything. Same. In the upcoming Netflix series, dubbed Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure, we get a glimpse at how that might look in the real world. The show sees the egg teaming up with a little chick — who considers them “siblings” — as they leave the fridge into the big wide world. In the show, Gudetama looks much more realistic than its cartoon origins, but the attitude is the same; when it says, “Why bother trying?” I felt a deep connection.

The series starts streaming on December 13th, and the new trailer was a part of a series of Japan-centric announcements from its Tudum event, which also included details on season 2 of Way of the Househusband (it’s coming January 2023), a first look at Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre, and a trailer for a new sci-fi anime called Moonrise. Elsewhere at Tudum, Netflix revealed new details on The Witcher season 3 and the prequel Blood Origin and showed off clips from Enola Holmes 2, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, and They Cloned Tyrone.

Edward Snowden has been granted Russian citizenship.

The NSA whistleblower has been living in Russia for the 19 years — first as a refugee, then on a series of temporary residency permits. He applied for Russian citizenship in November 2020, but has said he won’t renounce his status as a U.S. citizen.


Putin Grants Russian Citizenship to Edward Snowden

[US News & World Report]

Netflix’s gaming bet gets even bigger.

Even though fewer than one percent of Netflix subscribers have tried its mobile games, Netflix just opened up another studio in Finland after acquiring the Helsinki-based Next Games earlier this year.

The former vice president of Zynga Games, Marko Lastikka, will serve as the studio director. His track record includes working on SimCity BuildIt for EA and FarmVille 3.


Building Our Internal Games Studios - About Netflix

[About Netflix]

The Apple Watch SE is a first-time buyer’s smartwatch

Victoria SongTwo hours ago
NASA

Hurricane Ian pushes NASA to roll back Artemis I rocket

Justine Calma39 minutes ago
Streaming

The Last of Us’ first trailer is bleak and brutal

Charles Pulliam-Moore57 minutes ago
Tech

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

Jess WeatherbedAn hour ago

  1. How to Hit Back

    Esther WangSep 26

  Australia to overhaul privacy laws after massive data breach
    Corin FaifeSep 26

    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

  3. Australia to overhaul privacy laws after massive data breach

    Corin FaifeSep 26

  4. NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 25

  5. Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

    Jon PorterSep 26

Australia to overhaul privacy laws after massive data breach

Corin FaifeAn hour ago
E3 2023 kicks off in the middle of June

Jay PetersAn hour ago
Vietnam’s EV aspirant is giving big Potemkin village vibes

Idle equipment, absent workers, deserted villages, an empty swimming pool. VinFast is Vietnam’s answer to Tesla, with the goal of making 1 million EVs in the next 5-6 years to sell to customers US, Canada and Europe. With these lofty goals, the company invited a bunch of social media influencers, as well as some auto journalists, on a “a four-day, multicity extravaganza” that seemed more weird than convincing, according to Bloomberg.


Tesla Hopeful in Vietnam Has Lofty Goals. Here's an Inside Look at VinFast

[Bloomberg.com]

Tesla

Tesla’s Gigafactory in Berlin had a cardboard fire

Umar ShakirTwo hours ago
The last-gen but still great Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE is $170 off

Alice Newcome-BeillTwo hours ago

Airlines would have to give out refunds for busted Wi-Fi under proposed rule

Andrew J. HawkinsTwo hours ago
Today, 39 years ago, the world didn’t end.

And it’s thanks to one man: Stanislav Petrov, a USSR military officer who, on September 26th, 1983, took the decision not to launch a retaliatory nuclear attack against the US. Petrov correctly guessed that satellite readings showing inbound nukes were faulty, and so likely saved the world from nuclear war. As journalist Tom Chivers put it on Twitter, “Happy Stanislav Petrov Day to those who celebrate!” Read more about Petrov’s life here.


Soviet Colonel who prevented 1983 nuclear response
Photo by Scott Peterson/Getty Images
Deepfakes were made for Disney.

You might have seen the news this weekend that the voice of James Earl Jones is being cloned using AI so his performance as Darth Vader in Star Wars can live on forever.

Reading the story, it struck me how perfect deepfakes are for Disney — a company that profits from original characters, fans' nostalgia, and an uncanny ability to twist copyright law to its liking. And now, with deepfakes, Disney’s most iconic performances will live on forever, ensuring the magic never dies.


James Earl Jones lets AI take over the voice of Darth Vader

Emma RothSep 24
It’s never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star

Ariel ShapiroTwo hours ago
Hurricane Fiona ratcheted up tensions about crypto bros in Puerto Rico.

“An official emergency has been declared, which means in the tax program, your physical presence time is suspended,” a crypto investor posted on TikTok. “So I am headed out of the island.” Perhaps predictably, locals are furious.


Can Crypto Actually Help Puerto Rico After Hurricane Fiona?

[Time]

Teen hacking suspect linked to GTA 6 leak and Uber security breach charged in London.

City of London police tweeted Saturday that the teenager arrested on suspicion of hacking has been charged with “two counts of breach of bail conditions and two counts of computer misuse.”

They haven’t confirmed any connection with the GTA 6 leak or Uber hack, but the details line up with those incidents, as well as a suspect arrested this spring for the Lapsus$ breaches.


London police arrest, charge teen hacking suspect but won’t confirm GTA 6, Uber links

Richard Lawler1:22 PM UTC

  It's never been easier to be an artist — or harder to become a star
    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

    Ariel ShapiroSep 26

  Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.
    David PierceSep 21

    Andrew MarinoSep 23

  3. Today on The Vergecast: GTA, TikTok, and iPhones.

    David PierceSep 21

  4. I tried replacing Google with TikTok, and it worked better than I thought

    David PierceSep 21

  5. Can software simplify the supply chain? Ryan Petersen thinks so

    Nilay PatelSep 20

Ancestry will tell users which side of the family their matches come from

Nicole Wetsman2:00 PM UTC
Apple begins manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India

Emma Roth1:50 PM UTC
It seems people still really, really love Avatar

Jess Weatherbed1:17 PM UTC
AMD’s Ryzen 7900X arrives to take on Intel’s 12900K

Tom Warren1:03 PM UTC
Green light.

Good morning to everyone, except for the intern or whoever prevented us from seeing how Microsoft’s Surface held up to yet another violent NFL incident.

Today’s big event is the crash of a NASA spaceship this evening — on purpose. Mary Beth Griggs can explain.


Football claims another Microsoft Surface tablet

Emma RothSep 25

  Football claims another Microsoft Surface tablet
    Emma RothSep 25

    Emma RothSep 25

  2. The iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ could replace the Pro Max

    Emma RothSep 25

  NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid
    Mary Beth GriggsSep 25

    Jon PorterSep 26

  4. LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy

    Cameron FaulknerSep 24

  5. NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid

    Mary Beth GriggsSep 25

Now you can touch Alexa on Fire tablets, too

Jennifer Pattison Tuohy12:55 PM UTC
Thousands and thousands of reasons people love Android.

“Android fans, what are the primary reasons why you will never ever switch to an iPhone?” That question led to almost 30,000 comments so far, and was for a while the most popular thing on Reddit. It’s a totally fascinating peek into the platform wars, and I’ve spent way too much time reading through it. I also laughed hard at “I can turn my text bubbles to any color I like.”


Asian America learns how to hit back

Esther Wang12:00 PM UTC
Turn anyone into a pokémon with this AI art model

James Vincent10:53 AM UTC
Oxenfree 2 hit by another delay as release date slips to next year

Jon Porter10:50 AM UTC
The Simpsons pays tribute to Chrome’s dino game.

Season 34 of The Simpsons kicked off on Sunday night with an opening credits “couch gag” based on the offline dino game from Google’s Chrome browser. Cactus, cactus, couch, d’oh! Perfect.


Hands-on with AptX Lossless, the new tech promising CD-quality audio over Bluetooth

Jon Porter10:00 AM UTC
Fitbit users will be forced to migrate to Google accounts by 2025

Jess Weatherbed9:34 AM UTC
How to watch NASA crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday

Mary Beth Griggs9:00 AM UTC
Table breaks before Apple Watch Ultra’s sapphire glass.

”It’s the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet,” said Apple at the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra (read The Verge review here). YouTuber TechRax put that claim to the test with a series of drop, scratch, and hammer tests. Takeaways: the titanium case will scratch with enough abuse, and that flat sapphire front crystal is tough — tougher than the table which cracks before the Ultra fails — but not indestructible.


Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale will take place on October 11th and 12th

Alice Newcome-Beill and Emma Roth5:01 AM UTC
Football claims another Microsoft Surface tablet

Emma RothSep 25

Rihanna’s headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Apple Music’s set to sponsor the Halftime Show next February, and it’s starting out strong with a performance from Rihanna. I honestly can’t remember which company sponsored the Halftime Show before Pepsi, so it’ll be nice to see how Apple handles the show for Super Bowl LVII.


Starlink is growing.

The Elon Musk-owned satellite internet service, which covers all seven continents including Antarctica, has now made over 1 million user terminals. Musk has big plans for the service, which he hopes to expand to cruise ships, planes, and even school buses.

Musk recently said he’ll sidestep sanctions to activate the service in Iran, where the government put restrictions on communications due to mass protests. He followed through on his promise to bring Starlink to Ukraine at the start of Russia’s invasion, so we’ll have to wait and see if he manages to bring the service to Iran as well.


NASA is about to crash a spacecraft into an asteroid

Mary Beth GriggsSep 25
We might not get another Apple event this year.

While Apple was initially expected to hold an event to launch its rumored M2-equipped Macs and iPads in October, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts Apple will announce its new devices in a series of press releases, website updates, and media briefings instead.

I know that it probably takes a lot of work to put these polished events together, but if Apple does pass on it this year, I will kind of miss vibing to the livestream’s music and seeing all the new products get presented.


Should I Buy the iPhone 14 Pro Max If I Have an iPhone 13? Wait Until iPhone 15.

[Bloomberg.com]

