Here’s how to preorder (almost) all of Amazon’s latest tech

If you’re wondering when you can get your hands on Amazon’s latest tech, most of it will launch later this year (and as soon as October, in some cases). Better yet, many of these devices are available to preorder now. So, here are all of the preorder links, release dates, and pricing details available for Amazon’s latest slate of products.

Image: Amazon

Kindle Scribe

The Kindle Scribe (pictured above) is Amazon’s new, high-end e-reader, one that also functions as a tablet for writing down notes. My colleague David Pierce has more info on this interesting addition right here. Preorders are open now and start at $339.99. As for when you can get one yourself, the company is promising that it’ll release before the holidays. Amazon’s shopping page currently lists November 30th as the release date.

Image: Amazon

Halo Rise

Amazon’s Halo Rise, a smart alarm clock-meets-sleep analysis machine, is coming later this year. It’s unique in that it can track your respiration without mics or cameras, and it includes a light that brightens as the sun rises to wake you up more naturally. It’ll cost $139.99 once it’s available to preorder, and Amazon says it’s coming this year. You can submit your email address for updates on availability.

Image: Amazon

A white-colored Echo Studio smart speaker

If you’ve been holding out for a white Echo Studio, today’s Amazon event delivered the good news that a white model will begin shipping next month for $199.99, the smart speaker’s usual asking price. You can preorder it now, and Amazon has shared that all Echo Studio speakers will receive a software update that enhances the audio performance.

Image: Amazon

Echo Dot (fifth-gen) smart speakers

Amazon has announced yet another generation of Echo Dot smart speakers. Here’s all of the crucial info that we have on them. If you want the TL;DR, however, they look similar to the previous model, but the company claims that there are several notable improvements. These include better sound and the ability to serve as a Wi-Fi extender (adding 1,000 sq. ft) for existing Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems. You can preorder the Echo Dot (fifth-gen) today for $49.99 or the Echo Dot with Clock for $59.99, and each will ship on October 20th.

Not to leave the kids out, the company is also releasing a new version of the Echo Dot Kids next month for $59.99, which you can preorder now. The new models feature either an owl or dragon design, and each includes one year of Amazon Kids Plus, providing access to a trove of kid-friendly content.

Image: Amazon

Amazon Echo Auto

Amazon’s Echo Auto for the car got a refresh. It sports a smaller, fabric-covered form factor, and it’ll work with a new roadside assistance feature that Amazon detailed during the event (which you can read more about in the link above). That device will cost $54.99, though no shipping date was shared. The device’s purchase page is here, but instead of letting you preorder, it’ll take your email address if you want to be updated on when it’s available to order.

Image: Ring

Ring Spotlight Cam Pro

Shifting over to Amazon’s home monitoring and security catalog of devices, the new Ring Spotlight Cam Pro will be available on October 26th, and you can preorder it from Ring starting today for $229.99. Here’s a deeper dive into what to expect with the new device in terms of specs and capabilities.

Image: Amazon

Blink Mini Pan Tilt

The new Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is also coming later this year and will cost $99.99. Amazon didn’t share any release date info during the event today, but you can submit your email address for more info when it becomes available.

Image: Eero

Eero PoE (power over Ethernet) devices

Image: Amazon

Fire TV Cube (third-gen)

There are some new gadgets to consider for your next entertainment center refresh. Amazon will release the new and improved Fire TV Cube on October 25th, which has a fabric-coated design with some rounded edges, along with additions like HDMI in for routing your cable box to let Alexa control it. You can preorder it starting today for $139.99.

Image: Amazon

Alexa Voice Remote Pro

Not only that, there’s a smarter Alexa remote called the Alexa Voice Remote Pro. It has backlit keys that should make it easier to find it in a dark room, as well as two programmable buttons. It’s set to launch on November 16th for $39.99 but is available for preorder starting today.

Image: Amazon

Fire TV Omni QLED TVs