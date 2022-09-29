How to create image cutouts in iOS 16

While the lock screen is one of iOS 16’s marquee features, there’s another fun addition that’s a little less obvious: the ability to easily cut out subjects from pictures. It’s a way to easily separate a subject from a background and quickly share the results or paste them into applications. What would usually take considerable time and effort when using photo editing software can be done with a couple of easy steps in iOS 16. It’s surprisingly good, and you can easily share the results with your group chat for maximum entertainment. Here’s how it works.
I followed these steps on both an iPhone 11 running iOS 16.0.2 and an iPhone 14 Pro running iOS 16.1 developer beta three.
- Open Apple’s Photos app.
- Find a picture in your camera roll with a subject that you want to isolate and cut out, like a person, pet, or a prominently featured object.
- Long press on the subject until you feel a haptic buzz and see a white border appear, identifying your subject.
- From here, tap either Copy or Share.
If you copy the image, you can paste it anywhere that allows you to paste a PNG image file, like Google search, Messages, or even a note. If you tap Share, you’ll see options to AirDrop it, save the image to your camera roll, assign it to a contact, or add it to a new Quick Note, among others.
Essentially, that’s it! For a little more guidance on getting the best results, here are a few tips:
- Any image saved to your camera roll is fair game — it doesn’t have to be taken with your iPhone.
- It works best with people, pets, or clearly defined objects.
- If you long press an image and nothing happens, try again by pressing a different part of the image. If multiple attempts fail, then it probably is just not a good candidate for image cutout.