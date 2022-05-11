How to watch the Google Pixel launch event

Last May, at Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O 2022, there were hints about the company’s upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones. Now, five months later, at Google’s Pixel launch event this coming Thursday, we are finally going to be introduced to them. Of course, there won’t be all that many surprises; there have been quite a few hints floating around about their cameras, displays, size, and price. But it will be interesting to see how many of these rumors are correct.

Perhaps more interesting is the new Pixel Watch, which is also expected to be introduced and which may mean that Google is finally offering a smartwatch that could be a real contender. Other announcements may include a new Tensor G2 chip, an improved tablet, some new Nest devices, and maybe — just maybe — even a foldable. We’ll just have to wait and see.

So, if you’re curious about what’s coming in the Google ecosystem — or if you’re in mourning for the Stadia and need some cheering up — why not take a look.

What time does Google’s Pixel event start?

Google’s Pixel launch event will be streamed on Thursday, October 6th, at 7AM PT / 10AM ET.

Where can I watch the Google Pixel event live stream?

You can stream the Google event on Google’s YouTube channel. We’ll also be embedding the stream above to watch live and after the event.