How to get a Stadia refund

Google Stadia is shuffling off this mortal coil on January 18th, but thankfully, Google is offering refunds for anyone that purchased Stadia hardware or games from the Stadia store. Google has made an official statement with details regarding the Stadia platform and when users can expect refunds, but here’s a synopsis of what we know so far.
Stadia will remain operational until January 18th, and you’ll continue to have access to your games until then, giving you the opportunity to transfer progress and tie up other loose ends. However, Google has disabled the Stadia storefront, so you won’t have the ability to make any additional purchases.
If you purchased any of the following hardware through the Google Store or made any game purchases or in-game transactions in the Stadia Store, you can expect a full refund:
- Stadia Controller
- Stadia Founder’s Edition
- Stadia Premiere Edition
- Play and Watch with Google TV Package
While Google hasn’t provided an exact timeline as to when you can expect a refund, it expects to have addressed the majority of refunds by mid-January 2023.
Currently, the only exception to these refund policies are payments made toward a Stadia Pro subscription. Any current subscribers will continue to have access to their games without any additional charge.
So how do you get a refund?
According to Google’s official FAQ regarding the announcement of Stadia’s shutdown, most users will have their original payment method refunded for the amount of their purchase. You don’t have to return your hardware to Google to be eligible, but you’ll be contacted through the email associated with your Stadia account if further steps are required.
The process may differ slightly based on where you live and the payment method you originally used, but Google will have additional details available in the coming months. Right now, we’d recommend checking your inbox and making sure that Stadia emails aren’t blacklisted so you don’t miss out on any important updates.
These policies apply to any hardware that was purchased directly through the Google online storefront, but you shouldn’t attempt to return the hardware to any physical locations like a Google Store or Best Buy as they’ll be unable to process returns or refunds. It’s currently unclear if hardware purchased through Best Buy will be eligible for a refund, but we’ve reached out for comment and will update this article with details as they become available.