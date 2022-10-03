Watch the first full trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The latest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows a kingdom in mourning with the passing of King T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman) and opens with Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) holding the Black Panther’s helmet.

It also gives us a closer glimpse at a new underwater nation, called Talokan, led by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), a “feather serpent god,” along with a look at Dominique Thorne in Iron Man-style armor that suggests a major role for Ironheart in this flick.

It closes with a shot of a new Black Panther without telling us who is in the suit, but from the poster and what’s shown in the trailer, you can probably make a guess.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda, Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) as they team up with War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to protect the Wakandan kingdom from the amphibian humanoids living beneath the water. Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena, and Alex Livinalli also appear in the film.