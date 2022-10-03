How to turn off case sound effects on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro have more powerful noise cancellation and better sound quality than the original pair, but the company has also made significant improvements to the charging case. Aside from the new lanyard loop, the case itself now contains a speaker that can emit sounds when you’re trying to track it down using Apple’s Find My app.

By default, the case also plays sound effects when you plug it in for charging. Inevitably, some people won’t be a fan of that feature, but thankfully it’s fairly easy to turn off the extra sounds and use the speaker purely for location tracking purposes.

How to disable charging sounds

With your AirPods Pro connected to your iPhone, open the Settings app.

app. Tap on the AirPods shortcut near the top of the next screen. Here, you should see whatever name you’ve assigned to your AirPods Pro.

AirPods settings are easier to access as of iOS 16. Image: Chris Welch / The Verge

On the AirPods summary page, you’ll see the current battery percentage for your earbuds and case plus settings for noise control, adaptive transparency, ear detection, and more.

Scroll down past all of this until you reach the toggle for Enable Charging Case Sounds .

. Turn off this setting to get rid of the charging sound effects.

You can turn off the case’s sound effects with a quick flip of a toggle. Image: Chris Welch / The Verge