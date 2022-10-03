Skip to main content
How to turn off case sound effects on Apple’s second-gen AirPods Pro

The new charging case has a speaker that makes your AirPods Pro easier to find, but the other sounds can get annoying

By Chris Welch / @chriswelch

An illustration of Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro with various tech gadgets in the background.
Samar Haddad / The Verge

Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro have more powerful noise cancellation and better sound quality than the original pair, but the company has also made significant improvements to the charging case. Aside from the new lanyard loop, the case itself now contains a speaker that can emit sounds when you’re trying to track it down using Apple’s Find My app.

By default, the case also plays sound effects when you plug it in for charging. Inevitably, some people won’t be a fan of that feature, but thankfully it’s fairly easy to turn off the extra sounds and use the speaker purely for location tracking purposes.

How to disable charging sounds

  • With your AirPods Pro connected to your iPhone, open the Settings app.
  • Tap on the AirPods shortcut near the top of the next screen. Here, you should see whatever name you’ve assigned to your AirPods Pro.
An image of the iOS 16 settings menu, showing the new shortcut to access AirPods options.
AirPods settings are easier to access as of iOS 16.
Image: Chris Welch / The Verge
  • On the AirPods summary page, you’ll see the current battery percentage for your earbuds and case plus settings for noise control, adaptive transparency, ear detection, and more.
  • Scroll down past all of this until you reach the toggle for Enable Charging Case Sounds.
  • Turn off this setting to get rid of the charging sound effects.
An image of the AirPods menu in iOS settings displaying the “enable charging case sounds” option.
You can turn off the case’s sound effects with a quick flip of a toggle.
Image: Chris Welch / The Verge

If you find yourself wanting to enable the sounds later on, just return to the same menu and flip the toggle back to green. Again, turning this option off won’t prevent the case from playing sounds if you’re trying to locate it with the Find My app; this only silences the other sounds.

