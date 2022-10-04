The best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices

If you missed out on the steep discounts we saw on Amazon devices during Prime Day, it appears you have another chance. That’s because many of the same deals we saw in July are currently resurfacing in the run-up to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka, Prime Day 2.0), which is set to take place next week on October 11th and 12th.

What’s more, Amazon’s current discounts are some of the steepest we’ve seen this year, which isn’t all that surprising given Amazon recently announced a slate of new devices during its fall hardware event. That makes now a good time to snag an older Echo Show model, the last-gen Echo Dot, or even Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite.

Like with our Prime Day coverage, we’ve curated a list of the best discounts available on Amazon devices ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. We’ll also be updating this piece as more deals become available and others fall out of stock, so keep checking back.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals

Kindle deals

Smart display deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) $ 69.99 $ 129.99 46 % off $ 69.99 The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service. $69.99 at Amazon$69.99 at Target

Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen) $ 34.99 $ 84.99 59 % off $ 34.99 Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it. $34.99 at Amazon$34.99 at Target

Echo and Echo Dot deals

Amazon Echo Dot (fourth-gen) with two Cync A19 smart bulbs $ 24.99 $ 73.98 66 % off $ 24.99 The 2020 Echo Dot features a more spherical design than an actual Dot but can still do all the things Alexa does with other Echo models. $24.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (third-gen) with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited $ 9.98 $ 48.98 80 % off $ 9.98 This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device. $9.98 at Amazon

Fire TV and Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Cube (second-gen) $ 59.99 $ 119.99 50 % off $ 59.99 As a hybrid smart speaker and streaming device, the Fire TV Cube offers a ton of functionality and convenience for the price. $59.99 at Amazon

Thanks to wireless charging support, you can place Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Plus on a mount and use it like you would a typical smart display.

Fire tablet deals

Home security deals

Eero deals

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router $ 179 $ 299 40 % off $ 179 Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

$179.00 at Amazon

Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router $ 148 $ 229 35 % off $ 148 A lone Eero Pro 6 router offers all the benefits of its near-gigabit speeds and convenient interface, with room to grow the system via added extenders. $148.00 at Amazon

Miscellaneous deals