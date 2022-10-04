Skip to main content
The best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices

The latest Kindle Paperwhite is back on sale. We’re also seeing good deals on smart displays, tablets, and a host of other popular Amazon devices.

By Sheena Vasani / @SheenaV123

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Kindle Paperwhite lying on a bunch of physical books while turned on.
Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite is on sale right now for $99.99 instead of $139.99.
Photo by Chaim Gartenberg / The Verge

If you missed out on the steep discounts we saw on Amazon devices during Prime Day, it appears you have another chance. That’s because many of the same deals we saw in July are currently resurfacing in the run-up to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka, Prime Day 2.0), which is set to take place next week on October 11th and 12th.

What’s more, Amazon’s current discounts are some of the steepest we’ve seen this year, which isn’t all that surprising given Amazon recently announced a slate of new devices during its fall hardware event. That makes now a good time to snag an older Echo Show model, the last-gen Echo Dot, or even Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite.

Like with our Prime Day coverage, we’ve curated a list of the best discounts available on Amazon devices ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. We’ll also be updating this piece as more deals become available and others fall out of stock, so keep checking back.

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals

Photo by Chaim Gartenberg

Kindle deals

2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

$139.9929% off
$99.99

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

$99.99 at Amazon (with ads)$119.99 at Amazon (ad-free)

Smart display deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)

$129.9946% off
$69.99

The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

$69.99 at Amazon$69.99 at Target

Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen)

$84.9959% off
$34.99

Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.

$34.99 at Amazon$34.99 at Target

Echo and Echo Dot deals

Amazon Echo Dot (fourth-gen) with two Cync A19 smart bulbs

$73.9866% off
$24.99

The 2020 Echo Dot features a more spherical design than an actual Dot but can still do all the things Alexa does with other Echo models.

$24.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot (third-gen) with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited

$48.9880% off
$9.98

This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.

$9.98 at Amazon

Fire TV and Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021)

$54.9936% off
$34.99

Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.

$34.99 at Amazon$34.99 at Target

Amazon Fire TV Cube (second-gen)

$119.9950% off
$59.99

As a hybrid smart speaker and streaming device, the Fire TV Cube offers a ton of functionality and convenience for the price.

$59.99 at Amazon

Thanks to wireless charging support, you can place Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Plus on a mount and use it like you would a typical smart display.

Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)

$149.9950% off
$74.99

The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.

$74.99 at Amazon (ad-supported)$89.99 at Amazon (ad-free)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus

$109.9950% off
$54.99

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.

$54.99 at Amazon (with ads)$69.99 at Amazon (ad-free)

Home security deals

Ring Video Doorbell (wired)

$64.9938% off
$39.99

The Ring Video Doorbell is one of Ring’s more basic doorbells, with 1080p video, night vision, and support for either wired or battery-powered operation.

$39.99 at Amazon$39.99 at Target

Blink Indoor Mini (two-pack)

$64.9954% off
$29.99

The indoor Blink Mini offers 1080p video and two-way audio.

$29.99 at Amazon$29.99 at Target

Eero deals

Eero Pro 6E tri-band router

$29940% off
$179

Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.

$179.00 at Amazon

Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router

$22935% off
$148

A lone Eero Pro 6 router offers all the benefits of its near-gigabit speeds and convenient interface, with room to grow the system via added extenders.

$148.00 at Amazon

Miscellaneous deals

Amazon Echo Buds (second-gen)

$119.9942% off
$69.99

Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds improve upon the originals with a more comfortable design, improved ANC, and a more natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.

$69.99 at Amazon (wired case)$89.99 at Amazon (wireless case)

Amazon Smart Plug

$24.9948% off
$12.99

Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.

$12.99 at Amazon

