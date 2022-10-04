The best Prime Early Access deals on Amazon devices

If you missed out on the steep discounts we saw on Amazon devices during Prime Day, it appears you have another chance. That’s because many of the same deals we saw in July are currently resurfacing in the run-up to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale (aka, Prime Day 2.0), which is set to take place next week on October 11th and 12th.
What’s more, Amazon’s current discounts are some of the steepest we’ve seen this year, which isn’t all that surprising given Amazon recently announced a slate of new devices during its fall hardware event. That makes now a good time to snag an older Echo Show model, the last-gen Echo Dot, or even Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite.
Like with our Prime Day coverage, we’ve curated a list of the best discounts available on Amazon devices ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. We’ll also be updating this piece as more deals become available and others fall out of stock, so keep checking back.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deals
Kindle deals
2021 Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)$99.99$139.9929% off
Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.
- Amazon’s latest ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage is on sale for $99.99 instead of $139.99 at Amazon and Target, which is just $5 shy of the discount we saw during Prime Day. You can also buy the ad-free model for $119.99 ($40 off). Read our Kindle Paperwhite review.
- If you prefer to buy the newer Kindle Paperwhite model with 16GB of storage, you can buy it with ads for $104.99 ($45 off) or in an ad-free configuration for $124.99 ($45 off). The ad-free Signature Edition with 32GB of storage is also on sale for $134.99 ($55 off).
- Amazon is discounting last year’s kid-friendly Paperwhite, too. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids, as it is known, is on sale right now with 8GB of storage for $109.99 or with 16GB of storage for $114.99, which are some of the best prices we’ve seen on the popular e-reader.
- The Kindle Oasis comes with page-turning buttons and is currently on sale with ads and 8GB of storage for $179.99 ($70 off), while the ad-free model is discounted to $199.99 ($70 off). You can also buy it with ads and 32GB of storage for $199.99 ($80 off) or without ads for $219.99 ($80 off). Additionally, Amazon is selling the LTE-enabled Kindle Oasis with 32GB of storage for $269.99 ($80 off).
Smart display deals
Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen)$69.99$129.9946% off
The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, stream videos, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.
Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen)$34.99$84.9959% off
Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.
- Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 8 — our favorite smart display — is currently on sale at Amazon and Target for just $69.99 ($60 off). Amazon is also offering Prime subscribers a discounted bundle that includes two Cync A19 smart bulbs, saving you $83.99. The latest Echo Show 8 offers all the standard features you’d expect from an Alexa-enabled display along with the ability to make Zoom calls, stream shows, and more. Read our review.
- Amazon is currently discounting the first-gen Echo Show 8 from 2019 to $54.99 ($55 off), though it’s not as fast as the latest model and doesn’t center you in the frame during video calls. Read our review.
- For a smaller smart display, look to Amazon’s second-gen Echo Show 5, which is on sale for $34.99 at Amazon ($50 off) and Target. You can also pick it up with two A19 smart bulbs for the same price if you’re a Prime member, saving you $73.99. The Show 5 makes for a good bedside companion given its small stature and simple functionality, though it lacks support for Zoom calls. Read our review.
- You can also buy the kid-friendly version of the second-gen Echo Show 5 with parental controls for just $39.99 ($55 off) or with a color-changing Echo Glow smart light for $50.99 ($73.99 off).
- You can buy Amazon’s Echo Show 15 with a second-gen Echo Show 5 for $249.99 ($84.99 off). Unlike most Echo smart displays, the 15.6-inch Echo Show 15 is a wall-mounted display you can use as a bulletin board or a decent TV for your kitchen. Read our review.
Echo and Echo Dot deals
Amazon Echo Dot (fourth-gen) with two Cync A19 smart bulbs$24.99$73.9866% off
The 2020 Echo Dot features a more spherical design than an actual Dot but can still do all the things Alexa does with other Echo models.
Echo Dot (third-gen) with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited$9.98$48.9880% off
This puck-like Echo Dot is the third generation of Amazon’s smart speaker. It offers better sound than its predecessor, a compact design, and all the smarts that come with owning an Alexa device.
- The fourth-gen Echo comes with a built-in smart hub and offers great sound quality. You can also use it to set alarms, control other smart home products, and carry out a host of other actions. Right now, the spherical smart speaker is on sale for just $59.99 ($40 off), matching its best price to date. Read our review.
- You can also buy the fourth-gen Echo Dot for $24.99 ($25 off) on Amazon with two Cync A19 smart bulbs, saving you $48.99. The small smart speaker doesn’t sound as great as the fourth-gen Echo, but the audio quality is still good, and you can use it to set alarms, play music, and perform a range of tasks via Alexa. Read our review.
- Right below the fourth-gen Echo Dot sits the third-gen Dot, which offers decent sound and the same Alexa functionality, though, naturally, its successor sounds better. Prime members can buy it right now with a month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.98 ($39 off). If you’re not a Prime member, it’s also available for $17.99 ($22 off) at Amazon and Target. Read our review.
- Amazon is offering a discounted bundle on its forthcoming fifth-gen Echo Dot, which includes a temperature sensor and doubles as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. For a limited time, you can buy the new Dot alongside an Eero Mesh Wifi router for $99.99 ($19 off), though you won’t get it until after the smart speaker launches on October 20th.
Fire TV and Fire TV Stick deals
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021)$34.99$54.9936% off
Amazon’s latest streaming stick offers improved performance and support for Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (second-gen)$59.99$119.9950% off
As a hybrid smart speaker and streaming device, the Fire TV Cube offers a ton of functionality and convenience for the price.
- You can buy Amazon’s excellent Fire TV Stick 4K Max at Amazon and Target for just $34.99 ($20 off) right now. The streaming stick offers Wi-Fi 6 support, a large app selection, and better performance than its last-gen predecessor. Read our review.
- If you prefer something more affordable, you can also buy the Fire TV Stick 4K for $24.99 at Amazon and Target, which is a 50 percent discount. It doesn’t feature Wi-Fi 6 support, but it does support Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Fire TV Cube functions as both a streaming device and an Alexa-enabled smart speaker. Normally $119.99, it’s on sale on Amazon today for $59.99. Just note this is the last-gen model, which differs from the forthcoming one in that it lacks an HDMI input and support for Wi-Fi 6E. Read our review.
- Amazon is currently discounting various configurations of its last-gen Fire TV Omni lineup. Right now, for example, you can buy the 55-inch model for $509.99 instead of $559.99, which is a far cry from the TV’s all-time low of $308.34. The 4K TV isn’t as capable as the forthcoming Fire TV Omni QLED, but it offers good integration with Amazon Alexa and support for two-way video calling. Just keep in mind that only the 65-inch and 75-inch models support Dolby Vision. Read our review.
Fire tablet deals
Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB)$74.99$149.9950% off
The 2021 Fire HD 10 is the largest of Amazon’s Fire tablets. Unlike the previous generation, it sports a 1080p display and 3GB of RAM, which is plenty if you’re streaming, browsing, or consuming Amazon content.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus$54.99$109.9950% off
Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Plus packs a lot of value for the money. It’s a suitable vessel for consuming any and all Prime content, and this model, in particular, supports wireless charging.
- Of all the budget-friendly tablets in Amazon’s current Fire lineup, the Fire HD 10 is the one we typically recommend thanks to its sharp 1080p display and relatively good performance. You can currently buy it with ads and 32GB of storage for $74.99 at Amazon and Target, a 50 percent discount, or without ads at Amazon for $89.99 ($75 off). Read our review.
- You can also buy the ad-supported, 32GB Fire HD 10 Plus — which features support for wireless charging and more RAM than the base model — for $104.99 ($75 off) at Amazon and Target. The ad-free model is also on sale at Amazon for $119.99 ($75 off).
- If you prefer a cheaper tablet, the 32GB Fire HD 8 is on sale at Amazon and Target with ads for $44.99 ($45 off), or without ads at Amazon for $59.99 ($45 off). You can also buy the ad-supported Fire HD 8 Plus for $54.99 ($55 off) at Amazon and at Target. The latter charges faster than the base model, supports wireless charging, and features 3GB of RAM. The ad-free model is also on sale at Amazon for $69.99 ($55 off). Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.
Home security deals
Ring Video Doorbell (wired)$39.99$64.9938% off
The Ring Video Doorbell is one of Ring’s more basic doorbells, with 1080p video, night vision, and support for either wired or battery-powered operation.
Blink Indoor Mini (two-pack)$29.99$64.9954% off
The indoor Blink Mini offers 1080p video and two-way audio.
- Ring’s hardwired Ring Video Doorbell is on sale at Amazon and Target for $39.99 ($25 off), while the battery-powered model from 2020 is on sale at Amazon for $69.99 ($30 off). Each comes equipped with a 1080p HD video doorbell, night vision support, and custom motion detection zones, though you’ll need to pay extra to access some Ring features.
- You can also buy Ring’s Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, which also comes with a 1080p camera and custom motion detection zones, for $139.99 ($60 off) at Amazon and Target. Again, Ring features like video recording, however, are only available if you pay an additional fee.
- Amazon is currently discounting a host of budget-friendly Blink cameras. For example, you can pick up a Blink Outdoor camera with an add-on solar charger mount for $74.98 ($55 off). The camera comes with support for motion detection and 1080p video.
- If you’re looking for an indoor camera, Amazon is selling a two-pack of wired Blink Minis for $29.99 ($35 off), as is Target. Read our Blink Mini review.
Eero deals
Eero Pro 6E tri-band router$179$29940% off
Eero’s Pro 6E mesh router is the Amazon-owned company’s latest top-of-the-line model. It supports the 6GHz Wi-Fi band with speeds of up to 1.3Gbps and covers up to 2,000 square feet with one unit. Wired speeds can go up to 2.5Gbps.
Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router$148$22935% off
A lone Eero Pro 6 router offers all the benefits of its near-gigabit speeds and convenient interface, with room to grow the system via added extenders.
- Eero’s newest router, the Eero Pro 6E, is back on sale for $179. That’s a $120 discount on the router, which is also Eero’s first to support Wi-Fi 6E and offer support faster than gigabit speeds. Read our review.
- If you can get by with slower speeds, the Eero Pro 6 from 2020 is on sale by itself for $148 ($81 off), as a two-pack for $259 ($140 off), or as a three-pack for $389 ($210 off). It’s an older model but it still supports Wi-Fi 6, which is useful given most devices don’t support Wi-Fi 6E yet. Like the Pro 6E, it also comes with two ethernet ports and can cover up to 2,000 square feet. Read our review.
- The Eero 6 dual-band Wi-Fi 6 mesh router can cover up to 1,500 square feet and is suitable for those with under 500Mbps speeds. For a limited time, it’s discounted on Amazon to just $75 ($14 off), one of its best prices to date.
Miscellaneous deals
Amazon Echo Buds (second-gen)$69.99$119.9942% off
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds improve upon the originals with a more comfortable design, improved ANC, and a more natural ambient sound mode. They support hands-free Alexa commands as well.
Amazon Smart Plug$12.99$24.9948% off
Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.
- You can pick up a pair of Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds with a wired charging case for $69.99 ($50 off). These are a solid pair of true wireless earbuds that sound good, offer noise cancellation, and feature Amazon Alexa support. You can also buy them with a wireless charging case for $20 more. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Smart Plug is on sale right now for just $12.99, which is a 50 percent discount. Just be aware this plug is only compatible with Alexa, and you can only use it indoors.
- Amazon’s Luna Controller is on sale for $39.99 ($30 off). The controller works with Amazon’s Luna cloud gaming service and comes with a separate Wi-Fi connection.